Steve Nelson, the creator of Twonks, has built a following with his minimalist comics that blend dry humor, British sarcasm, and sharp everyday observations. He often draws inspiration from his own routines, admitting that his popular Monday/Friday strip — showing the shift from healthy eating at the start of the week to pizza and snacks by Friday — “barely had to be exaggerated” because it reflects his real life and what so many can relate to.

While his work thrives on simple, deadpan punchlines, Nelson has been candid about the challenges of monetizing comedy: “As soon as you try to monetise it in any way you risk people turning their backs on you and calling you a sell-out. It’s madness!” For him, keeping creative control and staying true to his humor is always the priority, ensuring Twonks remains authentic, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny.

More info: Facebook | x.com | Instagram

#1

Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a man shredding poems instead of sensitive documents.

snelse_ Report

    #2

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing two men in tank tops with calves that are actual calves.

    snelse_ Report

    #3

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a job interview ending with a phone balance reveal of £8.49.

    snelse_ Report

    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I know the feeling, this is the only reason I'm at my desk right now

    #4

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a man on a bench under a tree with falling leaves.

    snelse_ Report

    #5

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a cat on the phone with a man checking an expensive life insurance quote.

    snelse_ Report

    #6

    Sarcasm-filled comic shows a woman warning a man his fly is open, he replies about childhood trauma humorously.

    snelse_ Report

    #7

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a man with neck brace joking about pleasing his wife with owl impersonation.

    snelse_ Report

    #8

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson featuring a man, giant chicken, and a disappointed genie in a cave.

    snelse_ Report

    #9

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows classroom scene with student and teacher discussing math problem.

    snelse_ Report

    #10

    Two cartoon boxers wearing gloves, one with floral-patterned boxing gloves, in a sarcastic comic style.

    snelse_ Report

    #11

    Sarcasm-filled comic panels by British artist Steve Nelson showing a character in a bee costume and another dressed as a flower.

    snelse_ Report

    #12

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a person asking to take a watch while another heads out for a walk.

    snelse_ Report

    #13

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a humorous imposter syndrome conversation between two characters.

    snelse_ Report

    #14

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist showing a couple in a hot air balloon with a humorous naughty idea dialogue.

    snelse_ Report

    #15

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a doctor humorously diagnosing insomnia to a patient.

    snelse_ Report

    #16

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a crying baby, parents, and a frustrated waiter with a burger.

    snelse_ Report

    #17

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a coffee handoff with a pun on the perm clinic next door.

    snelse_ Report

    #18

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a soldier asking for a clean headshot with humorous results.

    snelse_ Report

    #19

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a humorous dinner conversation about immaturity and jokes.

    snelse_ Report

    #20

    Sarcasm-filled comic panel showing an award ceremony for pretending to care about baby photos by British artist.

    snelse_ Report

    #21

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a character overwhelmed by falling clothes from a window outdoors.

    snelse_ Report

    #22

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a woman upset with a puppet-like date on a dinner table.

    snelse_ Report

    #23

    Sarcasm-filled comic strip by British artist Steve Nelson featuring two men in office attire having a humorous conversation.

    snelse_ Report

    #24

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a man refusing a delivery person at the door with a pregnant woman on the couch.

    snelse_ Report

    #25

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a playful couple making a joke about last night’s activity.

    snelse_ Report

    #26

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing confused yoga class participants playing a Twonk-style game.

    snelse_ Report

    #27

    Sarcasm-filled comic showing a man eager to leave while a woman points out they haven't gone out yet.

    snelse_ Report

    #28

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a person deadlifting a coffin humorously.

    snelse_ Report

    #29

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a humorous invisibility cloak gag with two cartoon characters.

    snelse_ Report

    #30

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a couple misunderstanding a request in a humor-filled bedroom scene.

    snelse_ Report

    #31

    Sarcasm-filled comic panel by British artist Steve Nelson showing a woman suggesting a safe word to a man holding a banjo.

    snelse_ Report

    #32

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist shows two characters discussing an energy company’s letter about an outstanding bill.

    snelse_ Report

    #33

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a humorous twist on saying bless you after a sneeze.

    snelse_ Report

    #34

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a date on a houseboat with unexpected humor.

    snelse_ Report

    #35

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing a couple deciding where to eat and then rejecting the menu options.

    snelse_ Report

    #36

    sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson featuring a humorous giant crawling baby at a bus stop

    snelse_ Report

    #37

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a baker who used to be a massage therapist in four panels.

    snelse_ Report

    #38

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson showing workout advice with humorous character illustrations.

    snelse_ Report

    #39

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows people ignoring a meteor while recording on their phones.

    snelse_ Report

    #40

    Sarcasm-filled comic by British artist Steve Nelson shows a man on phone told to visit branch, then revealed as a burglar.

    snelse_ Report

