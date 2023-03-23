Putting A New Spin On Puzzles And Conservation Through Artivisim
I am a conservation artist traveling solo (with my cat Mikee) around the United States in my self-converted van/mobile studio. I am finding inspiration for my art in all the wonderful places that I get to see, and incorporating my travel experiences into my MAD Travels paintings, and also in my “A Never Ending Story”, THE most epic jigsaw puzzle ever!
This puzzle is comprised of original paintings on 12”x12” jigsaw pieces that flow into one continuous puzzle, but each piece also stands on its own, featuring an animal, or specific plants. I try to paint as many endangered species as possible and write corresponding blog posts about that animals and conservation efforts to preserve them. I am now also adding inspired animals and flora and fauna from places I’ve visited into the puzzle.
More info: madart-studios.com
Van Life In The California Desert With My Puzzle Painting
My goal for this work of puzzle art is to create a beautiful, colorful celebration of animals and the natural world. We are all interconnected, and share this amazing planet that we get to call home. By creating this puzzle and sharing it with art collectors and animal lovers around the world, I hope to create a sense of togetherness, we ARE in this together, and we need to be aware of our impact on the environment and other species, and be sure to make it positive. Let's join together and help preserve and nurture this beautiful world that we all share, and celebrate the wonder of all the beautiful creatures that work in symbiotic harmony to create the most beautiful puzzle...planet earth.
A portion of the proceeds from each puzzle piece sold will be donated to ReWild, an organization I have collaborated with and contributed to, to help “conserve the diversity of life on Earth".