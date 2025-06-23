If you've ever heard someone use the word “paronomasia” and thought it was a spell from Harry Potter, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Most of us just call them puns. These clever little quips rely on wordplay and sound similarly to pack a humorous punch.

But don’t mistake them for just silly dad jokes, there’s some real linguistic gymnastics going on behind the scenes. Puns might make you groan, but they also make your brain work overtime to get the joke. And that makes them sneakily smart.