When the eruption of Mount Vesuvius obliterated the Roman city of Pompeii in 79 C.E., victims endured unimaginable terror in their final moments before being buried in ash, pumice, and debris. And because archaeologists later made plaster casts of the imprints that victims left behind, we can see near-perfect replicas of the people of Pompeii, frozen in the last instant before death. These "bodies of Pompeii" paint tragic scenes of victims cowering and embracing as a 20-foot layer of ash suffocated the city — but it turns out that some of experts' assumptions about these moments were wrong.⁠

⁠

Researchers recently took DNA samples from five victims, including an embracing pair known as the "Two Maidens" and a presumed family of four found at the "House of the Golden Bracelet." But the new analysis shows that the so-called maidens, previously thought to be a mother and daughter or a pair of sisters, actually consisted of one woman and one man who weren't related at all. Meanwhile, researchers found that the "family" likewise weren't related and that the supposed mother of the group was actually a man. In addition, that man was found to have black hair and dark skin, suggesting that he may have been an enslaved person from North Africa or an immigrant from the eastern Mediterranean, further complicating historians' understanding of Pompeii's demographics at the time of the tragedy.⁠