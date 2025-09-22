If your better half holds one of these jobs and you’ve been through a rocky marriage, we’d like to hear your insights in the comments!

These alleged homewrecking professions were the topic of conversation in a recent Reddit thread . Responses came pouring in, mentioning occupations like police officers, lawyers, flight attendants , musicians, and influencers, to name a few.

Marriage requires a lot of hard work, which typically involves patience, understanding, and communication. However, the relationship can become more complicated if one spouse holds a job with a reputation for tearing couples apart.

#1 From my experience dealing with clients... surgeons. The personality type of a surgeon is often a relentless and often sociopathic person with singular interest on one thing (being a good surgeon). They are great at their jobs because of these personality traits but on a personal level they often lack empathy/compassion, reduce everything to clinical and mechanical terms are incredibly cold people and because of their intense competitive streak can be impossible to get along with during any kind of competitive play. When you throw a spouse in the mix and 70-90 hour workweeks you often end up with a toxic stew.

#2 Restaurant/Bar manager/owner. They work everyday, often 12-15 hours, every holiday and weekend. The term "restaurant widow" is a real thing. Alcoholism/[illicit substances] are ever present, there's a high cheat rate and a complete lack of accountability, it's just "part of the job".

#3 The four p’s. Policeman, paramedics, physicians and firefighters. It’s an old joke.

#4 Lawyers. Often married to the job, whether it is for the money or a cause.



Definitely do not put two in the same relationship. As an old, adjunct professor told our class one time:



"Folks, as people who are training to be lawyers, let me give you some life advice. A lawyer becomes you or you were always it. Either way, you don't want two people trained to argue in the same confined space for that long, much less being forced to make life decisions together.



There is a perfectly lovely nursing university in the city center, a few miles down the street.".

#5 Anything where you’re a trailing spouse in a foreign country. It can sound cool if your spouse goes somewhere cool but it’s also incredibly lonely and isolating, likely you’re moving somewhere where you know nobody but your spouse and they’re working all day (even more isolating with children) and you’re basically left on your own in a foreign country. Even worse if it’s a country you don’t like. The foreign service divorce rates are through the roof.

#6 Politicians



They'll swindle a whole nation to get their way, they WILL swindle you.

#7 Police hands down, the DV rates are actually terrifying.

#8 Never, ever marry a rock musician. I wouldn't recommend dating one, either. I spent 17 years on that ride (if you count dating musicians, then meeting and marrying one) and it was a nightmare. You will always come in second to a guitar or a gig (or drink or [substances]). Obviously, your mileage may vary, but for me, it was an exercise in futility.

#9 Cult leaders.



You'll *never* be their favourite spouse.

#10 Celebrities and influencers.

#11 Well based on the death certificates I see at my job, a lot of lawyers get divorced then die of a heart attack in their fifties. A LOT.

#12 HR.



They consider themselves experts on human behavior and don't realize that their behavior can be at least part of the problem.

#13 Chefs.

#14 You know who's not on here? Engineers, because we just make things work.

#15 Over the road truckers.

#16 Depends what your definition of "worst" is.



Cheating? Bar/restaurant workers or owners.



Domestic violence? Cops (by a country mile).



Lack of financial security? Social workers.



Ego/Emotional detachment? Doctors.



Physical detachment? Truckers/soldiers.

#17 Flight attendants





They work away from home for days or weeks, jetlag mess with body, dealing unruly passengers with a smile





Also cheating is through the roof .

#18 My understanding is that women married to police officers have a higher mortality rate than police officers themselves.

#19 My cop friends and my nursing friends male or female, seem to struggle in their relationships.

#20 My mind goes to military - away for long periods at a time, often come back with problems (PTSD etc.).

#21 Surgeons all day. I worked in the urology department at a med school in New Orleans once upon a time. I was amazed at what entitled, enormous [jerks] all the surgeons were. Also the only job where I got a screaming close-to-punching fight with my boss, who was a surgeon. I left shortly after that and was thrilled to leave. Never again!

#22 Morticians. Unless the spouse is in the industry or is very understanding prior to marriage, the late nights, death calls in the middle the night, dinner, family functions, holidays, essentially putting others before your own, can take a toll if someone isn’t on the same page.

#23 I think bartenders have some of the highest divorce rates or cheating rates. Makes sense when you have so many opportunities to cheat and you work weird hours.

#24 Filmmakers. 14 hour workdays. Sometimes months away working on a film. Inconsistent work hours. and then your partner falls in love with someone else while he’s away and lies about it, so yeah. Never doing that again.

#25 Government employee, particularly high ranking.



I see my wife… twice a month, if I'm lucky.

#26 So what I’m getting from this thread is, if you work you’re a terrible spouse. That’s it, I have no other choice, I’m quitting my job.

#27 Cop.

#28 Lawyers 100%. We cross-examine everyone.

#29 Any that the person defines themselves through their profession.

#30 Fighter pilots.



Similar to surgeons in many ways- you have to be incredibly driven and focused to make it to that level, combined with a God complex, and being deployed for months at a time. Also prone to using [illegal substances] and alcohol to manage the highs and lows of launching like a rocket off the side of a carrier, dropping ordinance and then coming down. Navy pilots are definitely the worst of them all. Never again.

#31 As a military spouse, I have some thoughts…. And not saying my spouse is bad as a person but does the service set you up to be the best spouse? No. If they wanted you to have a family they would have issued you one is something I think of often. A close friend is having a baby soon and the husband is forgoing paternity leave so he can keep up with peers and not “look bad”. I don’t agree but he’s not wrong that the pressure to be and do the best is there. Sigh.

#32 Engineers are generally really good spouses with low cheating and divorce rates with one exception. Anyone who works for extended amounts of time on classified projects.



I’ve seen it destroy people’s marriages to essentially not be able to tell their spouse about 50% of their lives for years at a time.

#33 1)cop, she cheated on me then arrested me to save her career.

2)nurses, not all nurses are mean girls, but all mean girls are nurses

3)Military, cheat or be cheated on

4)veterinarian, furniture everywhere. .

#34 Musicians. Nothing more important than the band.

#35 Stand-up comedians.

#36 People working in car dealerships.



Source: I work in the automotive industry and spend all day at dealerships but I don’t actually work for one. I see the way they go about their lives and it’s not pretty.

#37 First responders. Paramedics. Firefighters. Cops.



Anyone with a hero complex.

#38 Doctors.



I’ve had friends married to them and I was engaged to one.



So many issues between the god complex to the d***s to everything inbetween.



It’s like attorneys: Some are wonderful people. Many are not.

#39 Prison Officer.



You train to dull your ability to show empathy in order to conduct your role effectively.



It allows you to say 'no' and challenge poor behaviour while not being emotionally affected by the horrible things you witness.



This, unfortunately, carries through into your real life, and most lose patience quickly on the outside and lose the ability to be tolerant of others.



Alcoholism and cheating seem to be the go-to escapes.

#40 Casino dealer if you’re not in the industry. Crazy hours, smell like smoke.

#41 Professional athlete.

#42 Army.

#43 Police officers. They will beat you and if you try to report it their coworkers will take their side.

#44 Worst people I've met are Influencers. The not too bad, but very worrying for relationships that are committed are nurses. Every single woman who I've been with that were nasty in bed and open to doing wild s**t on the first night were in healthcare.

#45 Influencers or OF.

#46 Nurses. My own experience is they’re drained and burnt out so you get the brunt of their anger and frustration and also no compassion cause they’re all out of that when they come home.

#47 I would never date a cop, that's for sure.

#48 Clergy. Spouse and kids are constantly under a microscope.



(Cops are worse, but people don't often put clergy on these lists.).

#49 I am Army Veteran and was stationed overseas while on active duty. I cannot count the number of husbands I saw cheat on theirs wives allllll the time. It would absolutely break my heart to see their sweet wives come around with their kids to events with their mistresses attending as well.

