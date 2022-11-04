Your safety, and that of your loved ones, is paramount. Whether you always believe in the best of humankind or are overly suspicious of absolutely everyone you meet, the fact of the matter is simple: not everyone will be kind to you as you go through life. Some people may want to hurt you, take your things, and generally turn your life into hell, whether for financial gain or for pleasure.

Naturally, when you’re looking to buy a house or you’re visiting a new location, one of your priorities is staying safe. If you’re planning to take out a huge loan and finally buy a family home, odds are that you want friendly and polite neighbors who respect your boundaries. What you don’t want is fretting that your spouse or kids might get attacked every time they head out to school or work.

Internet users shared their life experiences in an informative r/AskReddit thread, revealing the red flags that indicate that you’ve just found yourself in a bad neighborhood. From bars on windows everywhere to a suspicious lack of joggers, they pointed out the signs—both overt and subtle—that you might not be all that safe in a particular area. Scroll down, upvote the red flags that you found useful, and share your own insights in the comments, Dear Pandas.

Bored Panda got in touch with personal finance expert, investor, traveler, and best-selling author Rick Orford to get his opinion about how to tell if a property is situated in a good or bad neighborhood, as well as how to pick out a great area for real estate. Read on for our full interview with him!