58 Pics That Make No Sense At All But You Can't Stop Looking
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. A single image does not need a lengthy written backstory to evoke emotions, tell a story, or convey a complex idea. Sometimes, it’s the photos without context that draw attention.
Here are some examples from the Solstices Instagram page. These photos may seem nonsensical at first glance, but they will elicit a reaction, whether it's bewilderment, laughter, or excitement to share them with someone else.
As always, we've collected some of the most eye-catching posts on the page.
To be honest, Franklin, I don't find it even slightly humorous. If you're done laughing I'd quite like to head back indoors.
Many of you scrolling through this list may find humor in these photos, while others may just be a bit weirded out. Humor is subjective like that, but what exactly makes something funny?
To answer this question, we asked a few experts. Los Angeles-based psychologist Dr. Lauren Kerwin tells Bored Panda that a person’s sense of humor is shaped by life experiences, cultural background, and how their brain processes the world.
“Some people with attention or learning differences, for example, often used humor as a survival tool growing up—it helped them connect with others, deflect criticism, or stay engaged in situations where they struggled to fit in,” she explained.
Personality traits also play a role in shaping a person’s sense of humor. According to licensed clinical social worker and ChoicePoint executive clinical director Jessica Plonchak, extroverts may be more open to their choice of comedy than introverts, who may be more inclined to enjoy less provocative humor.
Ok those are some awesome nails! I’m going to see if my nail technician can manage them
Many of the photos you will see on this list could be deemed “inappropriate,” yet a chunk of you readers may still crack up. But don’t worry; it doesn’t mean there's something wrong with you.
According to Dr. Kerwin, people tend to laugh at something that breaks a social rule but feels emotionally safe. As she stated, “it’s a nervous release as much as amusement.”
Plonchak shares a similar sentiment, stating that inappropriate laughter may be a response through a person’s emotional processing capabilities under pressure. It’s like how a child may burst out laughing while being scolded by their parents.
“Laughter is a nervous system response and not an intentional act of disrespect,” she said, adding that the sudden chuckle is more of an “emotional release.”
We’d also like to hear from you, our readers. Did these photos weird you out? Or did you find them funny at all? Which ones caught your attention? Share them in the comments!
And this is what happens when you use cream when frosting a cake and keep it for 3 months before serving it
In 1971, LIFE magazine photographer michael rougier captured the unusual life of actor tippi hedren and her family, who lived with a 400-pound lion named neil in their california home
Plenty of storage compartments, non-slip surfaces, economical material, and in a pinch you can use it for self defense.
A truck carrying 7500 pounds of hagfish overturned on an Oregon highway. The accident caused a 4 car pileup with slime everywhere (2017).