ADVERTISEMENT

While some people find it challenging to draw 2D artwork, others master the art of 3D drawings that seem to pop right off the page. Stefan Pabst, a professional artist from Germany, is one such master.

Though Stefan creates a variety of artwork and excels in many styles, his illusion drawings are particularly eye-catching. Using tools like pencils, oils, and pens, he brings his 3D creations to life on simple sheets of paper or even cardboard. If you’ve ever wondered how he does it, you're in luck as Stefan shares his process on his YouTube channel, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look and even some tips to try themselves!

So, let’s dive into this post and see what 16 years of experience can achieve!

More info: Facebook | Instagram | portrait-gemalt-nach-foto.de | youtube.com