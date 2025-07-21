20 Weird Inventions The World Just Wasn’t Prepared For
With hits like the Dyson Airwrap, Stanley ice cube trays, and the Ninja Creami, innovation in the 21st century is at an all-time high.
Many of these inventions stand out for their clever design or high-tech features, but not the 20 comically impractical and oddly specific inventions featured here.
Baby cages suspended out of windows and anti-pervert legwear that looks like it came from a prank store are just a few of the weird inventions that left us scratching our heads.
Window-Suspended Baby Cage
In 1922, Spokane resident Emma Read patented a baby cage designed to hang outside apartment windows.
While the safety concerns might horrify modern parents, the idea gained traction thanks to Mrs. Robert C. Lafferty, who believed cold air could strengthen a toddler’s immune system.
The concept was influenced by Dr. Luther Emmett Holt’s 1884 book, The Care and Feeding of Children, which stated that “fresh air is required to renew and purify the blood, and this is just as necessary for health and growth as proper food,” a belief that led to babies being literally placed outdoors in wire cages.
Though popular for a time, the trend was abandoned by the latter half of the 20th century due to obvious safety concerns (per Rare Historical Photos).
However, the core idea remains in Nordic countries, where infants still nap outdoors to support better sleep and stronger immunity, as reported by the BBC.
Mechanical Dimple Maker
In a time obsessed with unattainable beauty ideals, this 1930s contraption would’ve been snapped up faster than a trending skincare gadget.
Invented in 1936 by Isabella Gilbert of Rochester, New York, the Dimple Making Appliance claimed to create dimples naturally, no surgery required (via Trivia Happy).
The invention involved metal face clamps, which wearers were told to apply for five minutes, two to three times a day.
Gilbert claimed regular use would “result in a fine set of dimples.”
It’s a perfect example of how appearance-enhancing gadgets have captivated people for over a century.
Safety Scoop Pedestrian Catcher
This oddball invention was pitched as the ultimate solution to jaywalking fatalities.
Designed in 1939 by British inventor George Horace Smith, the Safety Scoop Pedestrian Catcher featured a large net mounted to a car's front bumper (per Atlas Obscura).
It was intended to scoop up unsuspecting pedestrians before impact.
The idea gained traction after Bridget Driscoll became the first recorded pedestrian to die in a car accident in 1896. But the design was anything but reliable. If a driver failed to pull the lever quickly enough, the results could still be deadly.
That flaw kept the device from ever reaching mass adoption, despite its unique attempt at improving road safety.
Portable Radio Hat
Long before AirPods and Bluetooth headphones, Victor Hoeflich dreamed up a wearable radio. In 1949, he introduced the Man from Mars Radio Hat, an eye-catching helmet with built-in radio components.
Its quirky shape wasn’t just for show. The hat’s bulbous design was necessary to house the bulky vacuum tubes of the time.
Despite an advertised 20-mile range, the hat frequently malfunctioned due to limited circuitry.
It initially generated buzz when it was marketed in Life magazine and sold in eight vibrant shades, like Flamingo, Lipstick Red, and Chartreuse.
However, technical glitches and awkward aesthetics eventually doomed the invention to be forgotten (per Rare Historical Photos).
Ostrich Pillow Power-Nap Cocoon
Studio Banana launched the Ostrich Pillow in 2012, and it became a viral Kickstarter sensation. This unconventional invention reimagines the travel neck pillow as a cushioned helmet that lets users bury their heads for a quick, dark power nap.
The cocoon-style design effectively blocks light and noise, creating an instant escape pod for mid-day rest.
Though reviews were mostly favorable, its oversized, awkward look made it meme-worthy and hard to ignore.
Clocky Runaway Alarm Clock
Designed in 2005 by MIT Media Lab student Gauri Nanda, Clocky is an alarm clock that refuses to let you snooze in peace.
According to The New York Times, after the first alarm, it jumps off your nightstand and scurries around the room, sounding off again from wherever it lands.
This chaotic little gadget forces users to get out of bed to turn it off, making it the arch-nemesis of oversleepers everywhere.
While it may not deliver a soothing wake-up, it’s a quirky fix for chronic lateness.
Pug Anti-Bandit Bag
John Rinfret’s 1963 invention, the Pug Anti-Bandit Bag, had a somewhat logical premise: if a thief tried to snatch your bag, a spring-loaded mechanism would eject all its contents to the ground.
But the logic unraveled pretty quickly.
Why voluntarily dump valuables at a robber’s feet, especially if they’re armed? Unless the bag itself was the prized item, this concept was more confusing than protective.
Rinfret envisioned leasing the bags to businesses that sent couriers with cash or documents, but unsurprisingly, no one was interested, according to Weird Universe.
Personalized Selfie Toaster
In 2014, the Vermont Novelty Toaster Corporation released a bizarre product that seemed to parody personalization culture: the Selfie Toaster.
Created by company president Galen Lively, the toaster could laser-etch an image or text directly onto slices of bread.
The $75 appliance took around ten days to make, thanks to a team of so-called “toast engineers.”
Surprisingly, its most common use wasn’t breakfast art; it became a quirky favorite for wedding gifts (per PEOPLE).
Motorized Spaghetti Fork
A device that might horrify Italian grandmothers everywhere, the Motorized Spaghetti Fork does exactly what its name suggests: it spins to wrap noodles around itself.
The US patent, granted in the early 1990s to Paul A. Di Amico protects its automatic twirling mechanism (per LinkedIn).
While it may seem pointless to most people, the fork’s design could serve a functional purpose for individuals with injuries or limited dexterity.
Though its mainstream appeal remains minimal, the concept has reappeared in novelty gadget markets over the years.
This fork might look like a joke, but it touches on a real design priority, inclusivity for niche users.
Anti-Pervert Hairy Leg Stockings
On the surface, this 2013 invention might look like a gag gift, but its purpose is rooted in something far more serious (per Refinery29).
A viral post on Weibo introduced the Anti-Pervert Hairy Leg Stockings, faux-furry tights meant to deter unwanted male attention by making a woman’s legs appear unshaven.
The concept drew global buzz, sparking both internet jokes and serious debate. Critics questioned the implication that safety hinges on how women present themselves, while others noted how it reinforced outdated standards about female body hair.
USB Pet Rock 2.0
ThinkGeek revived a 1970s novelty in 2009 with the release of USB Pet Rock 2.0 — a rock plugged into a USB cable that does absolutely nothing. No lights, no software, no utility (per Geek Alerts).
The joke? It was compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux (not that it made a difference). This tongue-in-cheek gag gift quickly gained traction for its sheer absurdity.
It was a ridiculous yet oddly marketable throwback, perfect for someone who wants the idea of a pet without the responsibility.
Finger-Nose Touchscreen Stylus
If soggy fingers are stopping your scroll game mid-bath, designer Dominic Wilcox had just the fix.
His 2011 invention, the Finger-Nose Touchscreen Stylus, is exactly what it sounds like: a five-inch plastic nose worn on the face to operate a phone hands-free (via WIRED).
Fitted with a capacitive tip and held in place by an elastic band, the device lets bathers browse content using only head movements.
Wilcox introduced it with a tweet from the tub, attempting to type “Hello, I am tweeting with my nose,” though autocorrect hilariously turned it into “hello I am meeting with my nose.”
Baby Mop Cleaning Onesie
Launched in 2012, the Baby Mop Cleaning Onesie is exactly what it sounds like: a crawler-friendly outfit with mop-like tendrils on the arms and legs, designed to clean floors as babies scoot around.
The invention was inspired by the Japanese concept of chindōgu, which means “the creation of deliberately impractical gadgets."
Mike Parker of BetterThanPants.com credited a novelty book on “101 useless inventions” as the spark for the idea (per ABC News).
Initially met with mixed reviews, the product went viral and saw a massive boost in orders thanks to social media buzz.
Rotating Ice-Cream Cone
In 1998, Richard Hartman patented the Rotating Ice-Cream Cone, a dessert gadget that does the licking for you (per EE Times).
The battery-powered holder spins your ice cream so you can simply stick out your tongue and enjoy evenly twirled bites.
While most people would consider it completely unnecessary, it adds a dose of ridiculous fun to the ice cream experience. Novelty, not function, is what kept people intrigued.
Leash-Mounted Dogbrella
This 1966 invention may look quirky, but it’s surprisingly thoughtful. The Leash-Mounted Dogbrella is an upside-down umbrella that attaches to your pet’s leash to shield them from rain (per Tech Crunch).
Created by Hammacher Schlemmer, the Dogbrella was designed to spare pet owners the hassle of soggy paws and muddy floors.
Despite its charm and usefulness, the gadget never caught on with mainstream pet owners.
Air-Conditioned Fan Jacket
As global temperatures climb, Ichigaya Hiroshi’s Air-Conditioned Fan Jacket might just be the future of functional fashion.
First hitting the market in 2004 and patented in 2006, the Kūchōfuku workwear discreetly hides battery-powered fans inside lightweight fabric.
Hiroshi’s concept took root back in 1994 while traveling in Southeast Asia. Observing the intense heat and rapid construction, he became interested in sustainable cooling alternatives.
He eventually drew inspiration from uchimizu, the Japanese tradition of sprinkling water on pavement to lower the temperature.
The result was a wearable cooling system that gained renewed relevance in 2023 as heatwaves intensified worldwide (per Nippon).
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Selfie Spoon
In 2015, General Mills gave away a breakfast accessory that captured the internet’s attention. The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Selfie Spoon combined a 30-inch selfie stick with a spoon, letting users snap pictures while chowing down on cereal.
The campaign jokingly framed it as the solution to a modern dilemma: eating or posting. It connected via Bluetooth and allowed users to photograph their breakfast moments with ease (per TIME).
Facekini Full-Head Sun Shield
Designed in 2004 by Zhang Shifan in Qingdao, China, the Facekini is a full-head Lycra mask with openings for the eyes and mouth.
Originally created to protect swimmers from jellyfish stings, it evolved into a dual-purpose accessory: sun shield and fashion statement.
Shifan began with a full-body wetsuit and added the hood later to address sun exposure. A 2012 Reuters feature catapulted the Facekini into the global spotlight, and by 2014, it had become a viral phenomenon.
Once, it sparked confusion and mockery, but the Facekini has since embraced bolder, more creative designs (per Gold Thread 2).
Mobile Fish Stroller Aquarium
Closing out this list is perhaps the most eccentric: the Mobile Fish Stroller Aquarium.
Created in 2022 by Taiwanese YouTuber Huang “Jerry” Xiaojie, the invention allows pet fish to join their owners for a walk, literally (!)
The stroller features a rolling acrylic tank that Xiaojie pushed through Taipei’s night markets and business districts. He even shared a DIY video showcasing the build process.
The genuinely crazy but equally charming idea of turning goldfish into strolling companions quickly caught media attention (per LadBible).
Hutzler 571 Banana Slicer
William Sheffield patented the Hutzler 571 in 1991. It is a banana-shaped plastic slicer that cuts fruit into uniform circles.
It was designed for convenience, but its effectiveness hinges on one major flaw — it only works well on perfectly straight bananas.
This quirk and the tool’s oddly specific purpose helped it go viral years later.
Thanks to hilarious Amazon reviews and meme culture, it found a second life as a go-to gag gift (per Trend Hunter).