These 26 Finds Are Proof That Sometimes The Easiest Way IS The Best Way
If there was an Olympic sport for 'achieving the most while doing the absolute least,' many of us would be podium contenders, proudly draped in gold. We live in a world that demands a lot, but our inner desire for chill often whispers sweet nothings about naps and shortcuts. The fantastic news? There's a whole universe of genius products out there designed for exactly this beautiful mindset – maximum impact, minimum actual trying.
So, if your personal mantra leans heavily towards 'work smarter, not harder' (or perhaps even a gentle 'can this just... happen by itself?'), then you've stumbled into the right corner of the internet. We've diligently hunted down 26 incredible finds that are basically cheat codes for everyday adulting. From household chores that practically take care of themselves to self-care that requires little more than your presence, get ready to upgrade your efficiency game without even breaking a sweat.
If Your Hairbrush Hygene Leaves A Lot To Be Desired, Try This Brush Cleaning Tool For Easier Mane-Tenance
Review: "Yes I know my brush was pretty dirty but the cleaning tool worked great. Looks like new again." - Drew
Your Hands, Which Have Probably Typed More Angry Comments Than A Seasoned Internet Troll, Can Get A Spa-Level Treat With The Minimal Effort Of Just Slipping Them Into This Cordless Hand Massager For Maximum Ooh-Ahh Relief
Review: "I write a LOT every day! My right hand was cramping so bad, and I tried everything, from arthritis (though I don't have that) creams, to sport creams, to wraps, ice packs and heat etc. and nothing was helping. This hand massager is definitely a game changer!! I wish I'd gotten it sooner." - Mimi J.
Review: "This stuff is amazing!!! I can not believe how good this stuff is! Cleaned the bathroom last night and let the gel sit overnight. Looking at it now, the next day by noon, looks like there was never any mold. Will definitely be recommending and purchasing again here on out. This is the best mold remover I've ever purchased! No scrubbing. It does all the work for you🤗" - Ashley Mendoza
Review: "Love this product and works right away on your teeth! Instant whitening! Thank you!" - Shopaholic
Those Cracked Heels That Look Like They've Seen Better Millennia Can Get A Major Hydration Boost With The Minimal Effort Of Applying Flexitol Heel Balm For Maximum Softness And Sandal-Readiness
Review: "If you have dry heels during the dry winter months, this stuff is for you. My heels cracked until they bleed in the fall and winter. If I apply this product once each day and wear socks to bed at night, I am completely free of this painful experience. It is the only one that worked after a dozen tries with other products." - J. Haindel
Dealing With Used Cooking Oil Goes From 'Ugh, What Now?' To 'Oh, That Was Easy' With Fryaway Cooking Oil Solidifier
Review: "Super easy to use and works exactly as it says. Makes disposing of cooking oil so much easier and less messy. Definitely a must have!" - TJ Chapman
Shredding Pork Or Chicken Goes From Tedious Task To 'I Am A Culinary Wolverine!' In Seconds With The Minimal Effort Of Using These Bear Paws Meat Claws For Maximum Shredding Efficiency
Review: "They are very solid in construction and very comfortable to hold while shredding." - Sean Thomson
Clean Pretty Much Everything In Your House, From Your Floors To Your Conscience, With The Surprisingly Minimal Effort Of Using Dr. Bronner's All Purpose Biodegradable Cleaner
Review: "Best Detergent Ever. And that isn’t an overstatement. I am completely blown away by this stuff. I use it for laundry, dishes/dishwasher, bathroom and kitchen cleaner and now cleaning my shoes! WHAT?! Who would have thought? I’ve cleaned 6 pairs of shoes with maybe a 1/4 cup of Sals Suds and hot water. The shoes pictured are from over a years worth of dirt build up. It smells great and has a good consistency! My only wish is that it came with a pump but that’s easily purchasable. Get this stuff and get rid of all your other cleaners. I still use disinfectant wipes for handles and countertops just for added sanitation but that’s it!"" - Shatiara Christopher
Top Tip - for Converse type sneakers - remove the laces, wrap up in a big towel (put laces in too) and put them in the washing machine. Dry them on the radiator gently. They'll look like brand new, including laces, and be fresh as a daisy. Wash cool to ensure no damage to the side parts. If they start to detach (you washed them too hot) you can superglue them back in place. No need to thank me! Lol!
This Insanely Effective Wood Polish And Conditioner Will Fire Up Your Desire To Whip All Your Surfaces Into Shape
Review: "I picked product because it could be delivered the same day. I am not disappointed. I applied this to my very dry 30+ year old- cabinets. Unbelievable results. It was fast and easy to use with instant results. I would highly recommend this product. I do not know why I did not find this type of product years ago." - Amazon Customer
Review: "I hate the little “pills” that can form on clothes with wear. this does a good job of removing them without snagging or tearing the cloth.. it has different settings for safe removal of them on different types of fabric." - Beth A.
Review: "This thing does everything! No more soaking dishes you just spray it let it sit for a.min and wash. It cuts through grease, baked on foods, even dishes left in the sink overnight." - JenniferJ
Review: "I have used this for 3 days!!! Washed morning and night ! An had cleared my face almost all of it!!! Forever will be using this❤️ I also used the moisturizer,, I will post a update at 1 week! Just BUY THIS!!! I have naturally oily skin, so this did not mess with it , nor dry my face out! Quick results! I am beyond impressed!!! All my black heads are gone too!" - bb
Review: "This product has a nice smell and is not overpowering. The first time I sprayed the shower I let it stand for 24 hours. I then wiped the walls with an old washcloth to remove the gunk. I used a long-handled brush to clean the shower base and rinsed the shower completely. I saw a great improvement!" - Deb T.
Always check what's in you cleaner. First, is it suitable for plastic? Second, will it mix with anything else and cause noxious gasses? Third, is it a simple ingredient available for a tenth of the price? For example, I wanted to remove mould from the grout between my tiles. I paid a lot of money for a specialist cleaner to do the job. It worked but ended up costing a lot (my bathroom wasn't well enough ventilated hence lots of mould) I checked the ingredients, turns out it was diluted bleach. Next time I bought bleach for a tenth of the price..
If Your Arms Are Feeling Bumpier That The Surface Of The Moon, Try This KP Removing Scrub That Users Swear By
Review: "Only 3 uses in one week and I already see a huge difference! I can’t believe I waited so long to buy this product. I thought I was going to have to live with this skin all my life!!!" - Kathy
That Glaring Crack In Your Sink That's Been Silently Judging You Can Finally Meet Its Match With This Cracked Porcelain Sink Repair Kit, Giving You Max 'I Fixed It!' Points For Minimal Actual DIY Skill
Review: "Loved this product! So easy to use and works great! " - Mindy
Your Dated Appliances Can Get A Surprisingly Chic Glow-Up With The Almost Laughably Minimal Effort Of Applying This Brushed Nickel Peel And Stick Appliance Cover, For Max Visual Refresh With Zero Renovation Drama
Review: "Great value for the money, easy to install, made a world of a different for an old appliance I could not change in my kitchen. Recommend it." - ALICIA G.
Review: "I wipe/scrub my stovetop every week but no matter what I tried I couldn’t scrape out these tricky burn marks. We’re moving out of our apartment soon after three years and I really wanted to get these out. I left this on overnight and scraped the next morning and it was very satisfying and did the trick great. Definitely recommend for anyone with an electric stovetop." - Rachel
Review: "Honestly, the product is great! I was pretty skeptical at first, but decided to give it a go. I think it’s a neat and fun travel size cleaner." - Sandy
These Magic Cleaning Pads Won't Fix Your Driving, But It Will Make It Look Like It Never Even Happened...
Review: "Magic. These will take scratches off of your painted walls, floors, and even cars!" - Christina Horvath
Achieve Peak 'I Totally Have My Life Together' Vibes Around Your Tech With The Ridiculously Minimal Effort Of Using This Cable Management Box That Just Yeets The Wire Chaos Out Of Sight
Review: "Very happy with this box. Someone else probably could have made it look prettier but I’m happy with it compared to the cord chaos I had before!" - Lauren H.
Enjoy Your Favorite Glass Of Red Without Bracing For The Dreaded Wine Headache, Thanks To The Minimal Effort Of Adding A Few Drop It Wine Headache Drops For Maximum Next-Day Comfort
Review: "I can enjoy wine again! I was skeptical but gave it a try and NO MORE WINE HEAD!!! I am so happy that I can participate in celebrations and not pass on the wine/champagne toasts!" - Loida Stevenson
Review: "A little bit goes a long way! Only needed a drop or two per nail and that was sufficient for the nail and cuticle. I have a habit of peeling off my gel polish and my nails are really showing it. This oil made them look and feel soooo much healthier." - Lindsey
Your Toilet Bowl Can Achieve Sparkling, 'I Definitely Scrubbed This Today' Status With The Gloriously Minimal Effort Of Installing This Flush 'N Sparkle Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaning System That Does The Dirty Work For You
Review: "I finally installed these Fluidmaster 8300 Flush 'n Sparkle Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaning Systems in my bathrooms. What a difference it makes! Bathrooms smell fresh and makes it easy to clean the toilet bowl." - Taiese Nevels
Your Stovetop (And Your Shirt) Can Remain Blissfully Splatter-Free With The Minimal Effort Of Just Placing This Silicone Cooking Splatter Guard Over Your Pan For Maximum Mess Prevention
Review: "Oh my I love this product! It fit perfectly in my 10 inch skillet, I did not even read the directions. I cooked pork chops and a side dish no mess all over the stove." - Valuegal
Your Pantry's Open Bags That Are Currently Auditioning For A Role In 'Attack Of The Stale Snacks' Can Finally Chill Out With The Minimal Effort Of Using These Bag Cinches For Maximum Freshness Lockdown
Review: "These are so much nicer than reusing a wire twist tie over and over, which will quickly lose its paper cover. It's easy to twist the end of a plastic bag and then clamp one of these around it." - Gary
For Those Times Your Pup's Peepers Are Looking A Little Less Than Bright, A Quick Application Of These Doggie Eye Drops Provides Max Relief And Clear Vision With Minimal Fuss (For Both Of You)
Review: "The bottle is easy to use. It helps to clean the puppy eye from morning boogers. And also it reduced some redness he had in the eyes." - Lauren