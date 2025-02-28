Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Realtor Parked In My Spot, So I Made Sure [His] Buyer Was Dissuaded”
Entitled People, Social Issues

“Realtor Parked In My Spot, So I Made Sure [His] Buyer Was Dissuaded”

You can’t change an arrogant individual, especially those whose sense of entitlement is on another level. However, you can teach them a lesson on respect through a small act of petty revenge. 

This is exactly what a homeowner did when a realtor parked in their assigned spot. The man refused to move upon request and acted like he deserved VIP treatment because of his job. Instead of trying to argue, the person took action that may have ruined a possible sale for the male Karen

The author, seemingly proud of their actions, shared their story with the Reddit community. Scroll down for the entire text. 

    An entitled person trespassing on your property is one of the worst people you could ever meet

    Image credits: Michael Krahn / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A homeowner had to deal with this headache when they encountered a realtor parked in their assigned spot

    Image credits: Anna Permyakova / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The male Karen refused to move and felt he deserved some special treatment

    Image credits: Josh Sorenson / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The homeowner responded with some petty revenge, which may have ruined the man’s chances of making a sale

    Image credits: threecrowsamurder

    A sense of entitlement is a sure path to long-term misery

    The story doesn’t provide any background on the entitled man apart from his profession and behavior. However, his reactions may indicate misery, which he may be trying to mask with aggressive behavior.  

    According to a 2016 article published by the American Psychological Association, acting high and mighty only leads to a continuous cycle of unhappiness. It proposed three main problems, beginning with the inevitable disappointment a person feels when they act entitled. 

    The disappointment then leads to a great deal of suffering. As licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Seth Gillihan explained in an article, disappointment leads to resentment that further damages a person’s relationship with those around them. 

    The entitled individual may act unbecomingly toward others to protect themselves and maintain the high status they perceive themselves having. Dr. Gillihan says these people may blame others to shield their egos. 

    “What could be a corrective experience actually strengthens one’s sense of specialness,” he stated. 

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Trying to fix the person is a futile and exhausting process

    Arrogance has deep-rooted connections in an individual’s psyche, and trying to change them would be like pushing a boulder uphill. It’s not worth the effort. 

    Malibu-based psychologist Dr. Andrea Polard advises against trying to make someone realize their feeling of superiority. Instead, she urges showing compassion and acceptance. Her article suggests reframing the other individual’s self-importance through nonchalance. 

    “Look at it as a game that you can refuse to play,” she wrote. 

    Dr. Polard also suggests involving a mediator or other people who could help defuse the situation. She notes that finding allies to stand up against an egotistic person is necessary. 

    However, as the story indicated, raising the issue with the homeowners’ association was out of the question. In such scenarios, taking matters into your own hands, like the author did, may be the only way to diffuse the situation and garner instant results. 

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author provided more information about their story

    Commenters then offered other petty revenge suggestions

    Others shared similar experiences

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOVED the suggestion from Ana In The Clouds! That would have been priceless to see. :)

