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This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family
Close-up of Grub, a tiny cat with a rare genetic condition, resting on a soft blanket and looking at the camera.
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Animals, Cats

This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

Interview With Owner
hidreley-btu
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Grub isn’t the kind of cat you scroll past without noticing. There’s something about him that makes you pause, maybe it’s how small he is, or the way he moves, or just the feeling that there’s more to his story than what you see at first.

And there is. Behind every photo is a cat who needs extra care, and a person who chose to give it. Through Stephanie, who lives in the United States and looks after him, Grub’s life becomes less about a rare condition and more about what it actually takes to care for an animal who depends on you in a different way.

More info: Instagram

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    Grub came into Stephanie’s life when no one else stepped forward to care for him

    This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

    Grub was just a few months old when his original owners realized something wasn’t right. He wasn’t developing like the other kittens, and eventually, he was surrendered to a public shelter.

    The shelter quickly understood that Grub would need special care and reached out to the rescue Stephanie fosters with, Good Mews. At the time, she was already overwhelmed, but something about him stayed on her mind.

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    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

    “Even though I was very busy, I couldn’t stop thinking about him,” she shared in the interview with Bored Panda. After a week, she checked in again. No one had offered to take him in. The next day, she went to pick him up.

    “It only took 24 hours for me to fall completely in love with him.”

    This tiny cat lives with a rare genetic condition that affects how his body develops and moves

    This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

    Grub has MPS Type 7, a rare genetic condition that affects how his body processes certain molecules, which in turn impacts his physical development, especially his bones.

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    He remains very small, weighing around 4.5 pounds, with a distinctive appearance that includes a shortened nose and a compact frame. His bones are fragile and formed differently, which affects the way he moves through the world.

    “His neck is very short, so he has to turn his whole body to look around,” Stephanie explained. Even simple movements require adjustments, and his way of walking reflects that.

    Every day life requires careful attention, especially when it comes to his breathing and safety

    This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

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    Living with this condition means that even ordinary moments need to be approached with care.

    Grub has difficulty breathing due to his small airways, and there have been times when he needed urgent help just to stabilize his condition. His bones are also delicate, which means his environment has to be thoughtfully managed to avoid injuries.

    This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

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    “He has limited mobility and needs a safe environment,” Stephanie shared. Despite ongoing challenges and the fact that his condition is still not fully understood, he continues to adapt and make progress in his own way.

    Despite his limitations, Grub remains curious, affectionate, and eager to explore

    This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

    This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

    What stands out most about Grub isn’t his condition, it’s his personality. He’s curious, observant, and surprisingly determined to be part of everything happening around him. Whether it’s riding along in a pet stroller, watching daily routines, or exploring small spaces, he shows a constant interest in the world.

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    “He loves going on adventures… and being part of daily activities like cooking,” Stephanie said. At the same time, he’s deeply affectionate, drawn to cuddles, belly rubs, and quiet moments of connection.

    Life is centered here around presence, care, and appreciating small moments

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

    Caring for a cat like Grub comes with responsibilities that go beyond the usual. It requires attention, patience, and an ability to adjust daily routines around his needs. But for Stephanie, that’s not what defines the experience.

    “Life with Grub is all about quality over quantity,” she explained. There are difficult days, but they don’t outweigh what he brings into her life.

    His presence shifts the focus from how long something lasts to how meaningful it is while it’s here.

    Through social media, this kitten’s daily life has quietly reached people around the world

    This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

    This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

    Through the Instagram account @grubthecat.meow, people from different countries have been following his journey, watching his small routines, his progress, and the way he navigates the world around him.

    The posts don’t try to present anything extraordinary. They show him resting, exploring, interacting, and simply existing within the care he receives.

    There’s also a glimpse of another cat in the background at times, a gray tabby who shares the space, adding to the sense of everyday life unfolding naturally.

    Grub’s story is a reminder that care and patience can shape a very different outcome

    This Tiny Cat Living With A Rare Genetic Condition Was Rescued And Found His Loving Family

    Image credits: @grubthecat.meow

    Grub’s life doesn’t look like most cats’, and it never will. But that’s not the point.

    What matters is that he’s here—curious, affectionate, still finding his way through the world in his own rhythm. Not because things are easy, but because someone chose to stay, to adjust, to care for him exactly as he is.

    And in the end, that kind of quiet, steady care says more than anything else ever could.

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    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

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    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

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    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    Read more »

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Read less »
    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

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    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a pretty little girl.

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    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
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    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a pretty little girl.

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