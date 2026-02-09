ADVERTISEMENT

Burls Art has a knack for making you look at everyday “junk” and think, “Wait… could that be a guitar?” The builder and YouTuber has already turned some seriously unexpected materials into fully playable instruments, like the dozens of unique custom guitars we’ve featured on Bored Panda before, or the colorful pencil guitar, which we also have a full article on. But now, he’s back with a fresh twist on one of his wildest ideas yet: a guitar made from old newspapers.

When we asked what pushed him to revisit the idea, he told us: “In the first version, the laminated newspaper strips created a very straight wood-grain look. This time, I wanted to go for something more artistic and interesting, so I made a 3D spiral star mold to press the newspaper into. It gave the grain a more unique and decorative appearance.”

And when it comes to how people are reacting, he told us the response is already out there in the open. “My audience has given feedback – you could check the video comments to see what they think about it.”

This build is version 2.0 of the concept, and looks stunning at first sight

Electric guitar crafted using 3D mold technique with unique wood grain texture made from stacked newspapers.

As for how long the build took from start to finish, he said: “It took about six weeks from start to finish. Most of that time went into creating and pressing the patterned newspaper blank before even starting the guitar build.”

The first one went for a layered, straight “paper-grain” look, complete with a cover page face

Electric guitars crafted using a 3D mold and stacks of newspapers showcasing unique textures and designs.

This time, he wanted the finish to feel closer to a more classic, wood-style guitar look

Electric guitar with a 3D molded body made from layered newspapers against a dark background.

The most difficult part, he explained, was wrestling the material itself: “The hardest part was getting the newspaper to form into the 3D mold without too many creases. The first mold caused a lot of wrinkling, so I redesigned it with smoother angles and switched to a two-piece press mold instead of using a vacuum bag.”

The twist is that the “wood grain” you’re seeing here is actually made from pressed newspapers

Electric guitar made using a 3D mold and stacks of newspapers, showcasing unique textured wood grain finish.

Burls Art used around 1,600 sheets in total to create the material for the body

Close-up of a handmade guitar fretboard and strings created using a 3D mold from stacks of newspapers.

Of course, the big question with builds like this is whether it’s just a display piece or something you can actually play. Burls’ answer was simple: “Yes, absolutely. It’s set up really well and plays just as good as any traditional wooden guitar.”

Those sheets were pressed into a 3D spiral star mold to create a decorative swirl pattern

Close-up of a guitar body made from stacked newspapers shaped using a 3D mold, showcasing layered texture and print.

The result looks like figured wood at a glance, but it’s literally old newsprint

Close-up of a guitar made using a 3D mold and stacks of newspapers, showcasing its textured surface and controls.

And once it’s shaped and assembled, it becomes a fully playable guitar, not just a display piece

Close-up of a guitar headstock crafted using a 3D mold from stacks of newspapers, showcasing detailed wood grain.

Burls’ audience was quick to aptly name the guitar

A guitar crafted using a 3D mold and stacks of newspapers, showcasing innovative design and craftsmanship.

And that is exactly what we did. Safe to say, people loved it. But most were left surprised by how wood-like it turned out.

The irony of paper reverting to something that looks like the raw material it’s made from wasn’t lost on others

Guitar crafted using a 3D mold and stacks of newspapers, showcasing innovative papier-mâché design that actually rocks.

Comment praising a creative guitar made from newspaper stacks using a 3D mold, calling it a cool axe.

Man using a 3D mold to transform stacks of newspapers into a guitar that actually rocks, showcasing creative craftsmanship.

Man using a 3D mold to shape stacks of newspapers into a functional guitar that actually rocks.

3D mold used to transform stacks of newspapers into a functional guitar that actually rocks and plays music.

3D mold used to turn stacks of newspapers into a unique guitar that actually rocks with creative craftsmanship.

Then, as usual, came the suggestions for future builds, ranging from sensible to fantastical

Stack of newspapers transformed into a functional guitar using a 3D mold, showcasing innovative guitar design.

3D mold transforming stacks of newspapers into a unique guitar crafted with precision and creativity.

Artist shaping a guitar using a 3D mold crafted from layered stacks of newspapers.

