“It Sold For HOW Much!?”: Guess The Price That 30 Rare And Unique Items Auctioned For

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Have you ever wondered how much you would pay for a piece of Hollywood history or a well-known work of art? While you dream about it, you can familiarize yourself with some real sales of truly one-of-a-kind items.

In this pop culture quiz, we’ll test your knowledge of the world’s most valuable treasures. From legendary, renowned paintings by the likes of Vincent van Gogh, to sports collectibles worn by sporting legends like Michael Jordan, and movie memorabilia from unforgettable blockbusters, we’ve collected 30 of the most exciting items sold at auctions. Think you can guess the price tags attached to them? Let’s see!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Jonathan Borba