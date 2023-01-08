I Photographed Local Cheyenne Bikers For Free, And Here Are 40 Of My Best Photos
My love letter to Cheyenne and its many motorcycle enthusiasts.
Beginning in September and ending in November of 2022, I did over 50 photo shoots of local bikers in different spots around Cheyenne, Wyoming. And I did not charge for my services or the photos - just asked that each client pays for the babysitter of my two young children while we were out shooting. The interest was slow at first, largely due to people’s distrust of free things, but eventually, I was doing a shoot every evening (sometimes two!). When asked why I was doing it, I had a simple answer: because I love it.
I began my photography career just out of college circa 2007; I started with urban photography of downtown Denver (near where I grew up), then moved into weddings and general portraiture, eventually combining forces with my brother - an established landscape photographer in his own right - to form Golden Hour Weddings in 2011. I’ve been actively photographing ever since.
During lulls in wedding and portrait gigs, such as the 2 year forced Covid hiatus, I found myself almost exclusively photographing abandoned buildings. This became my “Reckless Abandon” series that continues to this day. But my true love? Motorcycles.
There’s just something about a biker’s smile when they’re sitting on their motorcycle, or standing nearby with their arms crossed. It’s a combination of pride, grit, and passion for the ride. Any person who has ridden can tell you that it’s both a thrill and a transcendent respite from the struggles of everyday life. And what’s more, bikers are often united by their experience, as that passion is best enjoyed in good company. The biker community has been a fun and therapeutic place to belong to throughout my 15 years of riding.
I moved to Cheyenne in 2020 and was surprised to find so many vibrant murals scattered throughout the town. This series was also dedicated to the artists that make Cheyenne such a unique place.