Well, your mind might change after reading these stories of incredibly lucky people who cheated death and lived to tell the tale.

#1 My roommate’s girlfriend was a psychotic m******r and nobody believed me she was dangerously and crazy. I moved out in the middle of the night after I began to believe she would poison me. She is now serving a life sentence for unaliving him and putting his remains in multiple suitcases. I was right all along. Her name is Melanie McGuire. Happy googling.

#2 First time in America. Went to an outdoor zoo. An Ostrich escaped its enclosure, attacked the worker and chase me down. AN OSTRICH. AN OSTRICH.

#3 When I was around a year and a half, my parents went out and left me with the babysitter and she called them saying I was acting weird and out of character (I was a very lively and cheerful child, always smiling) and at first my parents didn’t think much, then the babysitter called them again saying she had a bad feeling and they went to pick me up to take me to the hospital, and on the way I became cheerful again and the hospital said everything was fine, so we went back home and the minute the babysitter opened the door of the house to let us in she collapsed and my parents took her to the hospital and it turns out that the heating system had a gas leak and we were slowly getting poisoned. She was ok after! If it weren’t for the insistence of the babysitter that something was wrong we probably wouldn’t be here.

#4 My aunt and uncle planed a trip to Aruba and was going to take me with. My mom told them i wasn’t aloud to go. Years later found out he was on the dark web posting inappropriate pictures of me and planning to sell me to someone in aruba.

#5 Was waiting alone at the bus stop late one night in 2008. Ariel Castro (yes, I recognized him at the time like the other girls did) stopped and asked if I needed a ride, said it was too dangerous for me to be out there alone. I declined, he kept trying, but the light turned green and he had to go. Meanwhile, my friend was missing for nearly 5 years at this point



Christopher Jarrett | CEO replied:

Omg I am from Cleveland, we were so afraid to go on the west side after the 3 women disappeared. People were disappearing left and right in the 2000s. Glad you trusted your gut

#6 Choked on a jawbreaker at a friend’s house as a kid. I thought her parents would know what to do. They did nothing, both froze.😳Realized it was up to me to save myself—or die. It came over me to do a handstand & cough out what little breath I had. It worked. No one said a word. I left.

#7 My uber driver kept me locked up in his car by gun point for 3 hours. trying to convince me to go to a hotel with him. i finally convinced him to let me go home and change first. had him drop me off on a different street and ran 5 blocks away. called the cops and they told me there’s nothing they could do except put a warrant out.

#8 i grew up in syria during the civil war. by 13yr old i had ran from snipers,and managed not to get blown up. actually one of my biggest traumas was about a kid who was running behind me that got blown off. i seen him in pieces and cant forget the way his face looked in the aftermath.

im 27 now

#9 Was spending a night at my Aunt's house, stayed up later than usual watching a movie. Wanted to lie down but my conscience said not to. There was a couple arguing in the apartment above us and next a bullet came through the ceiling into the bed where I was about to lay. I'll never forget that.

#10 I’ve been dead for a total of 30 minutes in my life. A few minutes here and a few minutes there in four separate situations

#11 Severe serotonin syndrome. When I was being discharged from the ICU the doctor told me I would’ve been dead if I hadn’t come to the hospital within 24 hours

#12 I survived the Astroworld festival 🥲 my story was on the Netflix documentary



｡ .ᐟ 𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙖 𓍢˚꩜.｡ .ᐟ replied:

I remember during the opening everyone said that it was satanic and i LAUGHED. THEN IT GOT SATANIC

#13 Was living alone 2 hours from anyone that I knew bc Covid and housing issue. Started a new medical treatment. Contracted chemical meningitis and serotonin syndrome. Was in psychosis. Had no idea because I was alone. Many things almost went really wrong

#14 Got kidnapped in Mazatlan, talked myself out of it

#15 my “friends” left me in the side of the road at 4am with NOTHING. not even my phone & i had a bikini on. went to the first house i saw and asked to use his phone. his name was nick. he let me use it ,gave me a hoodie and got a ride somewhere. a year later he was on the news for r**e and m****r of two girls my age. guess i wasn’t his type

#16 My dad- blackout drunk yanked me out of bed, dragged me into his truck, drove me for an hour and a half to the middle of nowhere, kicked me out of the car in front of an old RV, threw money at the man and said "get rid of her" .. the man let me use his phone and I got back home.. no one ever said anything about it just acted like it never happened.

#17 My neighbor locked me in a water tank.I found a piece of metal at the bottom and used that to create a hole, I don’t know how I managed to make it bigger but I got out of there with a broken pinky.Ran like hell, my family didn’t even notice I was missing.The next day I found out, he k****d himself the night he took me.If I didn’t escape, my body would of been found inside the tank.oh i actually feel a relief putting this out. 😅 I never told anyone, I guess I was afraid to get in trouble for accepting a torta from him.

#18 I saw a girl arguing with her boyfriend and he kicked her out of the car in front of a Kroger. Seeing it all happen I felt terrible and she only had a small bag of personals with her. I offered to take her to a safe location. It was a set up. I drove to her a c***k house. Was trapped in by two vehicles that pulled up. She got out the car to allow them to come into my vehicle and rob me and I drove the hell off barely fitting in between the cars that trapped me.

#19 In November 2015, I was living in Switzerland and had only enough money to either buy tickets to a concert in Paris or buy fallout 4 and play it at home. Last minute, I decided to buy Fallout 4 and stay home, especially since the band - Eagles Of Death Metal, were gonna play Switzerland the next week. 90 people were m******d by terrorists at their show in Paris, and I was supposed to be in the crowd.

#20 About 3 years ago I was walking my dog on our usual route. He’s a pretty obedient dog who’s had professional training so rarely does he get stubborn. We were about to cross a big street on our walk and the light turned allowing pedestrians to cross the street. My dog started freaking out on leash and would not move from his spot on the sidewalk. I pulled and yanked his leash to get him to walk (can’t pick him up anymore, he’s a 100lb boi). He plopped down on the sidewalk and went full on dead-weight heavy and wouldn’t budge. Not even 5 seconds later, 2 cars collided in a very nasty accident and if we had crossed the street when I wanted to, it would’ve put me at the right place at the right time to get smashed in half between 2 cars😅 to anyone that has a pet (esp. dogs and cats) LISTEN TO THEM! My dog saved my life that day

#21 My schizophrenic ex lit his kitchen on fire and insisted we both had to die so he wouldn’t let me escape.. he got distracted by a “demon” on the other side of the kitchen so I ran while I could. Whoever that demon was really pulled through

#22 Astroworld 2021



Relic replied:

There was a crowd crush, many people died

#23 Working night shift alone at circle k. 2-10pm man came in near the end of my shift got a pack of cigarettes and talked to me asked me a bunch of weird questions (I payed no mind too it I worked a block away from the jail in Georgetown Tx we got people from all over. I always had weird men coming in all the time so I brushed it off ) before he left he asked me “you over night” I said “no sir im almost outta here” he just chuckled and proceeded out the door opening his cigarettes . I vape so I would walk to the door and half way stick my body out and blow the smoke out. That same man kidnapped a women in my parking behind my building took her off in a field down the road and rped her. The next day the police showed up and asked me questions and pulled video footage from my cameras. Needless to say I quit circle k shortly after because they wouldn’t hire anyone else to work nights. We were always calling the police for crazy stuff but that incident shook my soul. To think I walked to my car that night alone… nu uh. Currently going to court as a witness for this incident in August

#24 I visited Morocco with my friend. We met these local guys on the beach that owned horses. We rode on them for free and they asked if we wanted to break their fast with them. They they took us on their horse to their village which was 15 miles away from our hotel. We had no service. We just trusted these men. Happened to be one of my happiest memories and learned so much about the culture but could have gone terribly wrong.

#25 84 hour labour. Enough said.

#26 When I was like 5, my mom told me she was at Walmart with me and then she lost sight of me. Once she noticed, she panicked and started looking for me. She looked everywhere in the store and couldn’t find me. She said something told her to walk outside of the store. She saw me walking, holding some random lady’s hand. That lady almost kidnapped me for real.

#27 my ex beat me so bad and threw me against a dryer. i went into a seizure. never had one a day before that. woke up to him laughing. my head hasn't ever been right since (really bad memory loss) but hes dead now and im in a loving marriage

#28 Trying to figure out how to keep this short and to the point but- My Uber driver was super sketchy, I sent my location to my husband and aunt, I was in a completely different state on a business trip, my phone ended up dying and I am convinced I talked my way out of a serial k****r unaliving me, he started talking about his dead parents and having no friends and fixated on death, and when I powered up my phone found tons of missed calls and texts because he went off the GPS path and started driving the opposite way of my hotel, but I didn’t know this at the time, all I knew was he just started to take me into sketchy areas and I panicked, and that’s when I told him my husband was LEO and I had a big family and was well known and loved and sympathized with him on his parents loss, and just stroked his ego and listened etc, and we ended up back on the highway. When we got to my hotel he wouldn’t unlock his doors until he was done talking to me about his dead cat, and we sat there for about 30 minutes until hotel concierge came over and asked him to move and I was able to get out. Scariest day of my life.

#29 I had extreme serotonin syndrome and couldn’t stand for 3 days. Couldn’t eat, sleep or anything. Idk how I didn’t pas away

#30 i went into psychosis and met the literal devil. he introduced himself as beelzebub and told me “every breath i take is in sin” and showed me literal hell. i couldnt stop choking on my breath afterwards

#31 Me and my wife got chased by a woman that wanted to kill us in a sundown town, she looked something out of the conjuring

#32 Definitely not as bad as some of these responses but I came fave to face with a massive 600-800 lb mama bear and her cubs fresh out of hibernation near their food source

#33 I was working at McDonald’s, an angry customer pulled up to the window shooting into the drive through window!!! I thought I got hit, I quit that night!

#34 my girls soccer teams plane crashed in the canadian wilderness on our way to nationals, and we were stranded for almost two years.

#35 Got hunted by a mountain lion backpacking in New Mexico with Boy Scouts. We shrieked the lyrics to bohemian rhapsody to scare it off. For some reason we started at the beginning with the slow parts??

#36 I was 10 feet away from everyone that was killed in the Route 91 Las Vegas Music Festival shooting. 58 people died right behind me…all because I wanted to get close to the stage for the last artist.

#37 A schizophrenic woman tried to m****r me with a butcher knife when I was 6 because she believed I was a demon.

#38 Getting car jacked and shot at 10 times. Thanks to his bad aim I only got hit twice but I survived.

#39 Got stabbed on my head, my skull 💀 stopped the knife from going all the way in! The tip of the knife was stuck on my skull had to get surgery to remove it. DR said a few CM more and i would of been a goner!

#40 I was 22 and was repeatedly calling the place where I waitressed so I could call out of work the morning. No one answered..my friend called me and asked if I was working that day. She told me to turn on the TV & I saw on live TV that my Manager was shot execution style along with other staff..I still can’t believe that I was supposed to be there too

#41 I woke up at like 3-4am feeling like something was wrong. Smelled a weird electrical smell. Woke my husband up and told him to check the dryer…opened it up and it looked fine. I told him to pull out the lint trap and it literally went up in flames. Zero smoke or fire smell before that. My house filled with smoke so fast. I got my kids & dogs outside & called 911 while my husband carried the dryer through the house and threw it into the snow. Still have no idea how or why I woke up.

#42 Held hostage at a dance club in Mexico, they ran our tab up to $5k and didn’t let us go til it was paid. Banks kept declining and it was 3am.. they escorted us back to the hotel in a cargo van guns and all pointed at us. About 4-5 guys with big ARs. I thought I’d never see my fam and kids again.

#43 i went to egypt with strangers from facebook.

#44 I went wave jumping with my friends at Myrtle beach. I went out further than I thought. I jumped a wave…but didn’t land back on sand. I didn’t land on anything. Immediately pictured the drop off from those scary ocean pics and I thought I was done for

#45 My dad, who couldn't swim, took me out into the ocean & threw me in thinking I would just instinctively know how. A lifeguard did cpr on me & I lived.

#46 I was gay in Jamaica. In the ghetto where I grew up. I made it out alive

#47 I met a man and wondered why he never called after our 1st phone call to which he informed me people thought he was weird. Months later we linked and I told him he reminded me of someone that might be a serial k****r. He said I was very smart and never called me again.

#48 I fell through ice as a little kid, alone on a frozen river and pulled myself out. When I was 17 I sailed to Epstein’s island, before everything came out about him in the news…

#49 Locked myself in a trunk on a hot summer day as a kid playing hide and seek! Boy did I have the best hiding spot

#50 Walking from bar to bar guy stepped out from a doorway in front my friend and myself pulled out a gun told us to give him our purses and got visibly annoyed all I had was 5$ and chapstick

#51 I fell off a yacht during a storm in Miami drunk, it was dark, waves crashing, lightning and heavy rain, no one saw me fall in and I had to swim to catch up to the yacht and held on the back for over 45 minutes until a new member found me

#52 A guy once offered me 2.5k for an overnight and booked my flight. While boarding, I got SUCH a bad feeling that I got off the plane. Two months later, I found out through a mutual friend he was all over the news for being a serial killer (3 guys) targeting escorts. This was in 2016/2017, and I still think about it.

#53 I was kidnapped and held hostage by someone in 2017, he bragged about it to someone he knew, and told them what he planned to do. That person broke me out of there and saved me

#54 I got into a random man’s car in tijuana saying he could get me faster across the boarder. Luckily it was true

#55 Seeing my own 💀 in a dream a couple months ago, then preventing the exact same scenario irl a few days later. Straight up final destination premonition stuff. I'm lk afraid death might be stalking me now 😬 i wish i were lying...

#56 I lived through many episodes of horrible depression.

#57 I didn’t get strapped in correctly for the Batman ride in six flags and if me and my cousin didn’t notice during the countdown…yeah

#58 I was in 2 major car accidents… flipped the car and everything. Walked out without a scratch

#59 I was hit by a car/vehicle 3x as a pedestrian/on a bike. 3rd grade, suburban. 5th grade, accord. 7th grade, a mini van. 9th grade I was pulled out of the way from in front of a city bus. Curse broken

#60 That time I went to Tulum, Mexico and the cartel literally came with guns and shot a man. We all ran for our lives. It was a movie. I don’t even talk about it much, I’m still in shock. That’s was 1 year ago today.

#61 Postpartum depression. I was so so so close.

#62 Drove off a 50 ft cliff in the middle of the night in Yosemite, Ca. Crawled up the mountain until I reached the top and walked 30 mins until someone finally let me in their vehicle. Took the tow company 3 days to find my car.

#63 got caught on a kayak in the middle of a thunderstorm 40 minutes from the car. Huge waves and lightning everywhere.

#64 I’ve been legally dead twice and I at one point held a world record for being the youngest person to ever live past a uncommon head infection all before the age of three

#65 My sister got kidnapped in a uber and literally by the grace of God the child lock wasn’t on. She jumped out and ran away.

#66 A rocket flew past the tower I was on guard in, in Afghanistan. It completely destroyed the tower next to mine, and no one was in that one.

#67 Was on a call with my friend when two armed robbers broke into his house while he was home alone, he hid in the ceiling while I texted 9/11 the cops showed up and the robbers didn’t know how the cops knew because they thought there was no one home, still lucky to have my friend

#68 I drowned in a salt water pool, was underneath for 37 minutes, was found curled in a ball took another 5 - 10 minutes to fish me out. I died for 8 minutes heart was stopped was resuscitated, nothing has felt the same since

#69 in 2007 I had a 100lb Ovarian Cyst Tumor with a large fallopian tube that had to be removed. It was a 7 hour surgery that took doctors from all over the country to help me / study me. My surgery helped with alot of PCOS research

#70 I almost drowned as a kid in a canal. Something told me to sink to the bottom and I crawled out digging my hands into the mud. I told my parents and to this day they don’t believe me. Im an adult now and dont even like getting into pools.

#71 My company approved my life insurance for $100,000. House gets shot up 30 times with armored piercing rounds.. then ex spouse just left the country… the same night…

#72 I had carbon monoxide poisoning. I told my grandma I didn’t feel good and she mad me lay down we both were found unconscious and if we went just 5 minutes longer we would’ve been *gone*

#73 my whole body hurting for a whole week then my body turning purple then going to the hospital and being told if I didn't go in I was couple days away from passing away from a blood infection I didn't know I had

#74 snuck into an abandoned hospital. saw something weird. when i snapped out of it i heard my friends calling me. i ran to the stairs and saw them going down and they turned around scared. said they heard me calling them downstairs

#75 major head on collision. guy hit me over 55mph. I went backwards off a 25 ft ravine. didn't flip. walked away. the other driver died.

#76 Hit the main power line to an apartment with a shovel at the bottom of a trench I was digging and the whole thing collapsed in and caught on fire with me in it fiber glass saved me

#77 My mom had a stalker who repeatedly keyed her car, cut our power and phone lines, and smashed out our windows. She also used to leave me home alone overnight at this time

#78 I was 4 and I woke up to the sound of noise coming from downstairs. I thought it was my brother getting snacks so I went to go get some too. when I went downstairs I saw the window moving and someone was climbing in. I just stood there and we were looking at each other. lights on and everything. his foot got caught in the cord and he couldn’t get through because he was making too much noise. he climbed back out. I went back upstairs and went back to sleep.

#79 Was stabbed multiple times at 4am in Chicago and when I ran after him to get to my phone back but I couldn’t catch him due to my loss of blood. The hospital was only a few more blocks from where I ran so I survived with a couple scars but I’m fine

#80 went skydiving as soon as I was 18, first parachute ripped in half upon deployment. my parents watching from the ground as the first chute flies away in pieces. second one worked