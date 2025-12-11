We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
How we spend our money is none of other people’s business. But when Reddit user Salty_lake_222 went to McDonald’s with their friend, the two of them got into an argument over a couple of cheese slices.
You see, our Redditor had brought some of their own to save on the order, and this didn’t sit well with their friend. She didn’t just call the move “embarrassing” but went so far as to threaten to walk ahead of them in public if they ever did anything so “cheap” again.
Person eating McDonald’s meal in car, reflecting on cutting contact after friend showed true colors at drive thru.
Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.
