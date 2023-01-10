'Reckless Abandon: The American West' is a photographic series that explores the abandoned properties across the western United States. The series focuses on the states of Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado, showcasing the crumbling buildings and forgotten landscapes that once played a significant role in the development of the American West.

I capture the eeriness and nostalgia of these forgotten places, highlighting the contrast between the rugged beauty of the western landscape and the decaying structures.

If you are interested in viewing more of my works on Bored Panda, please click here.

More info: captis.camera | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

9points
Netty
POST
#2

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

9points
Netty
POST
#3

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

7points
Netty
POST
#4

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

7points
Netty
POST
#5

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

7points
Netty
POST
#6

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

7points
Netty
POST
#7

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

7points
Netty
POST
#8

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

6points
Netty
POST
#9

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

6points
Netty
POST
#10

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

6points
Netty
POST
#11

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

6points
Netty
POST
#12

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

6points
Netty
POST
#13

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

6points
Netty
POST
#14

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

5points
Netty
POST
#15

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

4points
Netty
POST
#16

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

4points
Netty
POST
#17

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

4points
Netty
POST
#18

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

4points
Netty
POST
#19

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#20

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#21

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#22

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#23

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#24

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#25

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#26

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#27

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#28

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

3points
Netty
POST
#29

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#30

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#32

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#33

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#34

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#35

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#36

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#37

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#38

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#39

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

2points
Netty
POST
#40

Reckless Abandon: The American West

Report

1point
Netty
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!