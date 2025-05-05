In a world full of surprises, one thing always stays the same: Mark Brinker, the creative mind behind @megettingk**led, finds himself meeting funny and unexpected ends again and again.

In his weekly comics, Brinker mixes dark humor with everyday moments, showing all the strange and hilarious ways someone might meet their fate in normal situations.

Whether it’s losing to a tricky household gadget or being caught in a random twist of bad luck, each comic gives a fresh and playful look at how unpredictable life can be.

More info: Instagram