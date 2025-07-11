ADVERTISEMENT

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. A single image does not need a lengthy written backstory to evoke emotions, tell a story, or convey a complex idea. Sometimes, it’s the photos without context that draw attention

Here are some examples from the Solstices Instagram page. These photos may seem nonsensical at first glance, but they will elicit a reaction, whether it's bewilderment, laughter, or excitement to share them with someone else. 

As always, we’ve collected some of the most eye-catching posts on the page. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

A dog sitting in the snow next to a snow sculpture that looks like a dog in a bizarre and confusing scene.

lanebass1990 avatar
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
LooseSeal's $10 Banana
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest, Franklin, I don't find it even slightly humorous. If you're done laughing I'd quite like to head back indoors.

    #2

    Man taking a selfie with two women in an office, captioned divorce selfie, a strange and confusing photo from viral pics.

    #3

    Sesame seed burger bun with a diamond ring embedded in the center creating a confusing and intriguing picture.

    Many of you scrolling through this list may find humor in these photos, while others may just be a bit weirded out. Humor is subjective like that, but what exactly makes something funny? 

    To answer this question, we asked a few experts. Los Angeles-based psychologist Dr. Lauren Kerwin tells Bored Panda that a person’s sense of humor is shaped by life experiences, cultural background, and how their brain processes the world. 

    “Some people with attention or learning differences, for example, often used humor as a survival tool growing up—it helped them connect with others, deflect criticism, or stay engaged in situations where they struggled to fit in,” she explained.
    #4

    Man wearing an unusual sleeveless shirt walking in a grocery store aisle, holding a yellow shopping basket.

    #5

    A small fish in a clear container with a label reading Swim Shady, a funny picture that makes no sense.

    #6

    Woman in traditional dress swinging oversized sword in street with video game attack menu, a surreal pics that make no sense moment.

    Personality traits also play a role in shaping a person’s sense of humor. According to licensed clinical social worker and ChoicePoint executive clinical director Jessica Plonchak, extroverts may be more open to their choice of comedy than introverts, who may be more inclined to enjoy less provocative humor. 
    #7

    Text message exchange showing a horse inside a bar, an unexpected scene that fits the no sense but captivating pics keyword.

    #8

    Unusually long banana on a countertop, a strange and puzzling image from the collection of pics that make no sense.

    #9

    Cat with eyes covered by hands that have nail art resembling cat eyes, creating a surreal visual effect.

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok those are some awesome nails! I’m going to see if my nail technician can manage them

    Many of the photos you will see on this list could be deemed “inappropriate,” yet a chunk of you readers may still crack up. But don’t worry; it doesn’t mean there's something wrong with you. 

    According to Dr. Kerwin, people tend to laugh at something that breaks a social rule but feels emotionally safe. As she stated, “it’s a nervous release as much as amusement.”

    #10

    Hand holding an unusually long, wavy Cheetos snack inside a car, a funny and strange picture from no sense photos.

    #11

    Frog silhouette on a foggy window with condensation patterns forming a curious and unusual shape.

    #12

    Couple sleeping in bed with a pigeon perched beside them, a strange image that makes no sense but draws attention.

    Plonchak shares a similar sentiment, stating that inappropriate laughter may be a response through a person’s emotional processing capabilities under pressure. It’s like how a child may burst out laughing while being scolded by their parents. 

    “Laughter is a nervous system response and not an intentional act of disrespect,” she said, adding that the sudden chuckle is more of an “emotional release.”
    #13

    Person lying on sidewalk among three dogs also lying down, creating a confusing scene of stillness and symmetry.

    #14

    Cat making a strange face with fur resembling human hair in a bizarre and confusing pic that makes no sense at all.

    #15

    White horse wearing a fake roasted turkey hat standing outside a barn, creating a bizarre and amusing scene.

    We’d also like to hear from you, our readers. Did these photos weird you out? Or did you find them funny at all? Which ones caught your attention? Share them in the comments!

    #16

    Man driving a small car with oversized shiny rims, creating a bizarre scene that makes no sense but draws attention.

    #17

    Woman in a pink hoodie precariously reaching a papaya tree while a dog jumps beside her in a confusing scene.

    #18

    Pink cake covered in colorful mold spots on a metallic surface, a bizarre picture that makes no sense but captivates viewers.

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is what happens when you use cream when frosting a cake and keep it for 3 months before serving it

    #19

    A large McDonald's fries container filled with ketchup next to a tiny cup holding a few fries, making no sense.

    #20

    Child submerged in a bathtub full of bubbles with another child in pajamas looking on in a bizarre and funny scene.

    #21

    Truck stuck under low bridge with an oversized Viagra box, creating a confusing and absurd scene in a roadside setting.

    #22

    Two chickens perched on chair backs creating a visual illusion of a rooster's comb behind them, making no sense.

    #23

    Woman lying in bed next to a lion under blankets, a bizarre scene that makes no sense but draws your attention.

    In 1971, LIFE magazine photographer michael rougier captured the unusual life of actor tippi hedren and her family, who lived with a 400-pound lion named neil in their california home

    #24

    A large gorilla figure stuck in a white car door, creating a bizarre and confusing visual puzzle.

    #25

    Two people posing humorously in a bathroom mirror, creating one of the pics that make no sense at all.

    #26

    Nightstand made of concrete blocks with random items on top, showing a confusing scene from pics that make no sense.

    lanebass1990 avatar
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plenty of storage compartments, non-slip surfaces, economical material, and in a pinch you can use it for self defense.

    #27

    Dental bit set arranged in a red holder designed to look like a set of human teeth, creating a confusing visual effect.

    #28

    Close-up of a person wearing sunglasses with an arm made of a sausage, a funny picture that makes no sense.

    jeffhunt avatar
    Jeff Hunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those glasses look “dog eared”. Thank you. I’m here all week.

    #29

    A building shaped like a slice of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, illustrating a surreal and nonsensical scene.

    #30

    Calf wearing sunglasses and a visor hat on grass, a funny and puzzling image from weird pics collection.

    #31

    Xbox One Halo game disc being used to cut a cheese pizza in a topsy-turvy, nonsensical visual.

    #32

    Three pieces of raw meat shaped like fish with olive slices as eyes placed on a metal grill outdoors, bizarre visual.

    #33

    Silver 2012 Nissan Altima parked outdoors with unusual accompanying photo in puzzling car sale listing.

    #34

    Dog with a tear in its eye while a person takes a photo of a similar dog, part of pics that make no sense at all.

    #35

    Two women taking a mirror selfie while a man’s head breaks through the wall in a confusing and strange pic.

    #36

    Red Bull can plus Ferrero Rocher chocolate equals golden snitch from Harry Potter, a strange and amusing visual puzzle.

    #37

    Man wearing a chicken in a pink outfit carrier in a grocery store, one of the unusual pics that make no sense at all.

    #38

    A white pelican interacting with capybaras eating from trays in an unusual and captivating scene.

    #39

    Man dressed as a cowboy holding a video game box in a store, an unusual scene that makes no sense but draws attention.

    #40

    Person wearing a jersey with text "ARE YOU 18" in a dimly lit environment, one of the pics that make no sense at all.

    marybethlang_slp avatar
    MoBeLa
    MoBeLa
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Way too many “EWWWW!”s in this thread… i’m going to look for cute cat pics now.

    #41

    Wooden and gold game controller with bullet shell buttons, a bizarre design that makes no sense but captivates attention.

    #42

    Man trying to mount old TV to wall bracket in a way that makes no sense, a picture full of confusion and humor.

    #43

    Woman taking a selfie with a tiny hippo while a crowd watches over a stone wall in a bizarre yet fascinating scene.

    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I get that the tiny hippo is super cute but nobody noticing Mona Lisa is there is pretty shocking.

    #44

    Child wrestler in mismatched socks and SpongeBob outfit preparing for a match in an unusual sports setting, a pic that makes no sense

    #45

    Hand holding Fortnite Slurp drink in front of a couch with scattered cushions in a bizarre room setting.

    #46

    Pink Doritos bag labeled breast milk flavored with chips splashing into a glass of milk, an unusual flavor making no sense.

    #47

    Man and bulldog pose low to the ground, creating a humorous visual effect for nonsensical pics.

    #48

    Child eating an oversized slice of pepperoni pizza, surprising size contrast making no sense but captivating to look at

    #49

    Severely damaged car covered in a melting substance on road with unusual slimy texture and strange debris around.

    A truck carrying 7500 pounds of hagfish overturned on an Oregon highway. The accident caused a 4 car pileup with slime everywhere (2017).

    #50

    Minecraft gameplay showing a minecart with car dashboard warning lights circled, creating a confusing yet captivating image.

    #51

    Two people dressed as oversized Hulk and Thor characters walking on a sidewalk in a bizarre scene from strange pics.

    #52

    Side view of a person with hair styled to resemble headphones, a striking image in the pics that make no sense category.

    #53

    Oversized slippers designed to look like realistic human toes worn with red plaid pants in a workspace setting.

    #54

    Young man with orange hair wearing a blue hoodie holding a large plush Snorlax in a busy shopping mall hallway.

    #55

    Milk jug squeezed and twisted to fit better in fridge, a puzzling and strange photo that makes no sense but you can’t stop looking

    #56

    A monkey wearing jeans lying on the ground hugging a dog and a chicken, a strange and funny pic that makes no sense.

    #57

    Young man squatting at gas station with dollar bills scattered beneath him, creating a confusing and unusual scene.

    #58

    Black and white rabbit wearing a police vest sitting on a blue table at an outdoor event, a fun and odd sight to see.

