The internet has given us many gifts, but perhaps the most fascinating is the endless supply of photos showing people with a truly breathtaking disregard for their own well-being. You know the ones: the ladder balanced on two chairs, the person using a power tool in flip-flops, the human pyramid designed to change a single lightbulb. They're a car crash of bad ideas that you simply can't look away from, a baffling display of physics-defying confidence that makes you question everything.

While we can all have a good laugh (and a slight panic attack) at these wild safety violations, they're also pretty effective cautionary tales. They serve as a powerful reminder that there's usually a much smarter, safer, and less meme-worthy way to get a job done. So, we've paired some of the most cringe-worthy safety fails with the actual products that would have solved the problem in seconds, plus a few other essentials that will upgrade your personal safety game.

We Can Only Hope This Legend Was Wearing Some Steel Toe Safety Boots 

Person dangerously reaching into a wood chipper without proper safety gear next to worn work boots on floor.

    If It Stupid, But It Works, Is It Really Stupid? Yes. Yes It Is. Rather Use A Proper Car Jack  Next Time

    Unsafe car lifting practices with poor support and proper use of jack stands for safety fixes and prevention.

    I like the pad to keep the straps from scratching the side of the car. He really thought of everything.

    Instead Of Trying The Ye Ol' Safety Squint Method, Use Some Proper Safety Glasses 

    Person grinding metal with sparks flying in workshop, paired with clear safety glasses emphasizing safety fixes.

    If This Is How You Choose To Work, You'd Need To Keep Some Bleed Stop  On Hand

    Industrial worker trapped under cardboard pile in dangerous machine and a box of BleedStop bleeding control product nearby

    I think he’s going to need “Evisceration Stop”

    We Hope Its A Sturdy Hard Hat  You Have There Buddy... You're Going To Need It

    Worker in unsafe position on construction site next to close-up of safety helmet with American flag decals, highlighting safety nightmares.

    For This Method, Replace Hard Hats With Life Vests 

    Workers on a lift above a pool and an uninflated safety life jacket, illustrating common safety nightmares and fixes.

    Screw The Rest, The Safety Gloves Are Doing Their Job!

    Police inspecting a traffic safety incident on a city street and a close-up of a gloved hand giving a thumbs up.

    It's Dumb Enough To Polish A Cyber Truck To A Near Mirror-Like Finish. But Doing It Without A Respirator? Next Level Genius.

    People inspecting and working on a safety nightmare vehicle with reflective surfaces and a person wearing protective respiratory gear.

    This Lady Is Going To Need A Fire Blanket Pretty Soon

    Woman pouring flammable material near gas pump paired with a fire blanket for safety fixes and prevention.

    Better Invest In A Water Resistant Power Strip For This Setup

    Bathroom missing safety features beside electrical panel and black power strip with outlets and USB ports on wooden floor

    Keep Some Collapsible Cones In Your Car For The Inevitable Roadside Warning

    Unsafe pickup truck load with person riding unsecured, and a large construction dumpster with safety cones on a residential street.

    If Your Grandpa Also Insists On Keeping An Asbestos Tin Around, You Should Insist On Keeping An Asbestos Testing Kit 

    Rusty tin container filled with powder and an asbestos home testing kit, illustrating common safety nightmares and fixes.

    Adam Savage From Mythbusters Is Playing A Dangerous Game With His Watch And Rings Around Heavy Machinery. A Silicone Wedding Ring  Can Save Him A World Of Hurt

    Man operating a machine in workshop paired with close-up of hand wearing multiple safety rings for safety nightmares fixes

    If you are deeply traumatised by these images and now want to overcompensate on safety, we don't blame you! Here are a few more safety essentials to help you get through your day accident-free.
    Your Toddler's Budding Career As A Rogue Chef Can Be Gently Put On Pause With Some Stove Knob Covers

    Child reaching for stove knobs protected by clear safety covers and a latch lock to prevent safety nightmares in homes.

    Review: "These work so great and are easy to maneuver around, not annoying or difficult to undo for adults." - Katie

    You Can Ensure Your Impromptu Solo Concert In The Airbnb Remains A Completely Private Event With A Hidden Camera Detector

    Hand holding a WiFi full band detector device, highlighting tools for safety fixes and night safety solutions.

    Review: "This device is very helpful for personal security. I tested it in different rooms and it easily detected suspicious signals. It’s lightweight, portable, and comes with clear instructions. It gave me extra peace of mind during my travels. Highly recommended!" - Soyleidyosorio

    Your Car's Plan B For When The Doors And Windows Stop Following The Rules Is A Car Safety Hammer

    Red emergency safety hammer with reflective strip and blade for quick escape, highlighting safety nightmares fixes.

    Review: "I was pleased with the product. Received as advertised." - Arnold Curry

    The Universally Terrifying Moment When Food Goes Down The Wrong Pipe Can Be Met With Something More Effective Than Just Frantic Back Pats With An Anti-Choking Device

    First aid kit with emergency safety supplies and equipment addressing common safety nightmares and fixes.

    Review: "It arrived in perfect condition and of course I hope that I will never have to use it." - Yvonne W. Rosnik

    The Panicked "What's That Smell" Game You Play In Your Kitchen Can Be Replaced With A Much More Reliable Gadget Like A 4-In-1 Natural Gas Leak Detector

    Gas and CO detector plugged into power outlet showing temperature and safety status indoors.

    Review: "I recently bought this to replace my old CO detector. Such a great product and really happy with it. It has multiple functions like temperature/humidity sensors apart from CO and natural gas sensors, which is a huge plus for me. It basically replaced multiple gadgets I had. And the display is really excellent both in size and quality. No need to worry about battery life as it plugs into regular power outlet. Tested out the alarm, and it's loud enough. With so many things going for it, it provides great value for money!" - Mohan

    The Frantic Search For A Band-Aid During Life's Tiny, Inconvenient Emergencies Can Be Replaced With Smug Preparedness Thanks To A Portable Emergency First Aid Kit

    Johnson & Johnson travel ready first aid kit with 80 pieces, including band-aids, Neosporin, and cleansing wipes for safety fixes.

    Review: "Just what I needed. Ordered two—one for my car, and another for my room. Always a good thing to have, just in case." - Lillyan

