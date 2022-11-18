10 Y.O. Asks A Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom When A Stranger Kept Following Him And Asking To Come With Her

Most of us are brought up fearing ‘the stranger.’ Don’t take anything from strangers. Don’t go anywhere with strangers. Don’t trust strangers. So you try to obey, yet you’re not really sure what you’re looking out for. True Crime documentaries, mystery novels and over-the-top mystery shows give some more distinguishable signs to look out for.

But the world of what seems like fiction sometimes comes alive, making us the main characters of scenarios that we’ve been warned against for ages. You try not to make any sudden moves, to walk away silently, using the power of ignoration, yet it doesn’t work wonders—they’re still there, lurking.

One 10-year-old found himself in this sort of situation—a strange woman was following him, asking him to come with her. An idea lit up like a lightbulb in the child’s head, making him run into a store, asking the clerk to pretend to be his mom, making the stranger finally move away. Let’s get into the details!

True Crime is my personal favorite genre of late-night entertainment. The suspense, the intrigue, the capabilities of fellow human beings that seem anything but human, all unite to create a world that is quite a distance away, and yet, not far enough. However, when true crime scenarios happen in the daylight of a random day, the hairs prickle at the back of one’s neck.

Such a scenario happened on Friday, November 11, when a 10-year-old boy named Sammy Green was approached by a stranger. He was walking home from school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania when he noticed an unknown woman following him, getting closer with each step.

The woman “started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was,” Sam Green, the boy’s father, told ABC6. She continued insisting that she knew his family, although Sammy had never seen her before in his life. The woman’s questioning started to make him feel uncomfortable.

Now, having closed in, she tried her best to lure him into going someplace with her with the promises of gifts, treats, and “anything he wanted” at Wawa, a local convenience store that sells shakes, sandwiches and other treats.

“She was like, ‘I’m going to Wawa, are you going there? What are you getting from Wawa? Where’s your family at?'” Sammy told CBS. Spoiler alert—if anyone you don’t know is asking you to follow them so that they can give you gifts, it’s most likely not a good idea.

It wasn’t looking good. She was persistent, and didn’t get the hint that the boy wanted nothing to do with her. In an attempt to rid himself of the stranger, Sammy suddenly went inside Dani Bee Funky, an unconventional gift shop, where he went straight to 17-year-old Hannah who was working the register.

“He was like, ‘Pretend like you’re my mom,'” Hannah told CBS, “and I was just like, ‘all right, go to the back.’ He didn’t want to leave my side.” Security footage showed Hannah calmly walking up to the store’s front door and locking it, making the woman finally walk away.

The shop’s owner has nothing but praise for Hannah’s calm way of handling the potentially dangerous situation. “I am very proud of her. Hannah is a 17-year-old young lady. She did everything correctly,” she said.

Sammy was left shaken up by the whole ordeal, but it seemed that the situation hit Sammy’s dad the hardest. “When we were watching that video, I cried every time I saw it,” he said. “To see my child looking for help because he was afraid basically for his life, that cuts you deep.”

Although it was tough, he couldn’t help the pride that came over him as well, as his son remembered everything he’d been taught about situations like this.

Preventing a tragedy comes with preparing for it. Although this may have been just a confused woman, there have been far too many times where there were disturbing plots in motion of those approaching children. “Think of every scenario and make sure that children know and also practice it,” he reminded parents. “Practice your situations and scenarios just like fire drills.”

For the time being, Sammy is going to have a family friend walk him to and from school, just to be safe. The Pottstown Police have since tracked down the woman. She’s being referred for mental health help.

There have been a lot of tips and tricks shared on the internet to help identify whether you’re being followed and what to do in those kinds of situations. If, for whatever reason, you’re feeling unsafe, the first order of business is not to panic.

As advised by Ackerman Security, one should stay alert in situations where one could be questioning their safety. So take off your headphones so you can hear anyone approaching you, and look up from the ground so you can observe your surroundings more clearly.

“Looking up doesn’t only let you see what’s around you,” said Brittany W. of Ackerman Security. “It also makes you look more confident and less scared, which can make you less of a target for a thief who might be following you.”

Next, make sure to make random pit stops for varying amounts of time. Maybe even walking in a circle or driving in a square pattern. “Turn right, then turn right at the next intersection, then turn right again two more times, so that you are walking or driving in a square,” said Sara Thomas from Ackerman Security. “If your follower makes the same pattern, you can feel pretty certain that it’s no coincidence.”

If the person continues to walk into places you’re entering, note everything you can about them so that you can best describe them to family, friends, and police. Keep your phone handy, just in case you need to call police and maybe even send your GPS location to friends and family, so that you’re not alone.

One last thing—don’t be afraid to make a scene or be an inconvenience. We tend to care about the most insignificant things when our lives are potentially in danger, and, surprisingly enough, there’s more than enough people around that are willing to help if you just ask, as Sammy did.

We wish Sammy, his family, and Hannah all the best for the future and hope that they don’t come across any more shady strangers. To experience something like this once is far too much, and we hope that you, dear Pandas, don’t find yourself starring in a true crime scenario!

