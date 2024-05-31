The famous basketball coach Frank Layden is usually credited with the phrase 'you can't teach height,' which perfectly encapsulates the very concept of a so-called 'genetic win.' Indeed, there are countless things in the world that can be learned - but there are also things that we’re simply born with. Some of us have a phenomenal memory, some can drink lots of booze without getting drunk, and some at the molecular level exude a smell that repels mosquitoes. Finally, some consider their peculiarity a disadvantage, while for others it’s an absolute 'genetic win.' So now please enjoy this selection of self-proclaimed ‘genetic wins’ from various folks in this online thread ! More info: Reddit

#1 Mosquitos go for me only if other people are not around. I'm like last resort.

#2 I'm immune to poison ivy. I don't get a rash.

#3 All my grandparents made it to at least 100.

The genome of each of us is absolutely unique (unless you have a twin sibling), and each of us has physical or mental characteristics that do make us special. The only question is how much these “superpowers” ​​stand out against the general background of our lives, and how much they make our lives easier. We can agree, it would be weird, for example, to have excellent night vision - but at the same time go to bed at sunset and wake up at dawn all your life!

#4 Thick hair.



Aside from the downside of *millions* of falling hair everyday, my hair stays hella thick.

#5 Not so much a win for me, but a win for others. I have 0- blood and no diseases, so I can donate to others a lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 As a female, my period is 2.5-3 days every time and is regular AF and I've never had extreme pain that accompanied it. Discomfort, sure, but nothing that has kept me from life.

By the way, we often “pay” for having any specific innate skills or abilities with the absence of other talents. We don’t need to go far to find an example - let's take me. I have a really excellent text memory - I remember large amounts of information without any problems, I remember facts I heard once a long time ago - but at the same time I have a terrible memory for faces. In the old days, it was believed that to acquire special abilities, a person, voluntarily or not, “pays” with otherworldly forces - which is why many sorcerers or shamans in fairy tales or legends may not have a limb or grow old sharply after acquiring magical abilities. For example, the Scandinavian god Odin, as we know, gave his own eye in return for wisdom.

#7 One I like to flex is I have no allergies 😌



Edit*

Okay, yet. I have no allergies yet 😭 so far in my 28 years. I've been lucky 😌.

#8 My genetic flex is great skin. I appreciate it all the time and wish I could brag, lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Still have all my hair at 52.

On the other hand, if you don’t have anything like that, don’t be upset either. Just think about it - the absence of any unpleasant features is already an advantage of sorts. For example, I already wrote that my wife and I both love cats very much, with one significant difference - my wife is allergic to them, and I am not. However, every time I see a cute kitty, I also have to make a difficult but predetermined choice... Well, okay, that wasn’t a successful example!

#10 I don’t get body odor. I still sweat but no matter how much I sweat I don’t smell. My dad is the same way and it infuriates my sister who did not inherit those genes.

#11 I'm a woman. My leg hairs are so light and thin they're barely visible. Never have I shaved my legs.



Edit: never plucked my eyebrows either. They've been in perfect shape since I was born. I have dark eyebrows and eyelashes.

#12 Literally got the results back today from a fertility panel that screens for almost 500 disorders and gene mutations and I carry NONE OF THEM. Doc said it’s super rare to not carry even a few recessive issues. Pretty neat! Got to tell my parents they made a near perfect human ;)



Edit to add for everyone: it’s a panel from Natera. You ask your OB or a Genetic Counselor (or geneticist) to order it. Some insurances cover it. Others don’t. I think we’ll end up paying $300 per person for ours. It’s a blood draw and it gets sent to their lab in CA.



Edit 2: please stop telling me to procreate. That’s why we got the testing done. And stop telling me to be an egg donor. Not something that I’m remotely interested in.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the way, do you know what unique superpower you may also have? I’ll tell you: this special ability is to scroll the list to the end and write an interesting comment. Yes, that’s a superpower too! So let's check if you have this superpower! Why not, right?

#13 Memory



If I see it, it sticks. Made college really easy, but it’s why my biggest fear in life is getting dementia / Alzheimer’s.

#14 Calves. I have naturally muscular and shapely calves and I don’t even work them.

#15 Eyelashes. I don't use Mascara because they are so long. .

#16 Lol I inherited lots of genetic losses but one win is my body type - I've always looked athletic (thin with moderate muscle mass) even when I've been extremely out of shape.

#17 Good teeth! Didn't have dental insurance for 7 years, went to dentist, she complimented me on having good strong teeth! Its good genes because I only started flossing at age 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Both my mother and grandmother had breast and uterine cancer (which they recovered from, thankfully). Due to my family history my primary care provider tested me for the breast cancer genes, and I don't have them! Woohoo!



[Edit: thank you all for your concern. I still get screened. My mother tested positive for the genes and I did not. I know there are other types of breast/uterine cancers and my risk is not zero. I am just happy I have a lower risk of that particular family curse.].

#19 I’ve never had a nosebleed in my life! (Not sure how common or uncommon that is tbh).

#20 Being born to my parents. Unconditional love is powerful.

#21 There's more, but I can feel well rested with just 4-6 hours of sleep. This is due to a genetic mutation present in only 1-3% of the global population.

#22 Low (not abnormally…) blood pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I have highly concentrated taste buds. So I'm classified as a "super" taster. And can discern flavors in just about everything I eat. Same with smells. Probably the reason people say I'm such a good cook. Only 25% of people in the world are super tasters. But I think that's pretty cool.

#24 Strong immune system I guess. I barely get ill even though my lifestyle is really unhealthy. Also never got COVID but idk if you can be naturally immune to that, studies are inconclusive as far as I know.

#25 No tonsils. Born without 'em.

#26 No wisdom teeth! Like, never ever.

#27 I have never had a headache before.

#28 I don’t get the “Asian Flush/Glow” after drinking.

#29 I have zero recovery period after spicy times. I just stay ready.

#30 I can eat really unhealthy and a lot and not gain weight.

#31 Grey eyes...actual grey not tiktok trendy grey.

#32 I’m a twin and my twin is like the other half of my heart. I would feel so lost without that connection, and I’m so grateful.

#33 Natural muscle size and strength. I’ve been gifted.

#34 I’m decently healthy both physically and mentally. Granted I’m only 40 so I’ve got some years ahead of me so that will probably change, but right now I feel like I’m in the minority among friends and close coworkers that I am not on prescription meds for anything.