My love letter to Cheyenne and its many motorcycle enthusiasts.

Beginning in September and ending in November of 2022, I did over 50 photo shoots of local bikers in different spots around Cheyenne, Wyoming. And I did not charge for my services or the photos - just asked that each client pays for the babysitter of my two young children while we were out shooting. The interest was slow at first, largely due to people’s distrust of free things, but eventually, I was doing a shoot every evening (sometimes two!). When asked why I was doing it, I had a simple answer: because I love it.

I began my photography career just out of college circa 2007; I started with urban photography of downtown Denver (near where I grew up), then moved into weddings and general portraiture, eventually combining forces with my brother - an established landscape photographer in his own right - to form Golden Hour Weddings in 2011. I’ve been actively photographing ever since.

