30 People Share The Red Flags To Look For If You Want To Know If You’re In A Bad Neighborhood
Your safety, and that of your loved ones, is paramount. Whether you always believe in the best of humankind or are overly suspicious of absolutely everyone you meet, the fact of the matter is simple: not everyone will be kind to you as you go through life. Some people may want to hurt you, take your things, and generally turn your life into hell, whether for financial gain or for pleasure.
Naturally, when you’re looking to buy a house or you’re visiting a new location, one of your priorities is staying safe. If you’re planning to take out a huge loan and finally buy a family home, odds are that you want friendly and polite neighbors who respect your boundaries. What you don’t want is fretting that your spouse or kids might get attacked every time they head out to school or work.
Internet users shared their life experiences in an informative r/AskReddit thread, revealing the red flags that indicate that you’ve just found yourself in a bad neighborhood. From bars on windows everywhere to a suspicious lack of joggers, they pointed out the signs—both overt and subtle—that you might not be all that safe in a particular area. Scroll down, upvote the red flags that you found useful, and share your own insights in the comments, Dear Pandas.
Bored Panda got in touch with personal finance expert, investor, traveler, and best-selling author Rick Orford to get his opinion about how to tell if a property is situated in a good or bad neighborhood, as well as how to pick out a great area for real estate. Read on for our full interview with him!
An adult man riding a child's BMX bike down the center of the road.
"When buying property, there’s an adage that says, 'Buy the worst property in the best area.' However, the best area can mean different things to different people," personal finance and travel expert Rick told Bored Panda that a lot depends on an individual's priorities and lifestyle.
"For instance, the 'best area' could have the best schools, libraries, and access to public transportation. Not only that, but the 'best areas' could also include sports facilities such as indoor/outdoor swimming pools, gymnasiums, tennis courts, and so on," he said.
"For example, living by the beach and having access to good schools are desirable factors in California. Other areas might have different requirements that make them more desirable. Suppose you’re living in a historical city such as Rome. In this case, locals value living near famous landmarks such as the Colosseum and quick access to public transportation. The bottom line: properties tend to appreciate more in areas that tick more boxes."
I found out I lived in a "bad" neighborhood once when I was told pizza places didn't deliver to our house.
Confederate flags flying at many homes and businesses
Meanwhile, the expert shared his thoughts about some of the indicators that can help you figure out if a certain neighborhood is 'good' or 'bad.'
Some green flags include:
- "Things look beautiful. I.e., architectural structures, buildings, etc.
- Clean streets and lawns (If in suburbia)
- Lots of desirable schools
- New cars
- Desirable for tourism
- Proximity to high-end stores."
On the flip side, here are some signs that you're probably in a bad neighborhood:
- "Run down infrastructure
- Dirty roads
- Old cars
- Visible homeless population
- Lots of check-cashing stores."
Bars on the windows everywhere. Even the church.
You never see someone jogging.
Conversely, you see lots of people jogging, and all of them are carrying lots of nice things.
depends where u are because i think it might be a regional thing, but shoes hung up on power lines
People crave certainty and routine, psychologist Lee Chambers explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview a while ago. These things help us feel safe and help us plan the future in an organized manner.
“When unpredictable situations or accidents impact us, it can be traumatic, and we will likely feel a sense of disappointment, frustration, and loss," he told us. "It is important however that we embrace the fact that the world can be unpredictable and uncertain, and become more tolerant of this being a reality.”
“Understanding that things are sometimes out of our control helps us to accept that not everything goes to plan, and accept when things happen to us that are negative. This acceptance allows us to embrace the change and difference, and manage our expectations so we can become more resilient to the ups and downs that all our lives lead,” the psychologist said that uncertainty is an inseparable part of life. How we deal with this fact is down to us.
When you mention to locals where you live and they just have a brief look of pity.
Hearing gunshots
In Turkey you check the stray cats out. If cats are friendly towards you, approaches you for pets etc. you are in a good district. Means people in the area are seemingly nice towards animals which aren’t even their pets. Whereas if they are afraid of you, you understand that the people around are not to be f****d with. They are not nice towards harmless animals, why would they be nice to strangers?
"Post-traumatic growth isn't always simple to explain or utilize, but often the adversity we face can create a precedent for what we can overcome, help us to see what we need to be grateful for, and give us an understanding of the support we do have. A big part of opening the door to grow from our struggles is finding acceptance and taking ownership over what you can control and finding healthy ways to express the negative emotion that comes with challenges that test us," the expert told us that adversity can often help us see what truly matters in life. Traumatic and unexpected situations can also help us better understand our values and purpose in life.
The counter at every business has bullet proof glass
Your neighbors get raided by the police.
A couple months ago, I was just chilling with my kids, waiting for my husband to be off work. Around 7 or 8pm, I hear what sounds like a semi truck pulling into the neighborhood. We live near a fire station, so I don’t think much about it at first. Within seconds, I see a BUNCH of lights flashing through my curtains, my kids are at the OPEN windows, my camera notifications are going off like crazy, and I hear a policeman over a bullhorn saying “this is the police, come out with your hands up.” Repeatedly. I look out and police cars are parked all over the street and a huge armored swat truck is parked across my driveway. I gathered my kids and took them to the back of the house for fear there would be shooting and stray bullets. Luckily, we think it was a drug bust (there has been LOTS of suspicious activity there) and the people surrendered somewhat peacefully it seemed, but it was still the scariest night of my life.
They were all back like a week later and seem to still be selling drugs.
The street you’re on is called “Martin Luther King Blvd”.
Dogs left out all day and night in fenced yards barking their heads off.
When the police see me and offer me an escort out of the area. Yep. For real.
The "bail bonds' billboard next to the "having a problem with your heroin addiction " billboard.
The fluorescent strip club sign has at least 2 letters unlit - 1 is ok but 2 or more you know s**t goes down around the area
Or maybe just having one strip club sign, lit or not, in your neighborhood is a red flag 🤷♀️
Needles on the sidewalk, as well as a bunch of litter in general. It’s a sign that people are so exhausted by living and trying to survive in an oppressive environment that caring about their surroundings mostly falls by wayside.
Armed security guard at the strip mall Foot Locker.
Really worn old beat-up cars right next to brand new extremely expensive cars.
Dead gardens and giant weeds everywhere
Empty Swisher Sweets packages strewn around the neighborhood.
Kids sitting on steps who bolt inside when a cop car rolls by.
Cash Advance Business close by
I was doing geotech work on site for a potential cell tower years ago & had to give directions to a coworker (years before google maps were a thing).
I told him it was across the street from the burglar bar manufacturer and the attack dog training school. -pause- "really???" "Yep."
Here in England at least, I would say that having a higher than average number of independent and non-mainstream fast food eateries (like kebab shops) are a pretty clear red flag. If an obviously low-income area can sustain that many independent fast food businesses, it’s a sign that the area gets a lot of drunks.
In the UK, lots of betting shops... they are placed in areas of high depreivation as people who can afford to gamble the least usually gamble the most.
Church’s chicken
Certain fast food restaurants always seem to be an indicator. White Castles and Checkers are two I’ve seen often.
I live in a bad neighborhood in Baltimore, so I'm used to a lot of the things people have already put in the comments.
I live directly next to an abandoned housing project called The Perkins Homes. Many of the old convenience stores that were once open to serve the project residents shuttered when all of the people were moved out of their homes. Though the stores and many of the people are gone, a lot of the graffiti remains. The most striking are the children's paintings of guns with big Xs through them to signify that the store was a neutral zone. There are two such paintings on the sidewalks on my block.
Also, finding shell casings when you're taking the dogs on a walk is a good indicator. Or the bullet you find on your back doorstep the day you move in. Ahhh Baltimore - truly America's charm city.
Random grocery cart just chillin on the sidewalk. Bonus for missing wheels.
Someone with a car stereo system loud enough to vibrate the dishes in your kitchen cabinets every 10 minutes. Just a little reminder, in case you forgot, that you live in a sh*thole