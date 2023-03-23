I am a conservation artist traveling solo (with my cat Mikee) around the United States in my self-converted van/mobile studio. I am finding inspiration for my art in all the wonderful places that I get to see, and incorporating my travel experiences into my MAD Travels paintings, and also in my “A Never Ending Story”, THE most epic jigsaw puzzle ever!

This puzzle is comprised of original paintings on 12”x12” jigsaw pieces that flow into one continuous puzzle, but each piece also stands on its own, featuring an animal, or specific plants. I try to paint as many endangered species as possible and write corresponding blog posts about that animals and conservation efforts to preserve them. I am now also adding inspired animals and flora and fauna from places I’ve visited into the puzzle.

More info: madart-studios.com