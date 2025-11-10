24 Essential Tips To Prepare Your Home For A Cozy And Worry-Free Winter
Winter is coming! (Cue the Game of Thrones music.) But seriously, as the days get shorter and the temperatures drop, it's time to start thinking about preparing your home for the harsh realities of the season. From icy blasts to potential power outages, winter can wreak havoc on your house if you're not prepared.
But don't worry, transforming your home into a cozy and resilient winter haven doesn't have to be a daunting task. To ensure your house is fighting fit this winter season, here are plenty of great and easy step for the season!
Playing The Very High-Stakes Game Of "Will My Pipes Burst This Winter?" Is A Lot Less Fun Than Just Installing A Freeze Miser Outdoor Faucet & Spigot Freeze Protection
Review: "Have been using these for years. They are so easy to install, and they work! So much better than having to call in a plumber because you've had a pipe burst." - Isabel Cutler
That Disgusting, Pre-Winter Soup Of Leaves And Regret Currently Clogging Your Gutters Can Be Safely Evicted From The Ground With A Proper Gutter Cleaning Tool
Review: "If you've ever cleaned out your gutters using a garden trowel, you want one of these. The trowel is too wide, and it hits the gutter edge, and/or the roofing tiles, and you wind up knocking off half of the debris you're trying to remove cleanly. This scoop is made to fit into the gutters perfectly, and extract the gunk cleanly. Its surprising sometimes how a simple device can make things so much easier." - Rod Kerling
Your Front Walkway's Secret Ambition To Become A Treacherous, Lawsuit-Inducing Ice Rink Can Be Completely Thwarted By A Generous Sprinkle Of Sidewalk Salt
Review: "I purchased this because it was pet friendly. This was my first time living with snow in 45 years so I really didn't know what to look for. This product works VERY well. I am very happy with the results. I'm a senior citizen so having the ability to get rid of the ice is important to me. Buy it - you will like it!" - Scooty
Your Front Door's Complete And Utter Failure To Keep The Cold Outside Where It Belongs Can Be Tactfully Addressed With A Set Of Insulated Door Curtains
Review: "I am in a temporary rental without a dog door. Needed a quick solution for letting dogs have access into the yard. This seemed to be the solution. But I was worried about damage from Velcro strips so I got command Velcro strips and they work great! Best part is when I am ready to remove there will be no damage if removed correctly. So anyone in a temporary situation like me- get the command Velcro strips and have peace of mind! What a great solution!" - PositiveGirl
Your Couch Is About To Become A Dangerously Cozy Hibernation Pod From Which You May Never Want To Emerge, All Thanks To An Electric Plush Blanket
Review: "Great price, super soft and cuddly!!! I love it." - Heather Dennison
Tell The Winter Rain Exactly Where It Needs To Go, Which Is Far Away From Your Precious Foundation, With A Gutter Extender
Review: "I originally bought downspout extenders from the local hardware store. They were not made of very sturdy plastic, so I returned them and ordered them from Amazon. These are much sturdier and will last much longer. The price is good and the quality is good. I would recommend these downspout extenders if you are looking for sturdy, long lasting ones." - CD
All The Slushy, Muddy Sins Your Boots Bring In From The Outside World Can Be Neatly Contained On A Rubber Boot Tray
Review: "We ordered these mats to help contain the dirt and melted snow mess of winter and they work great! We keep two in our mud room and one by the back door. They are good quality, super easy to clean, and most definitely have helped keep my floors more clean!" - Amanda Baete
Letting Your Expensive Patio Furniture "Brave The Elements" Is A Bad Idea That Can Be Completely Avoided With A Proper Outdoor Furniture Cover
Review: "Very happy with this cover so far. Had it for a month and we’ve had many rainy and windy days. It hasn’t ripped and when we empty the water off of it, no leaks. Would recommend" - CATHERINE A WOLF
We've buttoned up the basics to protect your home from the elements. But what about making sure your home is comfy and efficient once the cold weather truly sets in? Next up, we'll tackle some indoor tasks to keep you cozy all winter long.
Stop That Out-Of-The-Shower Chilly Dance With Warm Towels Straight From A Towel Warming Bucket
Review: "This is an affordable luxury. It’s sturdy, pretty, easy to use and doesn’t take up much space. It warms up towels, clothes, throws and makes everything so cozy." - Aunt May
Reach Peak Cozy Winter Vibes By Installing An Electric Fireplace Stove
Review: "This fireplace is very lovely and puts out a lot of heat. It has different temps and looks realistic. It also has a timer, which I enjoy using in case I fall asleep. It’s also very quiet. A must buy! Only thing you have to assemble is the legs." - Jennifer J Beach
That Winter Storm's Evil Plan To Interrupt Your Season Finale Will Be Hilariously Foiled By Your Very Own Portable Power Supply
Review: "We lose power all the time. Bad weather or beautiful day, we'll still lose it. (Power company is a dud) So the little power banks don't last long for the 4 of us. This one charged our phones and ran a table fan for about 5 hours and we still had 70% battery left." - B. Denise
Your Annual, Vaguely Terrifying Game Of "Is This The Year The Chimney Finally Catches Fire?" Can Be Confidently Won With A Chimney Sweeping Kit
Review: "I used this tool to clean my chimney last weekend and it worked wonderfully. The sections click together securely and did not come apart. After reading previous reviews I was careful to not spin the drill at full speed, but even at half speed debris was falling down like crazy. After I was done I even taped my fiber optic camera to the end of the pole and fished it back up into the chimney to verify everything was clean. Everything came apart easily, a quick wipe to clean and back into the bag provided. Perfect" - Scott
The Days Of Choosing Between "Tropical Rainforest" And "Arctic Tundra" In Your Own Home Are Officially Over Once You Install A Smart Thermostat
Review: "Works great for our lake house. I was initially worried about not having constant power from a c-wire. So far the batteries have lasted all winter. It allows us to monitor and change the temp from across the state. It also let's us know how hot or cold it is there (inside the house), as well as humidity. So far so good." - Brian
The Awkward, Uneven, And Frankly Wasteful Method Of "Just Kinda Chucking Salt Everywhere" Can Be Replaced By The Much More Dignified Salt Spreader
Review: "This is a very simple, well designed and well made device. It is made of a very high quality material and withstands extreme cold temperatures well. The top is removed by twisting to allow the contents to be scooped or poured into the container. There are three different spout openings to select from, dependent on the need. I've used this to spread ice melt and it works very well. It really helps to control the placement of the material and reduce waste. It can also be used for other materials as indicated in the product listing." - Douglas
The Miserable, Frozen-Fingered Chore Of Scraping Ice Off Your Car At 6 A.m. Is A Winter Tradition You Can Gleefully Skip With A Car Windshield Snow Cover
Review: "Pretty awesome cover. Heavy duty material with water proof backing. The elastic on the mirror anchors are pretty thick and 1" width. This fits my 2019 ram 2500 with towing package and mirrors, perfectly and lays down even in wind. The cover goes beyond the wipers into the hood to keep snow out of that area. The anti theft flaps are pretty robust so it can't be yanked off of truck. Pretty happy with this product." - debbied
Wrap Your Pipes In Some Insulating Tape To Keep Them From Getting Frozen Solid
Review: "Worked perfectly. Easy to install." - MP
You've done an amazing job preparing your home for the weather! So far... But you can never be overprepared, especially when Jack Frost is knocking at the door. So, keep reading to get another salt bucket full of good winterizing ideas.
Model The Sneaky, Expensive, Heat-Stealing Draft Coming From Under Your Door Will Finally Be Stopped By The Fluffy, Immovable Object That Is A Door Draft Stopper
Review: "Best draft cover I have seen. After you place the strip where you need it cut it to size, it has adhesive and stays in place perfectly. You get 3 strips in the package. The material is soft and don't move when you close the door. It has to be placed on the opposite side from where the door opens to." - Belkis Vasquez
Putting A Cozy Little Water Faucet Cover Sock On Your Outdoor Spigot Is The Easiest Way To Prevent A Very Expensive Plumbing Emergency
Review: "Durable material, easy to use, and I do have to say the reflective strip has a eye-catching appeal. It's been -15° here the past two nights, no leaks yet!!! (PS. Send products, I'll photograph, document, and Give Honest reviews!!!)" - Jerry Roscoe
The Sad, End-Of-Season Ritual Of Closing Down Your Pool For Its Long Winter Nap Is Made Significantly Less Depressing With A Proper Pool Winterizing Kit
Review: "We used the same system last year and it worked great. Water was clear blue when we opened in the spring. Very affordable and easy to use. Just pop them in when you close." - D. Hill
The Guest Room That Nobody Has Set Foot In Since Last Winter Can Officially Stop Hogging All The Expensive Heat Thanks To These Magnetic Vent Covers
Review: "We bought these covers to put over our vents in the basement to keep cold air pushing up into the house instead of collecting in the basement. We have noticed a better flow of cooler air upstairs. They are working well, and blend into the environment around them, so they are not incredibly noticeable. Overall. Great buy!" - Bcironi
Giving Your Hardworking Garden Tools A Good End-Of-Season Scrub Down With Some Tool Cleaner Prevents Them From Evolving Into Rusty Artifacts By Springtime
Review: "I finally decided to clean my hedge trimmer cutting blades. I bought the Trend cleaner, and it worked like a charm. The gunk and mess on the blades "melted away". I used a old toothbrush to get a few stubborn stains. This is a great product and easy to use." - wrj
That One Drafty Window That Makes You Question All Your Life Choices Can Be Temporarily Banished From Existence With An Indoor Shrink Window Kit
Review: "It worked well! It has been the fifth day and no sign of any film coming off the tape! I guess the two things I did right was to wipe the frame down with alcohol and baby wipe and allowing it to dry; and tape the film to the flat edge of the frame but not the bumpy wooden part." - Liz T.
The Miserable, Frozen-Fingered Pilgrimage To The Gas Station Air Pump On The First Truly Cold Day Is A Tradition You Can Happily Skip With A Tire Pressure Checker And Inflator
Review: "It has quickly become a vital tool in my household. Not only does it efficiently inflate tires and other items, but it also serves as a power bank for added convenience. The ability to charge it in both the car and at home ensures that I always have a reliable source of power on hand. Additionally, the battery life is impressive, holding up well during use." - David Woo
That Huge, Clunky Ladder Hogging An Entire Wall Of Your Garage Can Finally Be Replaced By The Much More Sensible And Space-Aware Collapsible Ladder
Review: "Well designed, sturdy, easy to use, and it stores great! Perfect for typical use and if you don't want to mount a ladder rack on a truck for portability. Great value ladder for reasonable money." - TeeCee