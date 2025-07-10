21 Electronics Deals That Prove Prime Days Are The New Black Friday
There are a few dates each year that are basically unofficial holidays for anyone who communicates primarily through memes and online shopping: your birthday, the day the Spotify Wrapped drops, and, of course, Prime Day. From July 8th to 11th, Amazon turns into a digital wonderland where the prices drop faster than your motivation on a Monday morning, making it the one time of year when "add to cart" feels like a financially sound decision.
We know you've been eyeing that new gadget, probably with the same longing you look at pictures of pizza when you're on a diet. So, we've scrolled through the endless pages of deals to find the electronics that are actually worth your attention. Get your wishlist ready and prepare to finally upgrade that one piece of tech that's been holding on by a thread and a prayer.
In The Automotive Justice System, Bad Driving Offenses Are Considered Especially Heinous, And This Dual Dash Cam Is The Dedicated Detective Who Investigates These Vicious Felonies
Review: "Love the product, is a really great dash cam with just enough features, may not be the brand name cameras that are out there, but it definitely operates like one, in some cases even better, especially when it comes to the price comparison, will definitely purchase again, most likely for my wife’s and daughters cars, it’s 2023 and if you’re not recording your daily trips, then someone else is." - Teresa Fritz
An Eye Massager Is The Official Recovery Tool For When Your Phone's Screen Time Report Starts Looking Less Like Data And More Like A Cry For Help
Review: "Relaxing vibration, with just enough pressure to relase the stress from my head and eyes...heat is just right too soothe my tired eyes...even my son uses it before he sleeps... it literally relaxes not only my eyes but the whole body because of the soft, relaxing music that comes with the massage... I highly recommend it." - Belle
You Can Finally Stop Smelling What The Rock, Or Your Roommate, Was Cookin' Three Days Ago With A Levoit Air Purifier
Review: "Great air purifier! not too loud either." - Mykala
Review: "I'm really glad I gave in and just got a JBL band speaker. After seeing them around so often on Amazon but not in real life, I was skeptical. But after getting my JBL Go 3 my friend showed me hers and she loves it. I picked the 3 because the 4 doesn't have little texture line/feet on the bottom to stand up right according to other reciews. It feels like a quality item with about a pound+ of weight to it and the weave seems extremely durable-- like this thing could *probably* take more than a couple falls to the outside ground and still be good to go. The bass sound is more than I expected something this size could handle, the sound is clear and it can get far louder than you'd expect something this size could go too." - J. H.
Go From Sounding Like A Witness In A True Crime Documentary To Having A Voice For Radio With A Gaming USB Microphone For PC
Review: "I’ve never had a dedicated microphone before but I’m super happy so far with this one. My voice is clear and I like that you can easily mute it just by tapping the top of the mic. The arm feels sturdy and it is really easy to adjust wherever you want it positioned. Having the mic in front of my mouth it isn’t too big where it is too much in my way to block my view of the screen. It was super simple to get working I just had to plug it in and it was immediately ready to just use and I didn’t have to download anything. I think the mic is a pretty good value for what you get included at the price it is at." - Christopher Cante
The Portraits In Your Home Can Finally Be As Animated As The Ones At Hogwarts With A Large Digital Picture Frame
Review: "I bought this for my mother for her 74th birthday! I needed something that is super easy for her to use. The large touchscreen feature makes it easy to use especially for the elderly. The set up took less then 5 minutes from unboxing to use. The kids/grandkids can upload photos quickly I sent out the app and connection code and within minutes there was over 500 photos. Half of the family lives out of state so they are now able to share photos and videos instantly. Its makes a musical chime when photos are added so she gets excited when she hears that knowing there is new photos. My kids saw this on her book case and now they have begged for one for our house. We loved it so much I plan on buying another for our home as well. I highly recommend this as a gift for literally anyone!" - Jane Doe
The Unread Books On An Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Don't Stare At You With The Same Judgment As The Physical Pile On The Nightstand
Review: "Reading on my Kindle has been great. I can easily pick up where I left off and switch between books. I have experienced no issues with the unit staying charged and I love the fact that it saves my eyes. I don’t experience any glare from the screen and enjoy the fact that it’s easily transportable. I can read a few chapters on my lunch break or when traveling which makes this ideal for my lifestyle." - MissD
Okay, deep breaths. Is your cart already looking a little crowded? Is your bank account starting to sweat nervously? Don't worry, we're just getting warmed up. If you thought those first few deals were good, just wait. Go grab a beverage, stretch your scrolling finger, and let's continue on this journey of questionable-but-oh-so-satisfying financial choices.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Exists For That Sweet Spot Between 'My Phone Screen Is Too Small' And 'The Laptop Is All The Way Over There'
Review: "Surprisingly snappy and nice given the price point. Usually, lower-end tablets tend to be laggy, have poor resolution screens, and/or low/slow storage, but this actually feels more premium than you'd expect." - BG
The Irobot Roomba Plus Is A Robot That Vacuums The House And Takes Out Its Own Trash, Which Is Honestly More Than Some Roommates Do
Review: "This is fantastic. I got this one because my old Roomba only vacuums and I now have hard floors and rugs. I was worried that it wouldn't mop well or that I would have wet rugs. But color me impressed. This things works really well - mops great, gets right up to the edges, maneuvers around my furniture and leaves a really clean floor. I was also pleasantly surprised how well it vacuums still. My old Roomba has been great, but this one is just as good if not better; nothing left behind. Highly recommend for hardfloors and rugs/carpets!" - N. Shah
Putting On A Pair Of JBL Tune Headphones Is The Universal Sign For "Please Do Not Perceive Me, My Brain Is At A Private Concert Right Now"
Review: "Had these a few weeks, and so far I love them. They're light weight, super comfortable, and are noise cancelling enough that I can wash dishes and still hear my audiobook while still keeping the volume at a safe level. The sound quality is great, and they connect seamlessly to my phone. For the price, I can't imagine you'd get a better value." - Courtney Bumgarner
The Tribe Has Spoken And They've Decided The Next Backyard Party Needs These Waterproof Outdoor Speakers With Flame Lights
Review: "Great sound, beautiful lighting, relaxing feel, even could do a romantic evening with your spouse easily with these. Easy to connect and great value for your money." - Bryan D. Rhea
The Noise Cancellation On The Apple AirPods Pro 2 Basically Tells The Rest Of The World, "That's All"
Review: "I was so skeptical of this at first but then they arrived and I put them on and my life has not been the same since. The sound quality and ability is unmatched. All the features work perfectly as described on the Apple website. Listening to music, watching movies, jogging with pods in my ears and having short conversations without removing my pods has become possible because of this fabulous gadget." - Daniel Benjamin
The Ring Floodlight And Camera Is Basically Roz From Monsters, Inc. For Your Front Yard, Always Watching, Always Judging
Review: "Installed a ring doorbell wired a few weeks ago. Love it. Installed the wired floodlight outback a few minutes ago. The install was very easy. There are YouTube videos to help if needed. Setup was a breeze. Curious to see what happens when it gets dark." - Tony liguori
An Amazon Fire TV Stick Hd Is The Fastest Way To Get To That Judgmental "Are You Still Watching?" Screen From Netflix On Any TV
Review: "This is what I use for TV I don't pay for cable anymore I cannot stand the prices I love fire TV because it's got a lot of options it's actually got a lot of live TV in it. You can use the Alexa to search for programs and it shows you a whole bunch of different ones so you always find the one you want. Not only that if you're a prime member they're always putting out new shows and new movies from their studios and they're a really really good shows." - ladyesmiles
We're in the home stretch now, folks. Hopefully, your wishlist is getting shorter and your home is about to get a whole lot smarter. We've saved some real gems for this last section, from gadgets that'll upgrade your entertainment to tech that just makes everyday life a little less of a hassle. Don't let that shopping cart fatigue get you now; the best might be yet to come.
An Amazon Smart Plug Lets You Turn Off That One Light You Forgot About Without Having To Get Out Of Your Perfectly Warm Blanket Cocoon
Review: "Bought these Amazon Smart Plugs to be able to use voice command to turn on my lights. They came in a packet of two plugs. So easy to set up. I already had the Alexa App on my phone. Plugged it in my outlet. Little blue light started blinking. Opened my Alexa App and went to my Devises and it was already recognized. So, so easy. It gives you the option to rename it. Making it simple to turn on each plug individually. I was pleasantly surprised that I could set a schedule for my lights to turn on and off right in the App. So happy with these great additions to my Echo and Dot. I originally just got them for the voice command, but the ability to turn them on and off remotely totally escalates them to security level for me." - Nina
Your Car And My Phone Are Now In A Healthy, No-Strings-Attached Relationship Thanks To This Wireless Carplay Adapter
Review: "This works with my 2023 Hyundai that needed a cord for android. It's perfect." - MTM
Having A Computer That Sounds Like It's About To Achieve Liftoff Is A Canon Event You Can Disrupt With The Asus Rog Strix G16 Gaming Laptop
Review: "My son was in the market for a while. Asus may not be as popular as Dell, HP or Lenovo. But they are as good in quality and durability at fraction of the price. Bought this for solidworks and for a tiny bit more money upgraded the RAM. Works like a charm. It’s also lighter and doesn’t get as hit. They keyboard has a neat unique feel that only Asus makes." - Amazon Customer
Now You Can Actually Hear What The Characters Are Whispering About Without The Explosions Deafening The Entire Neighborhood Thanks To A Smart TV Sound Bar
Review: "I bought this soundbar to use with my laptop, and I’m really happy with it. The sound is way better than what I expected—clear, loud, and with solid bass. It instantly made watching movies and listening to music much enjoyable. I also like the lights on the front—they add a cool touch without being too distracting. It was super easy to connect using Bluetooth, but there are other options too. It’s small enough to fit on my side table, and I love that it also comes with a remote. For the price, the quality is excellent. Definitely one of the best small speakers I’ve used in this range. Highly recommend it if you want something simple, affordable for your setup." - Frank Yang
Closing The Activity Rings On An Apple Watch Series 10 Provides A Dopamine Hit That Rivals Getting A Like From Your High School Crush On A Photo From 2017
Review: "I don't know why I waited so long to get one!!... love knowing my steps and every detail with my workout ,able to do so much on this....received it the next day after I ordered so I'm still getting to know this baby... I used it the last two nights to check to see if I have sleep apnea, check my heart ECK after my walks,...also I feel safe if in the event I should fall as I walk the Riverbed and at times there's no one around,...my watch will detect and alert!.... Needless to say... I'm very happy with my purchase!!!!" - Amazon Customer
The Samsung Odyssey G5 Curved Monitor Finally Provides Definitive Proof That The World Is, In Fact, Not Flat
Review: "Great monitor. Works as advertised. Great resolution and picture quality. Worth the purchase." - Gavin Bish
An Amazon Echo Show 8 Is For When You Want To Yell A Question Into The Void Of Your Kitchen And Actually Have Something Yell The Correct Answer Back
Review: "Love having this. The kids ask Alexa random questions all day and I use it to watch Netflix while I’m cooking. Video quality and picture quality is great. The brightness on it is good." - Erica