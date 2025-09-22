ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage requires a lot of hard work, which typically involves patience, understanding, and communication. However, the relationship can become more complicated if one spouse holds a job with a reputation for tearing couples apart. 

These alleged homewrecking professions were the topic of conversation in a recent Reddit thread. Responses came pouring in, mentioning occupations like police officers, lawyers, flight attendants, musicians, and influencers, to name a few. 

If your better half holds one of these jobs and you’ve been through a rocky marriage, we’d like to hear your insights in the comments!

Surgeons in blue scrubs and masks performing an operation, representing professions not seen as relationship material. From my experience dealing with clients... surgeons. The personality type of a surgeon is often a relentless and often sociopathic person with singular interest on one thing (being a good surgeon). They are great at their jobs because of these personality traits but on a personal level they often lack empathy/compassion, reduce everything to clinical and mechanical terms are incredibly cold people and because of their intense competitive streak can be impossible to get along with during any kind of competitive play. When you throw a spouse in the mix and 70-90 hour workweeks you often end up with a toxic stew.

MistBorn
MistBorn
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why a lot of doctos are married to othed doctors cause they understand each other betted

    Man in a blazer standing with arms crossed behind a bar, representing professions not seen as relationship material. Restaurant/Bar manager/owner. They work everyday, often 12-15 hours, every holiday and weekend. The term "restaurant widow" is a real thing. Alcoholism/[illicit substances] are ever present, there's a high cheat rate and a complete lack of accountability, it's just "part of the job".

    clairerholman avatar
    Claire Holman
    Claire Holman
    Community Member
    5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The hospitality industry in general. You're at your busiest when everyone else is having fun/time off. Weekends and holidays are a myth in our industry.

    #3

    Police car rooftop lights flashing at night, representing one of the professions not seen as relationship material. The four p’s. Policeman, paramedics, physicians and firefighters. It’s an old joke.

    #4

    Young professional woman in a gray coat holding folders, representing common professions believed not relationship material. Lawyers. Often married to the job, whether it is for the money or a cause.

    Definitely do not put two in the same relationship. As an old, adjunct professor told our class one time:

    "Folks, as people who are training to be lawyers, let me give you some life advice. A lawyer becomes you or you were always it. Either way, you don't want two people trained to argue in the same confined space for that long, much less being forced to make life decisions together.

    There is a perfectly lovely nursing university in the city center, a few miles down the street.".

    #5

    Woman in trench coat pulling suitcase in airport, representing professions that are not considered relationship material. Anything where you’re a trailing spouse in a foreign country. It can sound cool if your spouse goes somewhere cool but it’s also incredibly lonely and isolating, likely you’re moving somewhere where you know nobody but your spouse and they’re working all day (even more isolating with children) and you’re basically left on your own in a foreign country. Even worse if it’s a country you don’t like. The foreign service divorce rates are through the roof.

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read an article a few years back about spouses (almost entirely women) of expat workers who got "left behind". It was very sobering. They are completely at the mercy of their (mostly) husbands, and a number of people were abandoned with no money, no home, and no way to leave - they don't have a visa to be able to work, so have no way to earn money to be able to buy a plane ticket. Just awful.

    #6

    Man in gray suit and red tie discussing professions that people believe are not relationship material with two women. Politicians

    They'll swindle a whole nation to get their way, they WILL swindle you.

    #7

    Police officer in tactical gear entering a glass door, representing one of the professions not seen as relationship material. Police hands down, the DV rates are actually terrifying.

    #8

    Musician playing electric guitar on stage with tattoos and leather jacket, representing professions not seen as relationship material. Never, ever marry a rock musician. I wouldn't recommend dating one, either. I spent 17 years on that ride (if you count dating musicians, then meeting and marrying one) and it was a nightmare. You will always come in second to a guitar or a gig (or drink or [substances]). Obviously, your mileage may vary, but for me, it was an exercise in futility.

    rosebroady8 avatar
    Livingwithcfs
    Livingwithcfs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My father and ex were both musician and I can 100% agree with this

    #9

    Woman with long hair in a black top holding hands in prayer, symbolizing professions believed not relationship material. Cult leaders.

    You'll *never* be their favourite spouse.

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, cult anyone. FYI, the Jehovah's Witnesses have been designated a cult in the UK.

    #10

    Young woman taking selfie outdoors, representing professions people believe are not relationship material concept. Celebrities and influencers.

    #11

    Man in a business suit adjusting his jacket, representing professions people believe are not relationship material Well based on the death certificates I see at my job, a lot of lawyers get divorced then die of a heart attack in their fifties. A LOT.

    #12

    Woman recruiter shaking hands during an interview, representing professions believed to be not relationship material. HR.

    They consider themselves experts on human behavior and don't realize that their behavior can be at least part of the problem.

    #13

    Chef in a busy kitchen carefully plating food, representing professions people believe are not relationship material. Chefs.

    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where to start on that one 😂 (been in kitchens since I was 3-4). But there’s a few gems in the kitchen

    #14

    Two construction workers wearing safety vests and helmets reviewing building plans inside metal framework, professions not relationship material. You know who's not on here? Engineers, because we just make things work.

    #15

    Man wearing headset and sunglasses driving a truck, representing professions often seen as not relationship material. Over the road truckers.

    #16

    A couple sitting apart on a couch, showing frustration and tension related to professions not seen as relationship material. Depends what your definition of "worst" is.

    Cheating? Bar/restaurant workers or owners.

    Domestic violence? Cops (by a country mile).

    Lack of financial security? Social workers.

    Ego/Emotional detachment? Doctors.

    Physical detachment? Truckers/soldiers.

    #17

    Flight attendant demonstrating safety procedures inside an empty airplane cabin, relating to professions and relationship material. Flight attendants 


    They work away from home for days or weeks, jetlag mess with body, dealing unruly passengers with a smile 


    Also cheating is through the roof .

    #18

    Police car with flashing lights parked on a city street, representing one of the professions not considered relationship material. My understanding is that women married to police officers have a higher mortality rate than police officers themselves.

    #19

    Young healthcare professional in white scrubs sitting on the floor, holding a stethoscope, appearing stressed and tired. My cop friends and my nursing friends male or female, seem to struggle in their relationships.

    #20

    Soldier in uniform with head bowed, reflecting on challenges faced by professions believed not relationship material. My mind goes to military - away for long periods at a time, often come back with problems (PTSD etc.).

    #21

    Surgeon in scrubs and gloves standing with arms crossed in an operating room, representing professions not seen as relationship material. Surgeons all day. I worked in the urology department at a med school in New Orleans once upon a time. I was amazed at what entitled, enormous [jerks] all the surgeons were. Also the only job where I got a screaming close-to-punching fight with my boss, who was a surgeon. I left shortly after that and was thrilled to leave. Never again!

    #22

    Two medical professionals in white coats entering a morgue, depicting professions not suited as relationship material. Morticians. Unless the spouse is in the industry or is very understanding prior to marriage, the late nights, death calls in the middle the night, dinner, family functions, holidays, essentially putting others before your own, can take a toll if someone isn’t on the same page.

    #23

    Bartender pouring a cocktail behind the bar, representing one of the professions not considered relationship material. I think bartenders have some of the highest divorce rates or cheating rates. Makes sense when you have so many opportunities to cheat and you work weird hours.

    #24

    Film crew operating professional camera outdoors, illustrating one of the professions seen as not relationship material. Filmmakers. 14 hour workdays. Sometimes months away working on a film. Inconsistent work hours. and then your partner falls in love with someone else while he’s away and lies about it, so yeah. Never doing that again.

    #25

    Government employee, particularly high ranking.

    I see my wife… twice a month, if I'm lucky.

    #26

    So what I’m getting from this thread is, if you work you’re a terrible spouse. That’s it, I have no other choice, I’m quitting my job.

    #27

    Police officer in uniform seen from behind, representing professions believed to be not relationship material. Cop.

    #28

    Woman in professional attire writing notes at a desk, representing professions often seen as not relationship material. Lawyers 100%. We cross-examine everyone.

    #29

    Man in a suit checking his watch in an urban setting representing professions and relationship material perceptions Any that the person defines themselves through their profession.

    #30

    Stealth fighter jet flying in the sky, representing military profession in relationship material discussions. Fighter pilots.

    Similar to surgeons in many ways- you have to be incredibly driven and focused to make it to that level, combined with a God complex, and being deployed for months at a time. Also prone to using [illegal substances] and alcohol to manage the highs and lows of launching like a rocket off the side of a carrier, dropping ordinance and then coming down. Navy pilots are definitely the worst of them all. Never again.

    #31

    Child hugging a person in military uniform, illustrating one of the professions people believe are not relationship material. As a military spouse, I have some thoughts…. And not saying my spouse is bad as a person but does the service set you up to be the best spouse? No. If they wanted you to have a family they would have issued you one is something I think of often. A close friend is having a baby soon and the husband is forgoing paternity leave so he can keep up with peers and not “look bad”. I don’t agree but he’s not wrong that the pressure to be and do the best is there. Sigh.

    Two engineers wearing safety helmets and workwear, discussing a project on a laptop in an industrial setting. Engineers are generally really good spouses with low cheating and divorce rates with one exception. Anyone who works for extended amounts of time on classified projects.

    I’ve seen it destroy people’s marriages to essentially not be able to tell their spouse about 50% of their lives for years at a time.

    #33

    1)cop, she cheated on me then arrested me to save her career. 
    2)nurses, not all nurses are mean girls, but all mean girls are nurses
    3)Military, cheat or be cheated on
    4)veterinarian, furniture everywhere. .

    #34

    Musicians. Nothing more important than the band.

    #35

    Stand-up comedians.

    #36

    People working in car dealerships.

    Source: I work in the automotive industry and spend all day at dealerships but I don’t actually work for one. I see the way they go about their lives and it’s not pretty.

    First responders. Paramedics. Firefighters. Cops.

    Anyone with a hero complex.

    Doctors.

    I’ve had friends married to them and I was engaged to one.

    So many issues between the god complex to the d***s to everything inbetween.

    It’s like attorneys: Some are wonderful people. Many are not.

    Prison Officer.

    You train to dull your ability to show empathy in order to conduct your role effectively.

    It allows you to say 'no' and challenge poor behaviour while not being emotionally affected by the horrible things you witness.

    This, unfortunately, carries through into your real life, and most lose patience quickly on the outside and lose the ability to be tolerant of others.

    Alcoholism and cheating seem to be the go-to escapes.

    #40

    Casino dealer if you’re not in the industry. Crazy hours, smell like smoke.

    Professional athlete.

    Army.

    #43

    Police officers. They will beat you and if you try to report it their coworkers will take their side.

    #44

    Worst people I've met are Influencers. The not too bad, but very worrying for relationships that are committed are nurses. Every single woman who I've been with that were nasty in bed and open to doing wild s**t on the first night were in healthcare.

    #45

    Influencers or OF.

    #46

    Nurses. My own experience is they’re drained and burnt out so you get the brunt of their anger and frustration and also no compassion cause they’re all out of that when they come home.

    I would never date a cop, that's for sure.

    #48

    Clergy. Spouse and kids are constantly under a microscope.

    (Cops are worse, but people don't often put clergy on these lists.).

    #49

    I am Army Veteran and was stationed overseas while on active duty. I cannot count the number of husbands I saw cheat on theirs wives allllll the time. It would absolutely break my heart to see their sweet wives come around with their kids to events with their mistresses attending as well.

