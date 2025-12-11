ADVERTISEMENT

How we spend our money is none of other people’s business. But when Reddit user Salty_lake_222 went to McDonald’s with their friend, the two of them got into an argument over a couple of cheese slices.

You see, our Redditor had brought some of their own to save on the order, and this didn’t sit well with their friend. She didn’t just call the move “embarrassing” but went so far as to threaten to walk ahead of them in public if they ever did anything so “cheap” again.

RELATED:

Person eating McDonald’s meal in car, reflecting on cutting contact after friend showed true colors at drive thru.

Image credits: Eduardo Ramos / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Person cuts contact with friend after a McDonald’s drive thru dispute over bringing cheese slices.

Text showing burger prices at McDonald’s drive thru with person cutting contact after true colors revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person cuts contact with friend after discovering true colors at McDonald’s drive thru conversation.

Person at McDonald’s drive thru reacting after friend showed true colors, cutting contact over the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background stating a person recalls a drive-thru experience with only two people in the car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person cuts contact with friend after confrontation at McDonald’s drive thru over cheeseburger price.

Text showing a person confronting a friend after she revealed her true colors at the McDonald’s drive-thru in public.

Person reacts at McDonald’s drive thru after friend shows true colors, deciding to cut contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Person confronting friend after she showed true colors at the McDonald’s drive thru during a heated exchange.

Text excerpt showing a person describing a passive aggressive argument at the McDonald’s drive thru involving true colors revealed.

Text on screen describing awkward drive and no contact after friend showed true colors at McDonald’s drive thru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person at McDonald’s drive thru cutting contact after friend revealed true colors during interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen explaining a person cutting contact with a friend after she showed her true colors at a McDonald's drive thru.

Text excerpt discussing a person cutting contact with a friend after she showed true colors at the McDonald’s drive thru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Person cuts contact with friend after she showed her true colors at McDonald’s drive thru conversation text.

Text about a person cutting contact with a friend after her true colors showed at a McDonald’s drive thru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hand holding multiple slices of processed cheese with sandwich bread in the background for McDonald’s drive thru story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: bigosik_ / Reddit (not the actual photo)

Customer questioning cheeseburger deal at McDonald’s drive thru after friend reveals true colors.

Person cuts contact with friend after she showed true colors at McDonald's drive thru dispute.

Image credits: salty_lake_222

People who read the story sided with its author and said friends shouldn’t behave that way

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment about a friend showing true colors at the McDonald's drive thru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing cutting contact with a friend after showing true colors at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Comment discussing a person cutting contact with a friend after a negative experience at the McDonald’s drive thru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post discussing a problem about bringing cheese to McDonald’s drive thru.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a friend’s behavior, relating to cutting contact after true colors showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a person cutting contact with a friend after she showed her true colors at the McDonald’s drive thru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a friend showing true colors at the McDonald’s drive thru and cutting contact afterward.

Person cutting contact with friend after revealing true colors at McDonald’s drive thru interaction.

Reddit comment discussing a friend showing true colors at McDonald’s drive thru leading to cut contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post on a social platform with user asking about putting cheese in pockets at a McDonald’s drive-thru situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about bringing real cheese to McDonald’s inspired by friend showing true colors in drive-thru interaction.

Person cuts contact with friend after confrontation at McDonald’s drive thru, showing true colors and ending friendship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support after friend showed true colors at McDonald’s drive thru.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cutting contact with a friend after she showed true colors at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cutting contact with a friend showing true colors at the McDonald’s drive thru.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing cutting contact with a friend after she showed true colors at a McDonald's drive thru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation screenshot discussing the cost of cheese slices at McDonald’s drive thru, reflecting true colors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a person cutting contact with a friend after a McDonald’s drive-thru incident showing true colors.

Person cuts contact with friend after confrontation at McDonald’s drive thru in a tense social interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing cutting contact with a friend after behavior at a McDonald’s drive thru.

Screenshot of an online comment about a person cutting contact with a friend after McDonald’s drive-thru incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post from online forum discussing opinions on car maintenance and buying baked potatoes with grated cheese from a local store.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment about a person cutting contact with a friend after she showed her true colors at the McDonald’s drive thru.

Comment discussing a friend's reaction after she showed true colors at the McDonald’s drive thru.

Person cuts contact with friend after seeing true colors at McDonald’s drive thru confrontation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying your friend is way overreacting in a discussion about cutting contact after McDonald’s drive thru incident.

Text comment discussing a person cutting contact with a friend after she showed her true colors at the McDonald’s drive thru.

Comment discussing a friend showing true colors at the McDonald’s drive thru and cutting contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

[or]

Reddit user discusses friend showing true colors at McDonald’s drive thru and cutting contact over behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment discussing a disagreement between friends after an incident at a McDonald’s drive thru.

Comment on a forum post about a person cutting contact with friend after she showed true colors at McDonald’s drive thru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to unusual behavior at a McDonald’s drive thru, highlighting true colors revealed.