Who says a comic needs a complex format and flawless artwork to attract a dedicated following? The truth is, there’s no single formula for success in the world of art—including comics. Humor is subjective, and in the end, it’s not about the look but the content. If it makes you laugh, it’s doing its job!

That’s exactly what Clint Loonier delivers with ‘East Coast It Notes.’ No digitally polished panels, no intricate details—just simple doodles on Post-It notes paired with a sharp sense of humor. And voilà, we’re all entertained in the funniest way possible.

Curious to see if this series works its magic on you? Scroll down and check out the latest strips by Clint!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | reddit.com