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There's only so much you can fit into a history book, museum or gallery. Often, they're specially curated to tell a specific story about the major turning points that brought us to where we are today. Wars, leaders, political agendas, economic collapses, pandemics and the like tend to get center-stage. That means a lot of the past goes unseen... but that's not to say it was never documented.

Hiding behind the famous and iconic photographs are even more dusty moments in time, begging for a set of modern eyes to scroll over them. That's where accounts like TimeTPhoto come in. With more than 459,000 followers, it's a virtual gallery of the rarest facts, photos and footage from throughout history.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the page. Expect to see intriguing pics such as a sausage-laden French soldier, Muammar Gaddafi with one of his "lady bodyguards," and the 1820 equivalent of Google. Each fascinating photo has a short back story accompanying it. So sit back, keep scrolling and forget about the current world drama as you get lost in the past. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

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#1

A rare historical photo of Las Vegas in 1895, showing a stream and a man with a dog near a rustic building.

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    #2

    A historical photo of Nicholas G Veeder, a 100-year-old Revolutionary War veteran, posing in his uniform in 1862.

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    #3

    A black and white historical photo of Kenyan athlete Sabrina Chebichi winning the 1973 marathon barefoot in a dress.

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    History textbooks aren't meant to contain a bunch of beautiful pictures and super exciting stories. What you're taught at school, and how you're taught it, can largely depend on where you find yourself, when you were born, and who was in charge of the curriculum.

    According to Kate Slater, the assistant dean of student affairs at Brandeis University’s Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, textbook choice in the U.S.A is a highly politicized process in different states. Slater says everything from topics to the tone can differ. "There is no single story of American history," says the expert.

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    #4

    Historical photos: 100,000 Iranian women march against the Hijab law.

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    #5

    Historical photos: A mother with her 8 sons who served in World War 2.

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    #6

    A soldier in uniform with a mustache, his coat open to reveal numerous sausages hanging inside, an interesting historical photo.

    A sausage laden French soldier.

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    An EdWeek explainer reveals that there are no national history or civics standards in the United States, and that each state develops its own set of criteria for what students should learn. That means 50 states, 50 different differing sets of criteria.

    "These guidelines are usually developed by committees of educators, curriculum specialists at the state department of education, academics, and community members," explains the EdWeek article. "States update them periodically—generally every seven to 10 years— through a revision process. State boards of education, which vote to adopt or not adopt revisions, are the final decisionmakers."

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    #7

    An interesting historical photo of Eleanor Jarman, who served prison time and vanished, contacting family via coded newspaper ads.

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    #8

    Historical photos: Muammar Gaddafi with a lady bodyguard in a rare photo.

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    #9

    Historical photos: A man smiles by the tree that saved a bus from falling off a cliff.

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    While some educators teach straight from the textbook, others are aware that this might not always be the wisest choice.

    “Textbooks are just a version of text, just like every single document that we read to learn about the past," says Sol Rheem, a high school social studies teacher in Massachusetts. "Students should know and understand that the textbook is a source of information, and therefore it has a writer and a context that it was written in and a moment in history that it was written in.”

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    #10

    Historical photos: Mike Ilitch and Rosa Parks side by side in a rare image.

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    #11

    Mugshots of Pretty Boy Floyd, a famous bank robber, an interesting historical photo.

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    #12

    Muhammad Ali distracted by Iris Chacón in the boxing ring, a rare and interesting historical photo.

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    Christine Caulfield agrees. “The reliance on textbooks differs for every teacher. For me, it was a way to engage students in how to read critically, and it served as a baseline from which we would look at various issues in depth," says the retired high school U.S. history teacher.

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    "I would take the textbook and, in essence, rip it apart," she revealed. "We would think about whose voices were missing. What was left out was just as important as what was included.”

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    #13

    A historical photo showing an IBM training manual from 1979, discussing computer accountability.

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    #14

    A rare historical photo of North Carolina protestors holding signs, including 'Do Not Buy Where You Will Not Be Hired'.

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    #15

    An interesting historical photo showing a man studying at a desk with an invention to keep him awake.

    An Indian student studying at the University of Madras in Tamil Nadu, 1905. While studying late at night, students use to tie their hair to a nail in the wall to prevent themselves from falling asleep

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    The American Historical Society (AHS) notes that while history textbooks convey historical facts, none are born equal.

    "No matter what the subject or how large the book, historians are selective about which historical facts to include," write AHS's experts. "A satisfactory history text describes what the key selection criteria have been so that users can assess the validity of the choices and also have an awareness of the potential gaps."

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Billionaire John D. Rockefeller gives a nickel to a child, an interesting historical photo from 1923.

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    #17

    A bus conductress on an open-top bus in the snow during WW1, London, an interesting historical photo.

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    #18

    Priests play soccer in Barcelona during the 1960s, a rare and interesting historical photo.

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    The AHS site goes on to note that when it comes to world history, if textbooks place less emphasis on certain early periods or geographical regions, they should explain why certain choices were made. The same applies to U.S. history.

    "Some sequences of presidents are often summed up without great detail in an effort to discuss the broader social and political trends that characterize the era in question. Again, this kind of selectivity should be briefly noted and explained," says AHS's team.

    They add that apart from explaining selectivity in coverage, good textbooks should also explain any gaps in our understanding of certain events.
    #19

    A wide shot of Deadwood, Dakota Territory in 1877, a rugged Wild West town, an interesting historical photo.

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    #20

    Rare historical photo of Henry Ford's factory workers, one of many interesting historical photos of labor.

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    #21

    A photographer in a suspended basket capturing historical photos of London streets in 1929.

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    Regardless of what's in your history textbooks, many experts agree that critical thinking is... critical.

    "When you have a curriculum that doesn’t teach critical-thinking skills, that doesn’t talk about power, oppression or resilience, you rob these students of the ability to understand what’s happening in their own life in this moment,” says Rheem.
    #22

    A close-up, intense historical photo of a soldier with a wide-open mouth, shouting.

    Bulgarian Soldier Giving His Best Battle Cry for the Camera, ca. 1916

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    #23

    A man playing chess outside in the snow, covered in snowflakes, in a rare historical photo.

    Russians playing chess in a park in Moscow, 1950s.

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    #24

    A woman giving a man a bath in a tub in a historical photo of a simple home interior.

    Welsh woman washing her mine-working husband in 1931.

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    Some experts, like Education Pulse, believe that educators' first priority should be to teach students how to read and interpret the facts of our past themselves. This means providing them with the skills to research and understand history in their own way.

    "In the end, it is up to the teacher how they choose to use a textbook in their class. Some may choose to use it as the foundation for their class, some as supplemental material, and some not at all. But however we use these books in our curriculum, we constantly need to look out for the voices that are not represented," notes the Education Pulse site. "If we can do this, we will help our students grow not only in their understanding of history, but in their ability to be a responsible citizen of the world."
    #25

    A black and white historical photo of a child writing 'LIAR' on a brick wall next to a 'PAINLESS DENTIST' sign.

    Google reviews in 1920

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    #26

    A collage of four black and white historical photos, each depicting an indigenous person of different ages with traditional attire.

    Portraits of Native Americans by Carl Moon, 1900s.

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    #27

    A person imprisoned in a wooden box on a barren plain, a grim example of interesting historical photos.

    A women is held captive in a wooden crate and left to die of starvation in a remote desert in Mongolia, 1913. It was capital punishment for committing adultery

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    #28

    A black and white historical photo of a young indigenous woman wearing a wide-brimmed hat and a beaded necklace.

    Here’s a mugshot of 21-year-old Mary Snowden, prisoner at Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary - Kansas, USA, 1900.

    Mary Snowden was sentenced to five years hard labor and costs in the federal penitentiary after she was convicted of assault with intent to kill. The 21-year-old had been married for just over a year when she became prisoner at Leavenworth.

    Mary probably had both Native American and African American ancestry.

    It is believed Mary died in 1908 from sustained injuries after she was shot in her thigh during an altercation with a jealous, drunken lover named Bub Williams

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    #29

    Two babies in bulky hooded outfits standing outdoors in a historical photo.

    Bundled-up twins, Russia, 1968

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    #30

    A black and white historical photo shows a wide street with many people walking amidst destroyed buildings from a disaster.

    Large Group of People Walking Along Ruins of Market Street toward Ferry after Earthquake, San Francisco, California, USA, ca. 1906.

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    #31

    Rare historical photos: A game of unicycle basketball in Harlem, New York, 1960s.

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    #32

    A smiling young man in a suit with his dog perched on his shoulder, a rare and interesting historical photo.

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    #33

    Historical photo of Titanic survivors on mattresses aboard the RMS Carpathia in 1912.

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    #34

    A rare historical photo of a woman bottling ketchup at the Heinz factory in Pittsburgh, 1897.

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    #35

    A group of men in old suits, members of New York's Fat Men's Club, an interesting historical photo.

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    #36

    A young Native-American mother and child at a train station, a rare historical photo from 1930.

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    #37

    A young man protests low teacher pay with a sign in this historical photo from 1930.

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    #38

    Colorized historical photo of a family, a man and woman with six children, posing outdoors.

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    #39

    Black and white historical photo of Robert H. Goddard with the first liquid-fueled rocket he launched, in a snowy field.

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    #40

    Historical photo of Gertrude Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel, walking out of the water.

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    #41

    Historical photo of John Logie Baird with his apparatus for showing the first moving pictures on a screen in London.

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    #42

    Rare historical photo: vintage movie poster for Don Juan, among interesting historical photos of cinema.

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    #43

    Rare historical photo: original Winnie-the-Pooh illustration, an interesting historical photo for fans.

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    #44

    Black and white historical photo of Route 66, an early highway connecting Chicago to Los Angeles, with a car on the road.

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    #45

    Rare historical photo of the Great Miami Hurricane aftermath, an interesting historical photo of destruction.

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    #46

    Rare historical photo of Al Capone in Chicago, highlighting interesting historical photos.

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    #47

    An original historical photo from 1922 showing statues found during the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb.

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    #48

    A rare historical photo from 1912 showing a woman plugging in her electric car.

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    #49

    Historical photo of Hershey factory workers individually wrapping chocolates by hand in 1937, before automation.

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    #50

    Three young friends walking down a street in Brooklyn, New York, in this historical photo from the 1940s.

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    #51

    A German general and a young Soviet boy, his captor, a compelling historical photo from 1945.

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    #52

    Children wearing gas masks in England during World War II, a rare historical photo.

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    #53

    A majestic sailing ship with full sails on the open ocean, an interesting historical photo.

    The world's last commercial ocean-going sailing ship - The Pamir - rounding Cape Horn, 1949

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    #54

    A woman carrying a large wooden bucket with four children inside on her head, a rare historical photo.

    A Japanese woman carrying her children in a bucket on her head, 1900s

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    #55

    An Inuit adult and child in warm clothing, holding a bow and arrow in the snow, a rare historical photo.

    Inuk man teaching his boy how to shoot. The man, Allakariallak, was popularly known as Nanook of the North. Circa 1920s

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    #56

    A young Indigenous woman holding a baby, standing near railroad tracks, in a historical photo.

    A young Native-American mother and child, train station c.1930.

    Photo taken by Leslie Jones, a photojournalist for the Boston Herald-Traveler.

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    #57

    A man is surrounded by seven children in a warm embrace, a heartwarming subject from interesting historical photos.

    A Filipino-American family posing for a family portrait, Philippines 1912

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    #58

    A well-dressed woman sips from a cup near a water pump, captured in interesting historical photos from an earlier era.

    A woman drinks from a “common cup” attached to a water pump, Chicago, 1899. Note the reactions of the boys behind her.

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    #59

    A black and white historical photo shows two young boys, one with a severe case of smallpox, the other seemingly unaffected.

    Photo of two children - one vaccinated against smallpox, the other not. Circa 1901.

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    #60

    A black and white historical photo of Benjamin Guggenheim in a suit and tie with text about his refusal to leave the Titanic.

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    #61

    A man in a dog mask and suit holds a cat while sitting outdoors, a surreal image from interesting historical photos.

    A dog dressed as a man with a cat on its lap, 1950s.

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    #62

    A logging crew poses with a giant redwood cross-section, illustrating interesting historical photos of immense trees.

    Here’s a 1,342 year-old sequoia tree nicknamed "Mark Twain" that was felled in 1891 after a team of two men spent 13 days sawing it in the Pacific Northwest.

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    #63

    A group of men in suits, including one in a cowboy hat, pose for an interesting historical photo.

    These are members of the Fat Men's Club of NY (1904). Members had to be at least 200 pounds, pay a $1 fee to enter and learn a secret handshake and password.
    Fat men’s club declined in the 20th century as male obesity transitioned to being perceived as a primarily negative trait.

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    #64

    A busy street scene with people and market stalls, a fascinating historical photo from early New York City.

    Mulberry Street, Manhattan, 1900.

    Mulberry Street was at the very center of Manhattan’s Little Italy, an ethnic neighborhood that followed the mass immigration of Italians to New York after the 1880s.

    This scene, shot in 1900, shows something of the breadth of activity of Little Italy: vegetable stalls; barefooted children; shoe; boot and clothing merchants; a wagon of barrels and sacks; furniture removal men and blankets; quilts and rugs left out to air (or to sell).

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    #65

    Before and after photos of a girl with diabetes, an interesting historical photo showing medical advancements.

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    #66

    A woman sitting with a large cat next to her in a garden with interesting historical details.

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    #67

    Two young girls in plain dresses standing in a doorway of a rustic wooden building, a rare historical photo.

    "Children living in shacktown along Mississippi River bottom. Dubuque, Iowa." April 1940.

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    #68

    A couple in vintage attire takes a selfie, capturing a moment for rare and interesting historical photos.

    Wartime selfie, 1944.

    This is U.S. Army Forces 2nd Lieutenant Quentin C. Aanenson with his girlfriend Jacqueline Greer before being sent off to WW2.

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    #69

    A woman in a white dress and beads poses for a historical photo, showcasing rare and interesting historical photos.

    In 1913, 10-year-old Sarah Rector received a land allotment of 160 acres in Oklahoma. The best farming land was reserved for whites, so she was given a barren plot. Oil was discovered there, and she became the country's first black millionaire. She was so wealthy that the Oklahoma legislature legally declared her to be a white person.

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    #70

    A long table of men in an interesting historical photo, many with bandages or unusual facial expressions.

    Dinner party for French soldiers with severe facial injuries received during WWI, taken by Henri Manuel in 1925.

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    #71

    A police officer on a horse rearing up on a city street, a rare historical photo.

    A horse mounted cop in action on Tremont Street, Boston, 1920.

    Photo by Leslie Jones

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    #72

    A black and white historical photo of a person feeding a polar bear and its cubs on an icy landscape.

    A man feeding a polar bear and her cubs with milk, Russia, ca. 1950.

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    #73

    A black and white historical photo shows a young girl holding a candle, looking up, surrounded by tools in a dimly lit room.

    A young girl trying to cut a sunbeam, 1886.

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    #74

    A black and white historical photo captures a young boy with wide eyes, looking surprised, with an earbud in one ear.

    "The exact moment when Harold Whittles, born deaf, hears for the first time after placement of earpiece."

    The photo was published in the February 1974 edition of Reader’s Digest, in the article “Unforgettable moments caught on film”.

    Photographer Jack Bradley

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    #75

    A black and white historical photo of a young child in overalls and a hat standing in a cotton field with a sack.

    5-year-old Harold Walker picks 20 to 25 pounds of cotton a day, Oklahoma, 1916.

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    #76

    A vast, multi-tiered library filled with books, a librarian on a ladder, a rare historical photo of architecture.

    A man browses for books in the old Public library of Cincinnati. The building was demolished in 1955. Today an office building and a parking lot stand where it used to be.

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    #77

    A man with slicked-back hair, a bow tie, and small, round dark sunglasses, a striking historical photo.

    Mugshot of Josip Broz Tito, President of Yugoslavia from 1953 to 1980, after he was arrested in 1928 for communist activities.

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    #78

    A split image of two young girls, one in a light dress and the other seated, both captivating historical photos.

    Queen Elizabeth II had two "hidden" cousins named Nerissa (left) and Katherine Bowes-Lyom (right) who were both born with severe learning disabilities.

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    #79

    A group of children in a narrow, dirty alleyway surrounded by old brick buildings, an interesting historical photo.

    Children stand in Mullen’s Alley, 1888.

    Photo by Jacob Riis

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    #80

    Rare historical photos: Construction workers resting on a steel beam above Manhattan, 1932.

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    #81

    Rare historical photos: Milunka Savic, the most decorated female soldier in modern history.

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    #82

    Rare historical photos: NYC police hand out toys to underprivileged kids, 1915.

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    #83

    Rare historical photos: A farm family shares dinner in Tennessee, 1940.

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    #84

    A man next to an ancient Mayan statue discovered in the jungles of Honduras in 1885, a rare and interesting historical photo.

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    #85

    Casino security overlooking the pit at The Mint, Downtown Vegas, 1968, a rare and interesting historical photo.

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    #86

    A grand dinner party at the Hotel Astor in 1904, showing a rare and interesting historical photo of high society.

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    #87

    Human liquidators prepare to clear radioactive debris from the Chernobyl reactor roof, a rare and interesting historical photo.

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    #88

    Two children with a balloon stand by a large log cabin, capturing a rare and interesting historical photo.

    Children in front of the world’s largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, USA 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964

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    #89

    French knife grinders working with a dog by their side in 1902, a fascinating historical photo.

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