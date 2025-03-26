ADVERTISEMENT

Who says a comic needs a complex format and flawless artwork to attract a dedicated following? The truth is, there’s no single formula for success in the world of art—including comics. Humor is subjective, and in the end, it’s not about the look but the content. If it makes you laugh, it’s doing its job!

That’s exactly what Clint Loonier delivers with ‘East Coast It Notes.’ No digitally polished panels, no intricate details—just simple doodles on Post-It notes paired with a sharp sense of humor. And voilà, we’re all entertained in the funniest way possible.

Curious to see if this series works its magic on you? Scroll down and check out the latest strips by Clint!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | reddit.com

#1

Two drawn characters discuss a cat on sticky notes; one reveals a hairy chest while holding a mug. Funny comics by this artist.

eastcoastitnotes Report

    #2

    Funny comic by an artist showing a girl checking names on a sign-in sheet, humorously revealing "David Kav" as the cute guy.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #3

    Artist's comic featuring a character making empty promises, leading to a humorous twist in a zoo exhibit setting.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #4

    Comic strip on sticky notes showing a character frustrated about work, wanting to stay home and play, expressing humor.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #5

    Comic strip by an artist showing characters discussing humorous New Year’s resolutions, including the plan to "give up."

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #6

    Comic strip by artist depicting a funny scene with a baby, workers, and wage protests.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #7

    Comic strip with stick figures humorously downplaying dramatic news events in various chaotic scenarios.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #8

    Frog says "RIBBIT" to a rabbit, causing a frustrated response in a funny comic panel.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #9

    Comic with two characters. One says they're glad they grew up without a phone. Other sits alone, looking surprised.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #10

    Two cartoon dinosaurs with ADHD humor, discussing procrastination and stress in a funny comic strip.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #11

    Unpredictably funny comic by artist featuring humorous pop culture references from the 90s.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #12

    Funny comic with characters discussing clever joke, includes pun on the word "homophone."

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #13

    Comic strip showing a humorous train ticket encounter with a passenger using a phone app.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #14

    Funny comic by artist with unpredictable fidget toys twist.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #15

    Funny comic strip with a wizard doubting magic, illustrating unpredictable humor.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #16

    Comic strip by artist featuring a character shouting "Pull yourself up," followed by the same character labeling another as "Lazy."

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #17

    Comic strip about DnD rules with humorous twist; character's speech bubble filled with repetitive "E" characters.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #18

    Comic about funny perks of listening to a Walkman: no service loss, compliments, durable headphones.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #19

    Comic strip by artist featuring three stick figures discussing gifts for girlfriends, with an unexpected twist.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #20

    Funny comic about asking for a raise. Boss reacts by looking through files. Humorous office scenario.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #21

    Unpredictably funny comic with character shredding the Constitution as another character warns them.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #22

    Comic illustration of a small character in a hospital with a confused surgeon, highlighting unpredictable humor.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #23

    Funny comic by this artist depicting a pool scene with a humorous twist involving an app.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #24

    Comic featuring a humorous take on squirrels hoarding, with characters discussing a squirrel's nut collection problem.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #25

    Comic by artist featuring funny characters, including a guinea pig superhero, in a series of humorous situations.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #26

    Comic strip by artist shows funny tasks completed, one remains.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #27

    Comic by artist shows men abducting people by yelling "Bachelor party!" in a humorous, unexpected scenario.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #28

    Comic strip by artist featuring funny dialogue about a word-of-the-day calendar encounter.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #29

    Comic strip with a character searching for a missing pen amid creative ideas, revealing a humorous twist.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #30

    Funny comic by artist, featuring time travel, Bionicle reference, and humorous reactions on sticky notes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #31

    Funny comic by an artist showing captured stick figures, a king's command, and a shocked reaction.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #32

    Comic strip by an artist, featuring a humorous scene with characters discussing a hamster strike on sticky notes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #33

    Comic with two people discussing a symbol; one claims Jesus was an octopus. Humorous art by eastcoastinnotes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #34

    Funny comic about a dive bar men's room with door issues, missing mirror, and no soap or paper towels.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #35

    Comic strip about unpredictable employee layoffs, featuring a robot printing "The C.E.O." as the most useless employee.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #36

    Funny comic strip with stick figures; one holds a mug labeled "Liberal tears," making a humorous conversation.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #37

    Comic showing funny dialogue between characters, featuring a witty remark about life being "filler episodes."

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #38

    Comic of a person in a tie instructing Otto to hand over a sword, with words on sticky notes adding humor.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #39

    Comic strip by artist featuring a funny interview with an unexpected sea creature candidate.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #40

    Funny comic by artist; a conversation about making a positive change with a surprising reply.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #41

    Funny comic depicting humorous interpretations of political concepts on sticky notes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #42

    Funny comic by artist: Brick drawing humor with a wolf reacting to simple rectangles as bricks.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #43

    Comic strip by an artist with funny commentary on debates, showing exaggerated characters and humorous dialogue.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #44

    Funny comic by artist shows generational housing joke with stick figures on yellow post-it notes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #45

    Artist's funny comic about media users leaving and wondering where to post art, drawn on yellow sticky notes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #46

    Stick figure comic by an artist discussing far-left politics and bees voting.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #47

    Funny comic strip featuring stick figures and humorous dialogue on post-it notes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #48

    Artist comic with punk band rebelling, then shown shopping at GAP, humorously unpredictable.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #49

    Unpredictably funny comic with a smiling character holding a speech bubble saying, "Call Chuck Schumer."

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #50

    Comedian at The Boomer Lounge faces booing from the audience in a funny comic strip.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #51

    Funny comic illustrating benefits of housing the homeless, including better public transport and less emergency taxes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #52

    A comic strip by an artist showing a character humorously reacting with "AHHH!" on yellow sticky notes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

    #53

    Comedian shares an unpredictable comic about texting a journalist, drawn on sticky notes.

    eastcoastitnotes Report

