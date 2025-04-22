ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a while since we last featured Yanni Davros’s hilarious comics, so today we’re inviting you to dive into some of his funniest work since 2021.

You can find Yanni’s creations under the name Prolific Pen Comics on Instagram, where he currently has over 104K followers. As Yanni describes it, his humor often relies on unexpected and often bizarre punchlines, with stories inspired by the quirks of everyday human and animal behavior.

To learn more about Yanni and his comics, make sure to read the full interview below!

More info: Instagram | prolificpencomics.com

Astronaut on the moon humorously thinks about leaving the stove on, exploring funny human behavior by Yanni Davros.

prolificpencomics Report

First of all, we wanted to catch up with the artist, so Yanni shared what has changed since the last post.

He wrote: “Oh man. A lot has changed since my last feature with Bored Panda back in 2021. I got married, bought a house, and moved to a new city in northern California. I still love writing comics, working as a brand designer by day, and I'm working on a new T-shirt brand on the side.”
    #2

    Funny comic by Yanni Davros on rising oil and gas prices; character demands prices to go down, but gas price refuses.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #3

    Comic by Yanni Davros humorously depicting a smart device misunderstanding Alexa and Siri commands.

    prolificpencomics Report

    Yanni also told us what artists and cultures influenced his cartoon work.

    “My artistic influences come from a lot of places, like the Sunday newspaper comics I grew up with in the ’90s, such as Calvin and Hobbes, Garfield, The Far Side, and Peanuts. Also early ’90s TV cartoons on Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, and Cartoon Network. And a few Japanese influences like the super minimalist kawaii art styles of San Rio and Crayon Shin Chan.”
    #4

    Funny human behavior comic by Yanni Davros featuring adults contemplating why kids scream loudly while playing.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #5

    Comic by Yanni Davros showing humorous kitchen scene with a new chef and funny miscommunication among staff.

    prolificpencomics Report

    We were wondering what a typical day looks like for Yanni when he’s working on a new comic. The artist shared his approach: “It’s pretty involved and methodical at this point. I went to art school for comics, so I have some training behind it, but my method was mostly developed through insane hours of trial and error. 

    First, I'll spend an evening just writing and workshopping jokes in my notebook or phone. Next, I'll sketch them out on low-quality paper, really tiny, just to see if an idea visually works. Next, I draw it on a drafting table, larger, with Bristol board, pencil, and eraser... a lot of eraser. Lastly, I take a picture of the physical drawing and ink it in Adobe Photoshop with a Wacom Cintiq using custom brushes meant to emulate ink, gouache and watercolor. I like to hand-letter my comics too because I feel like it makes them look less digital and gives them more personality.”
    #6

    Comic by Yanni Davros illustrating humorous human behavior in a courtroom with a surprising cake moment.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #7

    Comic by Yanni Davros depicting funny human behavior with characters surprised by a USB drive for X-rays.

    prolificpencomics Report

    Furthermore, Yanni shared whether he has ever scrapped a comic idea.

    “Oh yes, so many. Sometimes even close to when they are finished. For various reasons that I won't fully get into, but mostly it boils down to: A. They weren't funny enough. B. They weren't well drawn enough. C. There was something either grossly offensive or off-brand that I didn't consider at first because I was too excited about the originality of the joke at the time I wrote it,” wrote the artist.
    #8

    Comic strip by Yanni Davros showing a character experiencing eye fatigue and visiting a doctor.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #9

    Comic by Yanni Davros humorously exploring human behavior with a stool sample revealing a microplastic spoon.

    prolificpencomics Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Yanni commented:

    “Life can be tough. There’s a lot of annoying and confusing [nonsense] that we all have to deal with and everyone’s situation is completely unique. There’s a lot of beauty in this world too. I hope my artwork brightens a few people’s days, or helps them look at the world or their situation differently. I want to make people laugh and inspire people to create art.”
    #10

    Comic exploring funny human behavior by Yanni Davros; a character travels back, faces nostalgia, and discovers no internet.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #11

    Comic by Yanni Davros shows a worried student, a teacher, and a dog under the table with a toy gun.

    prolificpencomics Report

    Lastly, Yanni added: “I’d like to tell you to finish what you start. Give it time. There are so many big dreams that could have been legendary but people gave up on them too quickly. Get 0.01% better at what you choose to do with your life a little bit every single day and eventually, you'll be pretty good at that thing.”

    #12

    Comic by Yanni Davros: A humorous take on clean energy vs. queen energy, featuring a scientist and a royal figure.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #13

    Comic by Yanni Davros depicts a humorous interaction about drink choices, highlighting funny human behavior.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #14

    Comic by Yanni Davros showing office humor about an accountant taking over a janitor's duties due to budget cuts.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #15

    Father and son discussing coffee in a humorous comic by Yanni Davros, exploring funny human behavior.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #16

    Insect comic by Yanni Davros humorously exploring human behavior with a sweater gift being eaten.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #17

    Comic by Yanni Davros humorously depicting a character reacting to ranch dressing news on their phone.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #18

    Comic by Yanni Davros humorously depicting a man forgetting his son's friend's name, thinking of nicknames.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #19

    Crab and bird discuss funny human behavior about lying awake in bed, highlighting humor and embarrassment in comics by Yanni Davros.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #20

    Seagulls discussing funny human behavior about depression, anxiety, and the present in Yanni Davros comic.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #21

    Comic by Yanni Davros humorously explores human behavior at inconvenient city council meetings.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #22

    Comic by Yanni Davros depicting airplane passengers causing panic over in-app purchases instead of airplane mode.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #23

    Comic by Yanni Davros showing a rabbit wanting to fly, humorously achieving it with the help of a bird.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #24

    Funny human behavior comic by Yanni Davros depicts gym rats discussing muscular animals humorously.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #25

    Comic by Yanni Davros showing a cheetah stalking a gazelle humorously, highlighting funny human behavior.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #26

    Comic by Yanni Davros humorously depicts a misunderstanding about Amazon Prime Day as a company holiday.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #27

    Comic by Yanni Davros humorously depicting a gamer immersed in a post-apocalyptic game world.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #28

    Comic by Yanni Davros showing a humorous take on a child's wish for a flamethrower, replaced by a smile.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #29

    A humorous comic by Yanni Davros explores funny human behavior about an impending eclipse and work farewell.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #30

    Comics by Yanni Davros depicting humorous take on big corporation interactions with government.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #31

    Funny human behavior comic by Yanni Davros showing Godzilla vs. Kong and a confused man.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #32

    Comic by Yanni Davros shows astronauts discovering breathable atmosphere; one removes helmet, humorously revealing nudity.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #33

    Comic by Yanni Davros humorously depicting a gamer ignoring parenting duties and giving game advice instead.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #34

    Comic by Yanni Davros humorously explores human behavior, featuring a conversation with aliens about the origin of life.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #35

    Comic strip by Yanni Davros illustrating funny human behavior in a coffee shop setting.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #36

    Comic by Yanni Davros shows a self-driving car repossessing itself humorously.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #37

    Comic by Yanni Davros about a couple using a magnet to remember dishwasher status, highlighting funny human behavior.

    prolificpencomics Report

    #38

    Comic by Yanni Davros shows funny human behavior with delivery workers and a swirling void mystery.

    prolificpencomics Report

