A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

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Sometimes, the most touching animal stories are the ones that unfold in the quietest, most ordinary moments. For Meisha, a fluffy Chow Chow who lost both of her eyes due to glaucoma, learning to navigate the world again was already a remarkable journey on its own. But what made her story even more special was the unexpected friendship that came next.

After Meisha had adjusted to life without sight, her family welcomed a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy named Willow. Almost instantly, Willow formed a close bond with the older dog, and before long, she began doing something that melted hearts online: gently taking Meisha’s leash in her mouth during walks, as if guiding her every step of the way. While Meisha is more than capable of getting around on her own, Willow seems determined to stay by her side anyway.

To learn more about their beautiful bond, we reached out to their owner, who kindly shared more about Meisha’s recovery, Willow’s arrival, and the sweet relationship the two now share.

More info: Instagram

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Meisha’s life changed after glaucoma took away her sight

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As Meisha gradually lost her vision, her owner explained that she had already started adapting before the surgery. “When Meisha began losing her vision, she was also in a lot of pain. She would occasionally walk into things, and sometimes she would sit at the front window as if she were looking outside, even though the curtain was closed. In a way, she was already adapting as her vision slowly faded. Once her eyes were removed, she adapted very quickly. After healing, she had no problem navigating wherever she wanted to go, and her energy came back completely because she was no longer experiencing pain. It’s amazing to see how well she moves around now. Meisha, the pretty girl, has truly adapted to navigating the world incredibly well.”

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But nothing could take away her spirit, and she slowly started adapting

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Then a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy named Willow joined the family

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Her owner also shared how Willow came into their lives and quickly became attached to Meisha: “My daughter wanted to get a dog, and that’s how Willow came into our family. Willow joined us around April 2025, while Meisha’s surgery had happened earlier, in October 2023. From the moment Willow met Meisha, she was completely obsessed with her. She wanted to do whatever Meisha was doing. Wherever Meisha is, Willow is usually close by, watching her.”

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From the very beginning, Willow seemed drawn to Meisha

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They went everywhere together, and a close bond formed between them

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When it came to Willow taking Meisha’s leash, the behavior started almost immediately: “It actually started during the very first walk we took together. Willow began grabbing Meisha’s leash almost immediately. At first, we tried many times to stop her from grabbing it, but eventually, we decided to let go of Meisha’s leash just to see what would happen, with plenty of backup in case things got out of control. Meisha didn’t seem to mind at all. At one point, they even had a little run together. They did this a few times, although Meisha honestly can lead the way perfectly well on her own.”

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During one of their first walks together, Willow gently picked up Meisha’s leash in her mouth

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At first, the family was surprised and tried to stop her

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Asked about the sweetest moments between the two dogs, their owner said it is often the small things that stand out most: “Some of the most heartwarming moments are simply when I see them lying together, with Willow placing her paws gently on Meisha. I also love watching Meisha smell Willow.”

But Willow seemed determined to help her friend

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So they decided to see what would happen if they let her try

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She also shared one of the funnier parts of their dynamic, especially when treats are involved: “One of the funniest moments happens around treats. Meisha is a little food aggressive, so if Willow gets treats, Meisha immediately knows and has to go investigate. She will sniff Willow up and down to see what’s going on. And whenever we say ‘let’s walk’ to Willow, she will run to find Meisha and start jumping up and down to get her excited for the walk.”

To everyone’s surprise, the two dogs moved together beautifully

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Now they’re both grown up, and despite Meisha being able to walk fine on her own, Willow still guides her anyway

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Meisha and Willow have grown into a rhythm that feels completely natural

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What started as curiosity has turned into a deeply comforting bond

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These days, the two are rarely far from one another

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Willow still keeps a close eye on Meisha wherever they go

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Their connection now shows in the smallest everyday moments

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Side by side has simply become their normal

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They stick together, whether it be in moments of silly fun

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What once felt unexpected now feels like second nature

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Their story is no longer just about helping, but about truly belonging together

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