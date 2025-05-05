In a world full of surprises, one thing always stays the same: Mark Brinker, the creative mind behind @megettingk**led, finds himself meeting funny and unexpected ends again and again.

In his weekly comics, Brinker mixes dark humor with everyday moments, showing all the strange and hilarious ways someone might meet their fate in normal situations.

Whether it’s losing to a tricky household gadget or being caught in a random twist of bad luck, each comic gives a fresh and playful look at how unpredictable life can be.

Instagram

#1

Comic by Mark Brinker depicting life surprising in the worst way with hospital scenes and unexpected outcomes.

Show me you live in the USA without telling me you live in the USA.

    #2

    Comic by Mark Brinker depicting an unexpected twist at a pizza party showing how life can surprise you.

    #3

    Comic panels by Mark Brinker showing an unexpected and humorous twist in a self-driving car ride experience.

    #4

    Black and white comic by Mark Brinker showing firefighters and a man worried about lost jars amid a burning house collapse.

    #5

    Black and white comic by Mark Brinker illustrating unexpected life moments with humor and surprising twists.

    #6

    Black and white comic by Mark Brinker showing doctors attempting unusual methods in a hospital scene with unexpected outcomes.

    #7

    Comic strip by Mark Brinker showing how life can surprise you in the worst way during a shipwreck scenario.

    For some reason this seems perfectly acceptable... Am I alright?

    #8

    Black and white comic by Mark Brinker showing a surprising farewell card and coworkers’ reactions.

    #9

    Comic by Mark Brinker illustrating life surprises with humor, featuring a family car scene about seatbelt safety confusion.

    #10

    Black and white comic by Mark Brinker depicting a choking incident and surprising prison outcome in life.

    #11

    Black and white comic by Mark Brinker illustrating a surprising and disturbing medical procedure involving a brain worm.

    #12

    Comic by Mark Brinker depicting life surprises, transformation, and ironic twists through a worm's unexpected success story.

    #13

    Black and white comic by Mark Brinker depicting a bird family facing unexpected life challenges and harsh realities.

    #14

    Black and white comic by Mark Brinker depicting a surreal party scene showing how life can surprise you unexpectedly.

    #15

    Black and white comic by Mark Brinker depicting military training and unexpected life surprises in six panels.

