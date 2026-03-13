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A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks
Blind dog being guided on walks by her puppy friend holding the leash, showing care and companionship.
User submission
Animals, Dogs

A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

Interview With Owner
hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Approved Contributor
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Sometimes, the most touching animal stories are the ones that unfold in the quietest, most ordinary moments. For Meisha, a fluffy Chow Chow who lost both of her eyes due to glaucoma, learning to navigate the world again was already a remarkable journey on its own. But what made her story even more special was the unexpected friendship that came next.

After Meisha had adjusted to life without sight, her family welcomed a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy named Willow. Almost instantly, Willow formed a close bond with the older dog, and before long, she began doing something that melted hearts online: gently taking Meisha’s leash in her mouth during walks, as if guiding her every step of the way. While Meisha is more than capable of getting around on her own, Willow seems determined to stay by her side anyway.

To learn more about their beautiful bond, we reached out to their owner, who kindly shared more about Meisha’s recovery, Willow’s arrival, and the sweet relationship the two now share.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    Meisha’s life changed after glaucoma took away her sight

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    As Meisha gradually lost her vision, her owner explained that she had already started adapting before the surgery. “When Meisha began losing her vision, she was also in a lot of pain. She would occasionally walk into things, and sometimes she would sit at the front window as if she were looking outside, even though the curtain was closed. In a way, she was already adapting as her vision slowly faded. Once her eyes were removed, she adapted very quickly. After healing, she had no problem navigating wherever she wanted to go, and her energy came back completely because she was no longer experiencing pain. It’s amazing to see how well she moves around now. Meisha, the pretty girl, has truly adapted to navigating the world incredibly well.”

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    But nothing could take away her spirit, and she slowly started adapting

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    Then a Bernese Mountain Dog puppy named Willow joined the family

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    Her owner also shared how Willow came into their lives and quickly became attached to Meisha: “My daughter wanted to get a dog, and that’s how Willow came into our family. Willow joined us around April 2025, while Meisha’s surgery had happened earlier, in October 2023. From the moment Willow met Meisha, she was completely obsessed with her. She wanted to do whatever Meisha was doing. Wherever Meisha is, Willow is usually close by, watching her.”

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    From the very beginning, Willow seemed drawn to Meisha

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

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    They went everywhere together, and a close bond formed between them

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    When it came to Willow taking Meisha’s leash, the behavior started almost immediately: “It actually started during the very first walk we took together. Willow began grabbing Meisha’s leash almost immediately. At first, we tried many times to stop her from grabbing it, but eventually, we decided to let go of Meisha’s leash just to see what would happen, with plenty of backup in case things got out of control. Meisha didn’t seem to mind at all. At one point, they even had a little run together. They did this a few times, although Meisha honestly can lead the way perfectly well on her own.”

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    During one of their first walks together, Willow gently picked up Meisha’s leash in her mouth

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    At first, the family was surprised and tried to stop her

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

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    Asked about the sweetest moments between the two dogs, their owner said it is often the small things that stand out most: “Some of the most heartwarming moments are simply when I see them lying together, with Willow placing her paws gently on Meisha. I also love watching Meisha smell Willow.”

    But Willow seemed determined to help her friend

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

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    So they decided to see what would happen if they let her try

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    She also shared one of the funnier parts of their dynamic, especially when treats are involved: “One of the funniest moments happens around treats. Meisha is a little food aggressive, so if Willow gets treats, Meisha immediately knows and has to go investigate. She will sniff Willow up and down to see what’s going on. And whenever we say ‘let’s walk’ to Willow, she will run to find Meisha and start jumping up and down to get her excited for the walk.”

    To everyone’s surprise, the two dogs moved together beautifully

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    Now they’re both grown up, and despite Meisha being able to walk fine on her own, Willow still guides her anyway

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    Meisha and Willow have grown into a rhythm that feels completely natural

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    What started as curiosity has turned into a deeply comforting bond

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    These days, the two are rarely far from one another

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    Willow still keeps a close eye on Meisha wherever they go

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    Their connection now shows in the smallest everyday moments

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    Side by side has simply become their normal

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    They stick together, whether it be in moments of silly fun

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    What once felt unexpected now feels like second nature

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

    Their story is no longer just about helping, but about truly belonging together

    A Puppy And Her Blind Dog Friend Are Melting Hearts With Their Beautiful Daily Walks

    Image credits: meishatheprettygirl

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    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

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    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

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    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    Read more »

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

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    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.

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    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.

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    hanna-laulajainen avatar
    Whiskers
    Whiskers
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really heartwarming story!❤️ Give them all the best they deserve!

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, who's the bestest girl? ❤️👍

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    hanna-laulajainen avatar
    Whiskers
    Whiskers
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Really heartwarming story!❤️ Give them all the best they deserve!

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aww, who's the bestest girl? ❤️👍

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