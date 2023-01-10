'Reckless Abandon: The American West' is a photographic series that explores the abandoned properties across the western United States. The series focuses on the states of Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado, showcasing the crumbling buildings and forgotten landscapes that once played a significant role in the development of the American West.

I capture the eeriness and nostalgia of these forgotten places, highlighting the contrast between the rugged beauty of the western landscape and the decaying structures.

