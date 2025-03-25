ADVERTISEMENT

While some people find it challenging to draw 2D artwork, others master the art of 3D drawings that seem to pop right off the page. Stefan Pabst, a professional artist from Germany, is one such master.

Though Stefan creates a variety of artwork and excels in many styles, his illusion drawings are particularly eye-catching. Using tools like pencils, oils, and pens, he brings his 3D creations to life on simple sheets of paper or even cardboard. If you’ve ever wondered how he does it, you're in luck as Stefan shares his process on his YouTube channel, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look and even some tips to try themselves!

So, let’s dive into this post and see what 16 years of experience can achieve!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | portrait-gemalt-nach-foto.de | youtube.com

#1

A professional artist in a black hat skillfully painting a realistic 3D dog portrait.

3dpainterpabst

    #2

    A professional German artist creates a realistic 3D drawing of a fish on canvas.

    3dpainterpabst

    #3

    Professional German artist creating a realistic 3D drawing of a virus with colored pencils on a black paper.

    3dpainterpabst

    #4

    A 3D drawing by a professional German artist, showing a woman emerging from lined paper beside a hand.

    3dpainterpabst

    #5

    3D drawing of a realistic eye on an easel, by a professional German artist, surrounded by art tools.

    3dpainterpabst

    #6

    3D drawing of a pug by a professional German artist, showcasing realistic detail and depth with brushes.

    3dpainterpabst

    #7

    Artist's 3D drawing of an airplane, showcasing incredible realistic details with a brush on a tabletop.

    3dpainterpabst

    #8

    Professional German artist presents a stunning 3D skull drawing with a realistic illusion effect.

    3dpainterpabst

    #9

    3D drawing of a realistic bee on a sketchpad by a German artist, surrounded by colored pencils and art supplies.

    3dpainterpabst

    #10

    3D drawing by a German artist, depicting a realistic water droplet, with a hand nearby to show scale.

    3dpainterpabst

    #11

    Hand drawing a 3D sketch of a person fishing by water on graph paper, showcasing professional German artist's technique.

    3dpainterpabst

    #12

    Professional German artist creates a realistic 3D drawing of a bulldozer on paper, showcasing incredible talent.

    3dpainterpabst

    #13

    3D drawing of an airplane by a German artist, showing realistic shading and perspective on a flat surface.

    3dpainterpabst

    #14

    3D drawing of Earth by German artist, showcasing incredible artistic skills and realistic illusions.

    3dpainterpabst

    #15

    A hand with a pen creates a 3D drawing of a sphere with shadow, showcasing German artist's incredible skills.

    3dpainterpabst

    #16

    Artist creating a realistic 3D horse drawing with a paintbrush, showcasing professional German artistry skills.

    3dpainterpabst

    #17

    A professional artist painting a 3D image of a cat, demonstrating incredible drawing skills.

    3dpainterpabst

    #18

    German artist showcasing his incredible 3D drawing of a horse, wearing a hat and holding a brush.

    3dpainterpabst

    #19

    Professional artist creating a realistic 3D drawing of a man using straps, showcasing incredible artistic skills.

    3dpainterpabst

    #20

    A professional German artist's realistic 3D drawing of a singer at a microphone.

    3dpainterpabst

    #21

    Hyper-realistic 3D drawing of a teary eye by German artist on wooden background.

    3dpainterpabst

    #22

    German artist showcasing 3D hummingbird drawing with vibrant colors and realistic depth.

    3dpainterpabst

