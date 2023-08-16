"Felidae" is the scientific name for the biological family whose most familiar member is the domestic cat. These highly evolved predators are as beautiful as they are cunning. Did you know that almost all members of this carnivorous family share a genetic anomaly that prevents them from tasting sweetness?

They are all obligate carnivores – they don't simply favor meat; they can't subsist on anything else. Apart from lions, very few cats display any sort of strong social behavior, though some do hunt together or form loose colonies. Aha! So that's where our kitties get their attitude from!

Something else you might not know is that while some felines are widely known (like lions, cougars, jaguars, etc.), there are actually 41 known cat species living today – and most of them are as beautiful as they are rare.

More info: kingdomoffunnymemes.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Andean Cat (Leopardus Jacobita)

Andean Cat (Leopardus Jacobita)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#2

Ocelot (Leopardus Pardalis)

Ocelot (Leopardus Pardalis)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#3

Rusty Spotted Cat (Prionailurus Rubiginosus)

Rusty Spotted Cat (Prionailurus Rubiginosus)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#4

Wildcat (Felis Silvestris)

Wildcat (Felis Silvestris)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#5

Caracal (Caracal Caracal)

Caracal (Caracal Caracal)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#6

Sand Cat (Felis Margarita)

Sand Cat (Felis Margarita)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#7

Clouded Leopard (Neofelis Nebulosa)

Clouded Leopard (Neofelis Nebulosa)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#8

Canadian Lynx (Lynx Canadensis)

Canadian Lynx (Lynx Canadensis)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#9

Flat-Headed Cat (Felis Planiceps)

Flat-Headed Cat (Felis Planiceps)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#10

Bay Cat (Catopuma Badia)

Bay Cat (Catopuma Badia)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#11

Asian Golden Cat (Catopuma Temminckii)

Asian Golden Cat (Catopuma Temminckii)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#12

Fishing Cat (Prionailurus Viverrinus)

Fishing Cat (Prionailurus Viverrinus)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#13

Black-Footed Cat (Felis Nigripes)

Black-Footed Cat (Felis Nigripes)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#14

Serval (Leptailurus Serval)

Serval (Leptailurus Serval)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#15

Pampas Cat (Leopardus Pajeros)

Pampas Cat (Leopardus Pajeros)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#16

Pallas Cat (Otocolobus Manul)

Pallas Cat (Otocolobus Manul)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#17

Chinese Mountain Cat (Felis Bieti)

Chinese Mountain Cat (Felis Bieti)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#18

Jaguarundi

Jaguarundi

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#19

Leopard Cat (Prionailurus Bengalensis)

Leopard Cat (Prionailurus Bengalensis)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
#20

Margay Cat (Leopardus Wiedii)

Margay Cat (Leopardus Wiedii)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Kodkod (Leopardus Guigna)

Kodkod (Leopardus Guigna)

Report

0points
Anduin
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!