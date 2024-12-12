ADVERTISEMENT

Our lives have this interesting quirk: They can always be improved in one way or another. Even applying the smallest new habit or so-called hack can make a significant difference, just as a game can be improved with a cheat code. 

Today we’re combining these two things and giving you a full-blown list of life cheat codes that you can start using right away. And while they might not fill your pockets full of money, as some game cheats do, they still can improve your life, even if only a little bit.

More info: Reddit

#1

33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Don’t put who an email will be sent to until after you have it ready to send so you can’t accidentally send an unedited or unfinished emails.

chronically-awesome , Getty Images Report

ggus44 avatar
ggus44
ggus44
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They should put the "To" box at the bottom, and the "attach" icon at the top of the new email window 😜

    #2

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Talk positive about people behind their backs.

    Wheeljack7799 , Darlene Alderson Report

    #3

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Diarrhea is the best excuse to get out of anything. No one questions it and no one expects you to go to a doctor for it.

    FooJenkins , vgstockstudio Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But for goodness sake, make it seem true. Don’t be talking and acting all healthy and invigorated when using this excuse. Real diarrhea takes a lot out of you, because it can extremely dehydrate you, and you lose a load of electrolytes, so you end up with no energy, and your stomach (and the other area) also hurt like hell. Plus, if it’s a stomach flu, you can’t keep food down, so you’re also vomiting, and might have a fever. No one looks, acts, or sounds happy and energetic in that condition. You absolutely MUST make it an Oscar-winning performance, or it won’t work.

    If you’re a gamer, it’s likely that you know what a cheat code is. As an example, we could use the well-known game The Sims. Besides its iconic gameplay and storylines, the game is also famous for its popular cheat codes, like “motherlode”, which gives a playing household 50,000 simoleons (Sims money) or “bb.moveobjects on”, which helps the player to move objects wherever they want. 

    Cheat codes can be implemented either by game developers themselves, third-party software or hardware. At the same time, other games implement measures to disallow these codes, as they don’t want the players to get something by cheating instead of paying for it.

    But did you know that cheat codes aren’t only applicable to video games? You can apply them to your life, too! Sounds ridiculous? Well, hear us out. 
    #4

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them If you want to change the subject in a conversation, discreetly but noticeably drop something. Make it look accidental. It will break the train of thought of the other person and allow you to restart the conversation. Old dark psychology trick.

    Shadowfoxx757 , Nabi Söhrablı Report

    zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
    ZGutr
    ZGutr
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just clicked [save to main area in brains ]

    #5

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Clean while you’re cooking.

    anon , RDNE Stock project Report

    #6

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Have friends generationally older and younger than yourself.

    missbethd , Getty Images Report

    Around 6 months ago, Reddit user u/itsliightz asked an interesting question on r/AskReddit: “Which real-life cheat codes do you know?” It showed that people online know many of them, as currently the post stands at 7.8K replies. Basically, a whole handbook of cheat codes. 

    Since likely no one is going to read through that many replies, we decided to make a list out of the best of them. And that’s what you’re in right now. 

    Still, you might wonder how a video game quirk can be applied to real life. After all, we aren’t characters with several lives on their hands, we’re real people with only one life. 
    #7

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them To learn something repeat it to yourself three times on the day you learn it, two more times the next day, once the day after that, and you know it (most of the time).

    gandolffood , Wes Hicks Report

    #8

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Confidence can get you super far. Like, if you just act extremely confident and normal and totally fine about whatever it is you're doing, anything nearly, people wont question it. You're supposed to be here, just walk on in. Or out, or whatever. That's the attitude to have. I cannot believe how well this works for some of the nicest people as well as the biggest jerks alive. It works.

    rockeatingchaosqueen , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #9

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them For me it was “maintain a healthy weight” which most people think is to help your overall health, and yes that’s very true, but from a pain standpoint it’s really great.

    Like several of you (I’m sure) I’m just in pain all the time. Maybe it’s my back, or my neck, or my knees, but god damn if getting from the beginning of the day to the end of the day doesn’t hurt.

    Turns out, losing weight and keeping that under control (which means adding in the gym a few times a week and watching what I eat for 4-5 days a week) makes all that pain go away. And in hindsight I knew this but to actually feel it was a world of difference.

    Someone once told me “you suffer alone” and it’s true. You also feel good alone. So, better to have the latter of the two options.

    KarateKid1984 , Kenny Eliason Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plus, if you diet and exercise like crazy but can’t seem to lose weight, get your thyroid checked. Avoid endocrinologists, as they’re more concerned with diabetes, and really not up to snuff for hypo- or hyper- thyroidism. Try a hormone specialist instead. The endo will only do a TSH test, which is a joke and doesn’t really tell them (or anyone) anything. The hormone specialist will do the full range of thyroid tests, and will get a more accurate picture of what’s going on. I have hypothyroidism, which was epigenetically triggered by menopause. The endo I went to first actually f****d up, gave me the worst wrong meds, made everything way way worse to the point where I was in so much pain and so exhausted all the time that I just wanted to curl up and die—-and their only solution was to increase the dosage of those wrong meds! Doctors should be in the business of making you feel better, not so much worse that death would be preferable! So I fired them and went to a hormone specialist, who absolutely saved me, by accurately diagnosing my issue and putting me on the only thyroid meds that worked. I’m 64 now, and have been on them for almost ten years now. I’m at the right weight for my height without starving myself, there’s no real pressure on my joints, any old age aches and pains are minimal (and I had tendon surgery on my left knee several years ago, plus fractured that ankle when I was a teenager), and I honestly feel better than I did when I was in my forties. Sometimes weight issues are not just a matter of eating less and exercising, but are a legitimate medical condition.

    Well, in reality, these cheatcodes maybe aren’t as drastic as in some games; there isn’t a “motherlode” you can type into your life (but imagine if you could, how fun would that be?). The real hacks are on a smaller scale, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make a big difference in the long run. Or just simply improve your minor day-to-day activities. As long as it’s useful, why not try it, right?

    For instance, taking sugary drinks out of your everyday rotation for weight loss. Plus, doing so not only helps to lose weight, but saves your health too, as it is a well-known fact that sodas and other similar beverages can lead to diabetes, heart, kidney and many other diseases. 
    #10

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Very hot water temporarily takes away the itchiness of bug bites and poison oak/ivy/sumac.

    Just listening to people is almost as good as being able to read minds. Most people will cheerfully reveal exactly what they're thinking if you just listen quietly. It could be through what they say, what they don't say, or their body language.

    Your own ego causes 99% of the trouble you face.

    evil_burrito , Karolina Grabowska Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But make sure the water is not so hot you end up scalding yourself, ffs

    #11

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Automated phone systems don’t understand nonsense. If you need to speak to a person answer the prompts with things like “chicken nuggets”. Or “ shoelace”. It will assume an error in its language system and route you to a person.

    Phantom_61 , Antoni Shkraba Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I normally start dropping the F bomb at it being an automated piece of s**t

    #12

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Worked at a call center for a credit card company. If you ever get hit with a late fee, politely call customer service and ask if there’s a possibility of getting it waived. We didn’t have to ask a supervisor or anything, just pushed it through.

    Have done this multiple times now for my own cards. Don’t pay late fees!

    Editing to add: if you do call customer service and they help you out PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE stay on the line and fill out the survey and give them all perfect scores. We got big bonuses on our scores and it really meant a lot when people took the time to do it.

    If you want to complain do it in the comments box not on the actual scores. One bad score can tank the bonuses even if it was a bad rating on the product and not the service provided by the agent.

    hunbabubba2134 , Antoni Shkraba Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, don’t yell and cuss and be nasty—-especially if you cross the line into personal verbal abuse. You really don’t get as far with that kind of behavior than you do if you’re calm and polite, but still firm in what you need. Plus, if you understand that the first person you speak to has the least authority, then you’ll also understand that your satisfaction may not be immediate. If they can’t help you, then nicely ask if there’s a supervisor available—but be sure to let them know it’s nothing they did but that you understand they can only do so much, so someone higher might have just enough authorization to do more to solve your problem. Please, please, please do NOT vent all your anger at that front line person, then have it all out of your system by the time you talk to their boss! You’re abusing the wrong person. Yell at the damned boss, ffs, as they’re probably more involved in whatever f**k up you’re complaining about than the poor kid who just answers the phone for a living. Save your anger for the person at fault, ffs!

    This article alone provides 50 additional cheat codes, like learning a new language by watching kids' shows, bringing a healthy snack to work or not comparing yourself to others. Then, there are Reddit threads like the one discussed today. If you want, you can surely find a hack that you would like to try out yourself.

    As you can see, real-life cheat codes can vary from serious to completely silly ones. It’s up to each person to see how any of them fit into their life and (hopefully) improve it. 

    Do you know any real-life cheat codes that weren’t mentioned in this list? Share them with us in the comments!
    #13

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them When reheating rice in the microwave, put a little bit of water in the bowl so it heats up fluffy again.

    Stargaze_Melody , Pille R. Priske Report

    #14

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Cutting out daily drinks with sugar like sodas or frappacinos really helps with weight loss if you do nothing else.

    rayrayrayray , Emre Akyol Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cutting out sodas, which I used to guzzle down like water, helped me lose 25 lbs in a year—-without making any other changes to my diet!

    #15

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them **Managers:** give your employees the credit they deserve for everything they do, especially talk them up to *your* bosses.

    This is a literal win/win. Your employees love you for respecting them, and your boss loves you for successfully managing a great team.

    Too many times I see bad managers bring their own egos into the mix, feeling like they need to compete with their own employees to take credit for jobs well done. This does not have the effect they think it has.

    Homitu , Christina Morillo Report

    #16

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them A fluorescent jacket, a bogus lanyard and a clipboard will get you access to 2/3 of the places that usually aren't accessible.

    phoenixxl , Mikael Blomkvist Report

    zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
    ZGutr
    ZGutr
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True. I still have an old coat with reflection stripes and a company logo ..... the effect it has still amazes me. Like step in the street and hold out your hand. Traffic will stop and not question your sanity.

    #17

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Get enough sleep:.

    discostud1515 , cottonbro studio Report

    zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
    ZGutr
    ZGutr
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This IS the best of all! Sometimes it really annoys my wife how I won't let go of some sleep for ....... basically anything. I'm at a point where it's enough for me to decide i'm going to sleep and be asleep in under 5 min.

    #18

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Obeying the rules when you drive dramatically reduces your chances of crashing.

    Hydraulis , Pixabay Report

    #19

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Do a little bit every day.

    Legendary_Lamb2020 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #20

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them If it takes less than five minutes, do it right away.

    JoanofArc5 , Mat Brown Report

    zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
    ZGutr
    ZGutr
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, well ... until I learned some tasks are measured in microsoft-minutes

    #21

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Being willing to show up and work is more valuable than being the most knowledgeable or skillful.

    anon , Rebrand Cities Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is 100% true. I'm in construction and finding reliable help in my small rural area is a nightmare. As long as you can walk and breathe at the same time, I will hire you if you can show up everyday, I don't always need smart, just need that extra set of hands.

    #22

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Saying "hello" in an unexpected way knocks the person you're talking to out of their groove and changes how they interact with you. Instead of "how's it going?" I say "how's life treating you?" and get a more engaged interaction.

    gandolffood , Greta Hoffman Report

    #23

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them The Infinite yogurt glitch:

    All you need to make more yogurt is milk and a little yogurt. Repeat as necessary.

    1hipG33K , topntp26 Report

    zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
    ZGutr
    ZGutr
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lousy recipe.... You milk and yoghurt. Then make as much and as often as you want.

    #24

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them The more you understand, the less you have to memorize. Understanding is a knowledge compression algorithm.

    ex: pythagorean theorem = distance formula = formula for a circle.

    Independent-Bike8810 , drobotdean Report

    #25

    Always play dumb, always. Don’t let them know your moves.

    anon Report

    #26

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them I got a job as security at a concert venue because ticket prices were getting to be insane and I wanted to see some shows. Turns out I also got to meet some rock stars!

    hot_ho11ow_point , Wendy Wei Report

    #27

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them When your alarm goes off in the morning, do not think. Only react. If you sit up immidiately and start getting out of bed, it becomes a reflex. No more lying in bed for hours "trying to wake up". Now I hear my alarm and brain is alert and ready.

    StragglingShadow , stockking Report

    #28

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them When someone's wrong on the internet, type out what you want to say, then delete it once you've got it out of your system. It's incredibly cathartic; As you organize your sources and logic, you get the time to sort out what you think and why, and you can calm down a bit as you let reason take the wheel instead of your emotions, which lets you realize that nothing you say matters to them anyway.

    If you find that your finished product is particularly well-written, feel free to save it off to the side as a sort of personal study, if you want.

    Excellent zen hack.

    ninthtale , cottonbro studio Report

    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #29

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them The ducks at the park are free.

    cata2k , Pixabay Report

    zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
    ZGutr
    ZGutr
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah sure, take one home and see what happens next ..............

    #30

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them People like talking about themselves more than they like hearing about you. If you interact with people for work memorize 1 thing about them, could be a kids name, a sport they like, a hobby they do, their job, etc.

    Ask them about it every once in a while. People are always surprised and appreciate your interest in them.

    ShowerShoe77 , Elle Hughes Report

    #31

    33 Game-Changing Life Hacks That Will Make You Wonder How You Lived Without Them Admit your mistakes quickly and without undue apologies/ self-flagellation. Not only will people trust you more, you’ll usually move on from the mistake much faster.

    throwaway4work4 , Alex Green Report

    #32

    Make people laugh within a minute of meeting them. They will remember you and help you.

    dontlookatme1234567 Report

    #33

    Learnt this today in first aid: use a syringe to suction out a splinter.

    _Charliezard_ Report

