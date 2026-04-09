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Test Yourself With 28 Tricky Visual Brainteasers People Struggle With: Take The Quiz
Visual brainteaser quiz with dot patterns and multiple-choice answers challenging viewers to test their problem-solving skills.
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Test Yourself With 28 Tricky Visual Brainteasers People Struggle With: Take The Quiz

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These visual puzzles are trickier than you expect… 👀

In this set of 28 visual patterns, you’ll face challenges inspired by the classic Raven’s Progressive Matrices® IQ test, a nonverbal ability test designed to measure abstract reasoning and above-average intelligence. 🧠

The Raven test is widely used to assess how well the brain can identify relationships, detect logic in patterns, and solve problems. As the difficulty increases, so does the challenge to your perception and logical thinking, making it a true test of your visual intelligence and mental agility.

In this quiz, each puzzle features 4 to 8 possible solutions. Analyze the sequence carefully and figure out the pattern before selecting your final answer. Are you ready to solve them all? Let’s get started… 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Colorful concentric circles with distorted light patterns forming a tricky visual brainteaser quiz challenge.

    Image credits: Merlin Lightpainting

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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