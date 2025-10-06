ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Wonderful, also known as Brian Whitmarsh, is an IT professional and comic artist who turns everyday thoughts into sharp, funny, and unexpectedly insightful one-panel comics. His drawings are minimalist yet full of personality, capturing the strange mix of humor and honesty in modern life.

From awkward social moments to tech-induced chaos, his panels explore the absurdities we all recognize but rarely articulate. What makes his work stand out is its ability to be both clever and comforting, finding humor in the small, often overlooked details of daily existence. With just a few lines, Brian Wonderful manages to make readers laugh, think, and feel seen.

More info: Instagram | brianwonderful.com

#1

Man reading pizza box instructions in kitchen, humor captured in dark humor and random laughs comic style.

brianwonderful Report

    #2

    Comic strip featuring dark humor with two characters, one ruining the other's life, illustrating random laughs by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #3

    Comic strip with dark humor showing pioneers, a man emerging from water, and a pixelated message about dying from disinformation.

    brianwonderful Report

    #4

    Comic strip with two characters in a cozy home setting, showcasing dark humor and random laughs by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #5

    Comic strip by Brian Wonderful showing dark humor and random laughs in a fast-food drive-thru interaction.

    brianwonderful Report

    #6

    Four-panel comic showing workers discussing AI layoffs, calling for a revolution, then asking ChatGPT how to start one, dark humor style.

    brianwonderful Report

    #7

    Comic strip showing a dark humor scene with people dressed as ghosts, illustrating gender conceal parties with random laughs.

    brianwonderful Report

    #8

    Alien and ghost characters humorously interacting with a man in bed, showcasing dark humor and random laughs comic style.

    brianwonderful Report

    #9

    Comic panels featuring a person and robots humorously exploring AI drawing and appreciation in dark humor and random laughs style.

    brianwonderful Report

    #10

    Security guard asks a knight wearing armor if they have anything in their pockets in a dark humor comic.

    brianwonderful Report

    #11

    Man in bed with a concerned woman nearby, illustrating dark humor and random laughs in a comic strip style.

    brianwonderful Report

    #12

    Four people playing a dark humor comic board game, featuring sarcastic money and tips dialogue at a table.

    brianwonderful Report

    #13

    Comic strip with dark humor showing a judge sentencing a man to cleaning venetian blinds, capturing random laughs.

    brianwonderful Report

    #14

    Comic strip showing dark humor with a therapist and patient, fitting the theme of dark humor and random laughs comics.

    brianwonderful Report

    #15

    Two men discuss dandruff problems and shampoo in a comic strip with dark humor and random laughs style.

    brianwonderful Report

    #16

    Two men in a room filled with severed hands and feet, illustrating dark humor and random laughs in a comic style.

    brianwonderful Report

    #17

    Four-panel dark humor comic by Brian Wonderful showing a man chopping onions, reflecting on cosmic simulation, then saying nothing.

    brianwonderful Report

    #18

    Job interview comic with dark humor showing spontaneous combustion as a weakness in a humorous scene.

    brianwonderful Report

    #19

    Man in blue shirt repeatedly stepping near a banana peel in a comic strip featuring dark humor and random laughs.

    brianwonderful Report

    #20

    Comic strip showing dark humor with a gamma bomb turning a man into a hulking monster and then a strange figure, fitting dark humor comics.

    brianwonderful Report

    #21

    Comic strip depicting dark humor with a prince chasing Cinderella and finding her missing glass slippers.

    brianwonderful Report

    #22

    Cartoon showing dark humor with two people discussing a fancy door in a comic style by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #23

    Crying woman in office cubicle shares dark humor about expiring vehicle warranties in a comic by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #24

    Comic strip showing a conversation about a micromanager who literally pops up and watches work, featuring dark humor and random laughs.

    brianwonderful Report

    #25

    Man with rake confused about garden while another explains dark humor and random laughs comic by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #26

    Comic strip featuring dark humor and random laughs with characters in a humorous rescue scene by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #27

    Comic featuring superheroes Wonder Woman and Superman with a dog named Krypto in a dark humor and random laughs style.

    brianwonderful Report

    #28

    Ants puzzled by rain destroying their anthill but determined to rebuild in a dark humor comic style by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #29

    Two men discuss lab-grown meat burger in a comic strip featuring dark humor and random laughs by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #30

    Two people discuss a hairstyle in a comic strip featuring dark humor and random laughs by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #31

    Comic strip showing dark humor and random laughs with characters struggling and supporting each other in a marathon race.

    brianwonderful Report

    #32

    Comic panel featuring an egg character reading a book and two people discussing economy with dark humor and random laughs.

    brianwonderful Report

    #33

    Jury cartoon from dark humor comics by Brian Wonderful shows jurors debating and deciding to do their own research.

    brianwonderful Report

    #34

    Comic strip featuring humorous characters in fantasy settings, showcasing dark humor and random laughs in Brian Wonderful's style.

    brianwonderful Report

    #35

    Comic panels showing a conversation about superhero box office decline with a dark humor twist on video game movie ideas.

    brianwonderful Report

    #36

    Comic panels showing dark humor with a vet, a dog, and a conversation about a combat vet in a funny twist.

    brianwonderful Report

    #37

    Cartoon with dark humor showing two characters discussing fear of getting a tan and ICE abduction in a casual setting.

    brianwonderful Report

    #38

    Post-apocalyptic scene with two people reflecting on hope and life in dark humor and random laughs comic style.

    brianwonderful Report

    #39

    Comic panels showing a dark humor scene with characters referencing a disturbance and silent fans in Vikings gear.

    brianwonderful Report

    #40

    Comic strip featuring dark humor with cloning machine and unexpected twist, showcasing dark humor and random laughs by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #41

    Family car ride comic with dark humor about bathroom breaks and a stop at the National Bathroom Museum.

    brianwonderful Report

    #42

    Two men in a car discuss scam payday loans in a dark humor comic by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #43

    Four-panel comic featuring characters discussing team names with dark humor and random laughs style by Brian Wonderful.

    brianwonderful Report

    #44

    Comic strip showing a man debating between dark humor and thoughtful reflection with devil and angel characters.

    brianwonderful Report

    #45

    Comic scene featuring three men humorously discussing energy and proof of ghosts, showcasing dark humor and random laughs.

    brianwonderful Report

