Guy Refuses To Be A Step-Father To Fiancée’s Children: “They Want To Get Cool Gifts Too”
Man refusing to be step-father looks thoughtful while woman explains her feelings in a home setting.
Family, Relationships

Guy Refuses To Be A Step-Father To Fiancée’s Children: “They Want To Get Cool Gifts Too”

Money both solves and creates problems, and Reddit user Sea_Golf_3839 is experiencing this firsthand. The man claims he and his fiancée had worked out an arrangement that — they believed — would be fair for their kids. He parents his, she takes care of hers, and everyone is happy. Well, after seeing the way he treats his son and daughter, his fiancée’s children told her they want him to become their stepdad. But he suspects ulterior motives and refuses to agree, creating tension in the household.

RELATED:

    Boundaries are supposed to help people and their relationships

    Man refusing to be step-father looks upset while woman explains, sitting on a couch in a living room.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    But if they grown into walls, it can be hard to dismantle them

    Text post about refusing to be a stepfather to fiancée’s children due to gift expectations, shared on Reddit.

    Text from a 47-year-old man explaining his late wife died giving birth to their daughter due to complications.

    Text about a guy refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children who want cool gifts too.

    Man refuses to be a step-father to fiancée’s children who want to get cool gifts as well.

    Text excerpt discussing a guy refusing to be a step-father to his fiancée’s children due to gift expectations.

    Text discussing a guy refusing to be a step-father, focusing on stepparent and parent's spouse relationship preferences.

    Text excerpt about a guy refusing to be a step-father, discussing financial and social responsibilities for children.

    Text describing a guy refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children due to gift expectations and responsibilities.

    Man refusing to be step-father while fiancée and her child interact in a modern kitchen setting.

    Image credits: svitlanah / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing a guy refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children over gift expectations and responsibilities.

    Man refuses to be step-father to fiancée’s children who want to join trips and receive cool gifts too.

    Text excerpt about a guy refusing to be a step-father because the children want cool gifts too.

    Text about a guy refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children who want cool gifts too.

    Text about gifts for children given on special occasions or achievements, related to step-father and fiancée issues.

    Man refuses to be a step-father, feeling children only want gifts and trips from him.

    Text excerpt discussing guy refusing to be a step-father due to children wanting expensive gifts and fiancée encouraging it.

    Text excerpt about a guy refusing to be a step-father due to disagreements over gifts and parenting mindset.

    Woman in glasses and yellow shirt expressing frustration, illustrating a guy refusing to be step-father to fiancée’s children.

    Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a man refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children, prioritizing his own kids.

    Text showing a man doubting if he is wrong for refusing to be a stepfather to his fiancé’s children.

    Image credits: Sea_Golf_3839

    As his story went viral, the man provided more information on his family

    Reddit user discusses refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children amid inheritance and parenting concerns.

    Commenters discussing a guy refusing to be a step-father and handling gifts for fiancée’s children.

    A lot of people who read about their arrangement thought it was weird

    Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a guy refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children demanding gifts.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a guy refuses to be a step-father to fiancée’s children over gift expectations.

    Reddit conversation about a guy refusing to be a step-father due to challenges with fiancée’s children and gift expectations.

    Reddit discussion about guy refusing to be step-father and challenges with fiancée’s children and family dynamics.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a guy refusing to be a step-father and disagreements over gift fairness to stepchildren.

    Reddit comment stating that a couple should not live together until all children are adults in a step-family dispute.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing challenges of being a step-father and family dynamics in blended households.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a guy refusing to be a step-father due to conflicts over gifts and family resentment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a guy refusing to be a step-father due to expectations of cool gifts from children.

    Comment on relationship dynamics where a guy refuses to be a step-father due to children wanting cool gifts too.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a guy refusing to be a step-father due to challenges with fiancée’s children wanting cool gifts.

    Reddit user comments on a guy refusing to be step-father, struggling with blended family and gift conflicts.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying this is such a weird arrangement about a guy refusing to be step-father.

    Commenter Nat20sArentmything discussing challenges of blending families and step-father role responsibilities online.

    Comment about guy refusing to be step-father because fiancée’s children want cool gifts, highlighting family and gift expectations.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing challenges in a relationship involving a guy refusing to be a step-father.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment debating the challenges of refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children.

    Comment discussing dysfunction in a relationship where a guy refuses to be a step-father to fiancée’s children.

    Still, some believe he has every right to refuse to parent his fiancée’s kids

    Screenshot of a forum discussion where a guy refuses step-father role, mentioning kids wanting cool gifts and trips.

    Reddit comments discussing guy refusing to be a step-father due to fiancée’s children wanting cool gifts.

    Online discussion about guy refusing to be step-father to fiancée’s children due to gifts and financial expectations.

    Reddit user discusses refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children due to concerns about financial expectations.

    Screenshot of Reddit comment discussing guy refusing to be stepfather due to fiancée’s kids wanting cool gifts and money.

    Comment discussing a guy refusing to be a step-father and prioritizing his own children over fiancée’s kids.

    Comment on Reddit thread about guy refusing to be step-father due to fiancée’s children wanting cool gifts.

    A few, however, said he should show more empathy if he intends to actually marry this woman

    Screenshot of online discussion about a guy refusing to be a step-father due to gift inequality among children.

    Commenter discussing boundaries in stepparent relationships, advising not to marry if unwilling to be a stepparent.

    Reddit comment discussing a guy refusing to be a step-father due to gift and attention expectations from fiancée’s children.

    Man refusing to be a step-father to fiancée’s children over gift expectations and family relationship challenges

    Commenter criticizes guy refusing to be step-father and balance finances for fiancée’s children wanting cool gifts.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Relationships change. Many spouse's partners have become parents over time. My partner and his sister were adamantly against having a relationship with their mom's partner for years but as time went by, they definitely became family. So it isn't weird the kids changed their mind once they felt it wasn't a rejection of their own dad. It sounds to me like it's the fiancée that's hung up on money and gifts. But even if it's the kids, just go gradual and figure it out. It's doesn't have to be immediate rule based change. Be the adult.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I've understood this correctly, the steps don't really talk to him, usually ignore him, didn't want a stepfather until the car happened and now suddenly they do? So, yeah this feels a little cash grab. They still have both parents, OP is the only parent his kids have. So leaning NTA on that basis.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
