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There's only so much you can fit into a history book, museum or gallery. Often, they're specially curated to tell a specific story about the major turning points that brought us to where we are today. Wars, leaders, political agendas, economic collapses, pandemics and the like tend to get center-stage. That means a lot of the past goes unseen... but that's not to say it was never documented.

Hiding behind the famous and iconic photographs are even more dusty moments in time, begging for a set of modern eyes to scroll over them. That's where accounts like TimeTPhoto come in. With more than 459,000 followers, it's a virtual gallery of the rarest facts, photos and footage from throughout history.

Bored Panda has put together some of the best posts from the page. Expect to see intriguing pics such as a sausage-laden French soldier, Muammar Gaddafi with one of his "lady bodyguards," and the 1820 equivalent of Google. Each fascinating photo has a short back story accompanying it. So sit back, keep scrolling and forget about the current world drama as you get lost in the past. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.