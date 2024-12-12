Today we’re combining these two things and giving you a full-blown list of life cheat codes that you can start using right away. And while they might not fill your pockets full of money, as some game cheats do, they still can improve your life, even if only a little bit.

Our lives have this interesting quirk: They can always be improved in one way or another. Even applying the smallest new habit or so-called hack can make a significant difference, just as a game can be improved with a cheat code.

#1 Don’t put who an email will be sent to until after you have it ready to send so you can’t accidentally send an unedited or unfinished emails.

#2 Talk positive about people behind their backs.

#3 Diarrhea is the best excuse to get out of anything. No one questions it and no one expects you to go to a doctor for it.

If you’re a gamer, it’s likely that you know what a cheat code is. As an example, we could use the well-known game The Sims. Besides its iconic gameplay and storylines, the game is also famous for its popular cheat codes, like “motherlode”, which gives a playing household 50,000 simoleons (Sims money) or “bb.moveobjects on”, which helps the player to move objects wherever they want. ADVERTISEMENT Cheat codes can be implemented either by game developers themselves, third-party software or hardware. At the same time, other games implement measures to disallow these codes, as they don’t want the players to get something by cheating instead of paying for it. But did you know that cheat codes aren’t only applicable to video games? You can apply them to your life, too! Sounds ridiculous? Well, hear us out.

#4 If you want to change the subject in a conversation, discreetly but noticeably drop something. Make it look accidental. It will break the train of thought of the other person and allow you to restart the conversation. Old dark psychology trick.

#5 Clean while you’re cooking.

#6 Have friends generationally older and younger than yourself.

Around 6 months ago, Reddit user u/itsliightz asked an interesting question on r/AskReddit: “Which real-life cheat codes do you know?” It showed that people online know many of them, as currently the post stands at 7.8K replies. Basically, a whole handbook of cheat codes. Since likely no one is going to read through that many replies, we decided to make a list out of the best of them. And that’s what you’re in right now. Still, you might wonder how a video game quirk can be applied to real life. After all, we aren’t characters with several lives on their hands, we’re real people with only one life.

#7 To learn something repeat it to yourself three times on the day you learn it, two more times the next day, once the day after that, and you know it (most of the time).

#8 Confidence can get you super far. Like, if you just act extremely confident and normal and totally fine about whatever it is you're doing, anything nearly, people wont question it. You're supposed to be here, just walk on in. Or out, or whatever. That's the attitude to have. I cannot believe how well this works for some of the nicest people as well as the biggest jerks alive. It works.

#9 For me it was “maintain a healthy weight” which most people think is to help your overall health, and yes that’s very true, but from a pain standpoint it’s really great.



Like several of you (I’m sure) I’m just in pain all the time. Maybe it’s my back, or my neck, or my knees, but god damn if getting from the beginning of the day to the end of the day doesn’t hurt.



Turns out, losing weight and keeping that under control (which means adding in the gym a few times a week and watching what I eat for 4-5 days a week) makes all that pain go away. And in hindsight I knew this but to actually feel it was a world of difference.



Someone once told me “you suffer alone” and it’s true. You also feel good alone. So, better to have the latter of the two options.

Well, in reality, these cheatcodes maybe aren’t as drastic as in some games; there isn’t a “motherlode” you can type into your life (but imagine if you could, how fun would that be?). The real hacks are on a smaller scale, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a big difference in the long run. Or just simply improve your minor day-to-day activities. As long as it’s useful, why not try it, right? ADVERTISEMENT For instance, taking sugary drinks out of your everyday rotation for weight loss. Plus, doing so not only helps to lose weight, but saves your health too, as it is a well-known fact that sodas and other similar beverages can lead to diabetes, heart, kidney and many other diseases.

#10 Very hot water temporarily takes away the itchiness of bug bites and poison oak/ivy/sumac.



Just listening to people is almost as good as being able to read minds. Most people will cheerfully reveal exactly what they're thinking if you just listen quietly. It could be through what they say, what they don't say, or their body language.



Your own ego causes 99% of the trouble you face.

#11 Automated phone systems don’t understand nonsense. If you need to speak to a person answer the prompts with things like “chicken nuggets”. Or “ shoelace”. It will assume an error in its language system and route you to a person.

#12 Worked at a call center for a credit card company. If you ever get hit with a late fee, politely call customer service and ask if there’s a possibility of getting it waived. We didn’t have to ask a supervisor or anything, just pushed it through.



Have done this multiple times now for my own cards. Don’t pay late fees!



Editing to add: if you do call customer service and they help you out PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE stay on the line and fill out the survey and give them all perfect scores. We got big bonuses on our scores and it really meant a lot when people took the time to do it.



If you want to complain do it in the comments box not on the actual scores. One bad score can tank the bonuses even if it was a bad rating on the product and not the service provided by the agent.

This article alone provides 50 additional cheat codes, like learning a new language by watching kids' shows, bringing a healthy snack to work or not comparing yourself to others. Then, there are Reddit threads like the one discussed today. If you want, you can surely find a hack that you would like to try out yourself. ADVERTISEMENT As you can see, real-life cheat codes can vary from serious to completely silly ones. It’s up to each person to see how any of them fit into their life and (hopefully) improve it. Do you know any real-life cheat codes that weren’t mentioned in this list? Share them with us in the comments!

#13 When reheating rice in the microwave, put a little bit of water in the bowl so it heats up fluffy again.

#14 Cutting out daily drinks with sugar like sodas or frappacinos really helps with weight loss if you do nothing else.

#15 **Managers:** give your employees the credit they deserve for everything they do, especially talk them up to *your* bosses.



This is a literal win/win. Your employees love you for respecting them, and your boss loves you for successfully managing a great team.



Too many times I see bad managers bring their own egos into the mix, feeling like they need to compete with their own employees to take credit for jobs well done. This does not have the effect they think it has.

#16 A fluorescent jacket, a bogus lanyard and a clipboard will get you access to 2/3 of the places that usually aren't accessible.

#17 Get enough sleep:.

#18 Obeying the rules when you drive dramatically reduces your chances of crashing.





#19 Do a little bit every day.

#20 If it takes less than five minutes, do it right away.

#21 Being willing to show up and work is more valuable than being the most knowledgeable or skillful.

#22 Saying "hello" in an unexpected way knocks the person you're talking to out of their groove and changes how they interact with you. Instead of "how's it going?" I say "how's life treating you?" and get a more engaged interaction.

#23 The Infinite yogurt glitch:



All you need to make more yogurt is milk and a little yogurt. Repeat as necessary.

#24 The more you understand, the less you have to memorize. Understanding is a knowledge compression algorithm.



ex: pythagorean theorem = distance formula = formula for a circle.

#25 Always play dumb, always. Don’t let them know your moves.

#26 I got a job as security at a concert venue because ticket prices were getting to be insane and I wanted to see some shows. Turns out I also got to meet some rock stars!

#27 When your alarm goes off in the morning, do not think. Only react. If you sit up immidiately and start getting out of bed, it becomes a reflex. No more lying in bed for hours "trying to wake up". Now I hear my alarm and brain is alert and ready.

#28 When someone's wrong on the internet, type out what you want to say, then delete it once you've got it out of your system. It's incredibly cathartic; As you organize your sources and logic, you get the time to sort out what you think and why, and you can calm down a bit as you let reason take the wheel instead of your emotions, which lets you realize that nothing you say matters to them anyway.



If you find that your finished product is particularly well-written, feel free to save it off to the side as a sort of personal study, if you want.



Excellent zen hack.

#29 The ducks at the park are free.

#30 People like talking about themselves more than they like hearing about you. If you interact with people for work memorize 1 thing about them, could be a kids name, a sport they like, a hobby they do, their job, etc.



Ask them about it every once in a while. People are always surprised and appreciate your interest in them.

#31 Admit your mistakes quickly and without undue apologies/ self-flagellation. Not only will people trust you more, you’ll usually move on from the mistake much faster.

#32 Make people laugh within a minute of meeting them. They will remember you and help you.