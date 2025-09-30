ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Nelson, the creator of Twonks, has built a following with his minimalist comics that blend dry humor, British sarcasm, and sharp everyday observations. He often draws inspiration from his own routines, admitting that his popular Monday/Friday strip — showing the shift from healthy eating at the start of the week to pizza and snacks by Friday — “barely had to be exaggerated” because it reflects his real life and what so many can relate to.

While his work thrives on simple, deadpan punchlines, Nelson has been candid about the challenges of monetizing comedy: “As soon as you try to monetise it in any way you risk people turning their backs on you and calling you a sell-out. It’s madness!” For him, keeping creative control and staying true to his humor is always the priority, ensuring Twonks remains authentic, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny.

