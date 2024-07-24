ADVERTISEMENT

SNELSE, an artist from Brighton, UK, is well-known for his colorful and funny comics that look simple but have clever jokes. His unique style has earned him 160K followers on Instagram.

The artist gets ideas from everyday life, creating comics that many people can relate to, like his Monday/Friday drawings showing the shift from healthy eating to enjoying pizza and snacks. He also enjoys twisting common phrases into funny illustrations, such as turning "it's not what it looks like" into a cartoon of a woman caught in bed with an optical illusion.

More info: snelse.co.uk | Facebook | x.com | Instagram | Instagram