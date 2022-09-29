Below we have collected some funny psychology and therapy jokes to add a bit of entertainment to your day.

Psychology puns are probably some of the best, as the entire subject is about different interpretations of things. It is also a very diverse topic, where alongside jokes about psychiatrists, you will find jokes about different schools of psychology and their founders.

Psychology as a science studies the mind, our thoughts, motivations, desires, and fears. Not only does it help us understand ourselves better and deal with problems we might have, but through psychological research, scientists find better ways for learning and coping.

Psychology jokes, or any jokes for that matter, are not a substitute for therapy, but they can most definitely be a nice way to distract yourself or prepare for a visit to your psychologist. Like any other people, psychologists appreciate some good therapist jokes, but due to the nature of their profession, they might get you to analyze why you felt the need to tell that joke in the first place. Which, come to think of it, might be very useful. Don’t forget that telling jokes for psychologists is as much of a character trait as any other.

#1 I joined a new therapy group for loneliness. Nobody turned up.

#2 How many Psychologists does it take to change a light bulb?



Just one. But the light bulb has to want to change.

#3 What do Psychologists say to each other when they meet?



"You're fine, how am I?"

#4 What do psychologists call a bear who likes to eat penguins?



Bipolar.

#5 How do French psychologists like their beverages?



Froid.

#6 How many psychotherapists does it take to change a lightbulb?



Just one, but it'll need nine more sessions.

#7 What did the psychology major study in wizarding college?



Defense against his dark concepts.

#8 What does a psychologist say to a psychology major when he confronts him about his theory?



The psychologist says that he has a lot of ego.

#9 A good psychologist once advised me to shut out all the negative people that remind me of my dark past and move on. It's been more than a month since I've gone to him and I am already starting to feel better.

#10 What do you call sad coffee?



Despresso.

#11 I brought my therapist a cake. He thinks I'm having a mental bake down.

#12 How many psychologists does it take to change a lightbulb?



It doesn't matter. How did that joke make you feel?

#13 What's the difference between a psychologist and a magician?



A magician pulls rabbits out of hats, whereas a psychologist pulls habits out of rats.

#14 A Freudian slip is when you say one thing and mean your mother.

#15 Does the name Pavlov ring a bell?



No, but it makes my mouth water.

#16 Johnny paid his way through college by waitering in a restaurant. "What's the usual tip?" asked a customer. "Well," said Johnny, "this is my first day, but the other guys said that, if I got five dollars out of you, I'd be doing great." "Is that so?" growled the customer. "In that case, here's twenty dollars." "Thanks. I'll put it in my college fund," Johnny replied. "By the way, what are you studying?" asked the customer. "Applied psychology."

#17 A therapist suggests that a man needs to work on his constant need to please others. What was his reply?



“Sure, if it makes you happy.”

#18 Why was the person with narcissism so secure in his relationship?



He knew his wife loved him.

#19 What did the psychologist say to the patient who thought he was a church bell?



If the feeling continues, ring me.

#20 I want to buy a guide that covers all of the aspects of phobias. That includes even those that I am too afraid to know about.

#21 What was the mercurial cow diagnosed with?



A moo-od disorder.

#22 What did the ghost tell the psychologist at his first therapy session?



I used to know who I was, but now I just feel like I'm drifting through life.

#23 How many people with narcissism does it take to change to change a tire?



You only need one. He'll hold the tire and the world will revolve around him.

#24 Why did the psychologist not believe in reverse psychology?



He was a Freud of being fooled.

#25 Why did the psychology major work in a theatre as a side job?



He knew projection very well.

#26 A guy goes to a psychologist and says, "Hey Doc, I think I'm schizophrenic."

The doctor says, "What a coincidence that makes four of us!"

#27 Why was the Mathematician told to see a Psychologist?



Because he kept obsessing over his x.

#28 Went to see the psychologist. She asked, “Do any sounds irritate you?”

“Real or imaginary?” I inquired. “Let’s go with imaginary,” She said curiously.

“A spider wearing flip-flops,” I said.

#29 What does a depressed tortilla say?



"I don’t wanna taco ’bout it."

#30 What lies at the bottom of the ocean and twitches?



A nervous wreck!

#31 I asked my therapist to validate my parking. She told me I did a great job.

#32 A man walks into a psychologist's office, wearing nothing but saran wrap. The psychologist says "It's a good thing you came. I can clearly see your nuts".

#33 The developmental psychologists got back to us about our son. They said he's smart on paper. Unfortunately, he can't read.

#34 So this group of psychologists goes ice skating. Being novices, all of them failed in their first attempt. I have never seen so many Freudians slip at a time.

#35 Two psychotherapists pass each other in the hallway. The first says to the second, "Hello!" The second smile back nervously and half nods his head. When he is comfortably out of earshot, he mumbles, "God, I wonder what *that* was all about?"

#36 How many psychotherapists does it take to change a lightbulb?



Well, how many do you think it takes?

#37 "Doctor, I feel like such a failure."



"Anyone who can pay my fees is certainly not a failure."

#38 What's the difference between a loan and a psychologist?



The loan eventually matures and earns money.

#39 At a job interview for a new receptionist:



"I see you used to be employed by a psychotherapist. Why did you leave?"

"Well, I just couldn't win. If I was late to work, I was hostile; if I was early, I was anxious; and if I was on time, I was obsessional."

#40 "After 12 years of therapy, my psychotherapist said something that brought tears to my eyes."



"What did he say?"



"No hablo inglés."

#41 One behaviorist meets another on the street.



"How am I feeling today?"

#42 What did the hippocampus say when it retired?



"Thanks for the memories."

#43 Why is there no point in going to a child psychologist?



They’re too young.

#44 My therapist informed me that I was delusional. I took so much offense that I almost fell off my unicorn.

#45 Why did the fashionista not do a master's in psychology?



She didn't really approve of APA style.

#46 What did the broke rat write on his cardboard scrap?



Don't mind pressing a lever for food.

#47 What did the depressed statistician say when the psychologist asked if someone had been mean to him?



I don't remember, but probably.

#48 What does a psychologist wear to work?



Shrinkwrap.

#49 What did the psychologist tell the actor that impulsively performed his roles?



I think you're acting out.

#50 What did the psychologist tell the patient who felt that everyone ignored him?



Nothing, he was too busy taking a call.

#51 Did the psychologist finish writing his thesis on the psychology behind procrastination?



He'll do it tomorrow.

#52 Why was the psychology major so stressed about his upcoming therapy session?



He had to reach self-actualization before the session.

#53 Why did the psychology major have a cast on his arm?



He had suffered a Freudian slip.

#54 Why wasn't the psychologist able to study?



His light bulb didn't have many Wats-on it.

#55 What did the psychology major say when his professor told him that he wasn't acting like his ideal self?



Roger that.

#56 What did the psychology major say when he couldn't lose weight even after behavior modification?



I don't think I can get any Skinner.

#57 What is the psychology major's favorite Bob Dylan song?



Forever Jung.

#58 What did the psychology major say when the psychologist asked him how long he had memory issues?



From the time that I can remember.

#59 What did the psychology major act like a 15-year-old?



He was Jung at heart.

#60 What did everyone call Freud after he lied about studying for the psychology exam?



Sigmund Fraud.

#61 A psychologist friend of mine just got a grant to work out how mice communicate. Not much money in it though. He can barely eke out a living.

#62 "I’m planning on going to the reverse psychologist's convention."



"You shouldn’t go. You’d hate it."

#63 Why did the psychologist leave the math teacher?



He has way too many problems that need solving.

#64 The psychologist and psychiatrist society says talking to plants and pots during the pandemic is perfectly normal. Seek help, if they start talking back.

#65 I went to the psychologist to treat my big ego. I think it worked, I'm feeling much better than all of you today.

#66 A guy being examined by a psychologist is shown an inkblot card. "What does this look like?" asks the examiner. The guy studies it for a moment. "Oh, that's an easy one! It's Rorschach series III, sequence 6, card 2."

#67 What do a cancer surgeon and a psychologist have in common?



Women see them when they need to get something off their chest.

#68 My psychologist says I have an obsession with vengeance. We'll see about that.

#69 When I was younger my parents sent me to a child psychologist. That kid didn't help at all.

#70 My psychologist says I have trouble identifying my emotions. Not quite sure how I feel about it.

#71 What does a psychologist do when they've lost their sanity?



They talk to themself.

#72 My flat-earther friend was diagnosed by a psychologist. He suffers from very sphere delusions.

#73 A man went to his psychiatrist and complained that every time he drank coffee, he would get stabbing pain in his right eye. The psychiatrist said, “Well, have you tried taking the spoon out?”

#74 Why was the cheeseburger sad?



It had blue cheese!

#75 Are you a scratch player?… I sure am – every time I hit the ball I scratch my head and wonder where it went.

#76 Why did Pumbaa’s friend call the complaints hotline?



T’moan!

#77 What profession truly enjoys fruitcakes?



Psychologists.

#78 Why was Pavlov’s Hair so soft?



Classical conditioning.

#79 Pavlov’s dog to his ladyfriend: “See that! Every time I salivate, Pavlov smiles and scribbles something in his notebook.”

#80 One day a guy went to a psychologist for the first time. After telling him his troubles, the man says, "So doc, what's wrong with me?" The doctor replies, "Well, you're crazy." Indignant, the man replies, "I am not, I want another opinion." To which the doctor replies, "OK... You're also ugly."

#81 I want to be forever Jung.

#82 I'm a Freud you aren't getting any Junger.

#83 There was a sign up in the hospital that said, "Therapy can help torture victims." Doesn't sound like a good idea to me.

#84 A man walks into a psychologist's office and says "Doc. You gotta help Me! I'm having these terrible dreams!". Doc asks the guy "What happens in these bad dreams?". The guy says "Sometimes I'm a teepee, then I'm a wigwam, then a teepee, then a wigwam, teepee, wigwam, teepee, wigwam. It's all night! I can't take it!". Doc says "you've got to calm down. You're too tense."

#85 Why can't you hear psychologists urinate?



Because the P is silent.

#86 What do you call a group of communist psychologists who passed out drunk?



A collective unconscious.

#87 How many psychologists does it take to change a lightbulb?



I don't know, but times up, we can discuss it at your next session.

#88 What Christmas song do psychologists sing the most?



"Do you hear what I hear?"

#89 I was reading a story the other day about a deranged garbage man running around for years, murdering dozens. Psychologists said he was a diagnosed Suciopath.

#90 Conversation between two psychologists:



"I've developed a way to study patience."

"What kind of patients?"

"All of them."

#91 Some psychologists are running a test based on speech patterns. They get three people; an American, an Australian, and an Indian, and ask them to say a few sentences with the words: green, pink, and yellow. The American and Australian give pretty normal answers, stuff like I put on my green hat, etc. When it gets to the Indian he says "The phone goes green, I pink up the phone and say yellow?"

#92 "Doctor, I feel as though nobody understands me."



"What do you mean by that?"

#93 What's the difference between a psychiatrist and a psychologist?



If you say, "I hate my mother", a psychiatrist will ask, "Why do you say that?", whereas a psychologist will say, "Thank you for sharing that with me."

#94 A man was walking in the street one day when he was brutally beaten and robbed. As he lay unconscious and bleeding, a psychologist, who happened to be passing by, rushed up to him and exclaimed, "My God! Whoever did this really needs help!"

#95 A psychotherapist returned from a conference in the Rocky Mountains, where the delegates spent more time on the icy ski slopes than attending lectures and seminars. When she got back, her husband asked her, "So, how did it go?" "Fine," she replied, "but I've never seen so many Freudians slip."

#96 A receptionist to a psychologist: "Doctor, there's a patient here who thinks he's invisible."



"Tell him I can't see him right now."

#97 Three Freudians go into a bar. The bartender asks for some id.

#98 Client: “Doctor, help me. I think I’m a dog.”



Psychologist: “Lie down on the couch."



Client: “I can’t. I’m not allowed on the furniture.”

#99 If someone asks you whether you’ve got any psychology jokes up your sleeve, answer with:



“I’m a-Freud not…”

#100 Why was the moralist not allowed inside the bar?



He didn't have a valid Id.

#101 What did the psychologist name his timid cat?



Freudy cat.

#102 What did the employee say when his boss asked him if he should hire him as a reverse psychologist?



I don't think you should.

#103 Why did the 13-year-old's parents forbid her from going to an analytical psychology convention?



They thought that she was too Jung.

#104 Why did the homeless psychology student reject her fiance's marriage proposal?



She was still stuck on the second level of Maslow's hierarchy.

#105 Why was the Rorschach inkblot so insecure?



He couldn't understand what his wife saw in him.

#106 Why did all the dogs start salivating when the ice cream truck passed by?



It rang a bell.

#107 When was Waldo going to start psychotherapy?



He wanted to find himself.

#108 Why did the lying psychologist not want to go to the Jung convention?



He was a Freud.

#109 What did the psychologist say to the man who felt misunderstood all the time?



What are you trying to express?

#110 How did the husband try reverse psychology on his wife who thought she was always right?



He left her.

#111 What did the author of the reverse psychology books request his readers to do?



Not read the book.

#112 What did the hypnotherapist say to the client that always whined about his age?



If you want, we can go back 10 years.

#113 What did the psychologist say to the patient that thought he was a deck of cards?



Let's focus on you, we'll deal with the problem later.

#114 Why didn't the psychology grad learn anything in college?



He minored in reverse psychology.

#115 Why do horse psychology majors always end up performing better than the other animals?



Their studying environment is a little more stable than the others'.

#116 Why did the psychology student ask the speaker if he had Broca's aphasia?



His lecture left him speechless.

#117 Why did the psychology major panic when the bartender rang the happy hour bell?



He remembered that he'd forgotten to feed his dog.

#118 Why did the psychology major drop out of the behaviorism class?



The subject just wasn't stimulating enough for him.

#119 What did the psychology student do before his final presentation?



He psyched himself up.

#120 What does the psychologist say when a psychology major doesn't pass his college course?



He says, well you should have read the cues.

#121 6-year-old Little Johnny is at the psychologist "What do you want to be when you grow up?" asks the psychologist. "A doctor, a painter, or a window cleaner," says the child. "Well, it's not quite clear to me." "Of course it is! I want to see naked women, that's all!"

#122 I told my psychologist I am scared off living in tall buildings. Apparently, it's an Apartment Complex

#123 Why did the clairvoyant visit the psychologist?



He was suffering from pre-traumatic stress disorder.

#124 I told my psychologist that I'm a masochist.



He said I shouldn't beat myself up over it.

#125 I just got back from my first session with the Bird Psychologist. He comes highly recommended, but the tweetment won't be cheap.

#126 I told my psychologist I'm having suicidal thoughts.



He's making me pay in advance now.

#127 A psychologist asked his client what was troubling him. "Well, doc, I think I can see into the future." "Into the future?" the doctor said, intrigued. "When did this start?" "Next Monday."

#128 So my wife thinks it's kinky to answer the door wearing just my t shirt. But when I did the same wearing her dress, I now need to have a 'talk' with a psychologist.

#129 My psychologist just Reddit-punned me. We were talking about school, and I mentioned the fact that I rarely pay attention in class and that I instead just surf the web or watch Netflix.



Him: "So, what sites do you surf the most?"

Me: "Well, there's this site called Reddit.."

Him: "I see.."

Me: "Have you heard of it?"

Him: "I'm not sure I've.. *read it*" *winks furiously at me*

#130 Why did the donut start going to therapy?



It couldn’t get over the feeling that something was missing — it never felt a hole!