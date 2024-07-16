“I’m His Nine-Months-Pregnant Wife”: Woman Confronts Husband And Mistress At The Beach

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hell knows no fury like a woman scorned,” goes the saying. TikToker Kelly Smith shared a video on June 13, 2024, of her finding her husband leisurely lounging with another woman on a beach.

“Who the f–ck are you?” she asks the third party. “I’m his 9-month pregnant wife, his baby is right there!”

“I’m due in two weeks! Who the f–k are you?” Kelly continued, her voice cracking from the shock, only to get an even more surprising answer. “You’re getting a divorce. We are divorced,” responds her husband while packing up his beach towel.

Sporting a 9-month pregnant belly, the wife caught her husband red-handed on a beach lounging with an unknown woman. The man had apparently told her he was divorced

Image credits: kellysophiaava

“What are you talking about!?” shouted Kelly as the unknown woman laughed. “You were at our house today!” she continued, dismantling the lies her husband had told his lover.

“I thought you were divorced,” the third party can be heard saying.

“No! He’s not getting divorced,” Kelly responded.

Image credits: kellysophiaava

While the man backs away, the two women talk. “I’m sorry if he’s been lying to you. I know this is not your fault, but I am very pregnant,” the TikToker explained, then she directed her rage at her husband. “15 years! We’ve been together for 15 years!”

Kelly Smith apparently shared these videos to fortify her stance due to a divorce court case she’s been trying to get since October 2023

Image credits: kellysophiaava

In her clip, the woman explains that the incident actually occurred in April 2023 and that she has been trying to get divorced ever since, but she hasn’t been able to due to courts in her county being “backed up.”

Smith proceeds to explain that her soon-to-be ex-husband has not seen their daughters since October 2023, and he has not paid any child support. Her grievances don’t end there, as she further revealed that he has multiple charges of harassment, stalking, and even violating a restraining order.

Image credits: kellysophiaava

Her viewers shared in her anger and frustration, offering sympathies and talking about similar situations that happened to them.

“Her laugh would have SENT me pregnant or not. You deserve so much better,” said one commenter, with many more furious at the third party’s apparent mockery of the situation.

Image credits: kellysophiaava

“My best friend would have gone with me and thrown hands for me,” added one fan. “Just went through this with my husband. Unfortunately, I was not as calm as you and they both caught hands,” confessed another.

Some comments were less angry and more sympathetic. “Honey I am so sorry. It’s just honestly so sad that a faithful relationship is rare and not the norm,” added one.

Others were even concerned about the ownership of the dog, one of the many collateral effects of any separation. “Please tell me you got your dog back,” she asked. “No, he kept this dog and I kept our other. They were separated after 8 years together,” Kelly responded.

In a recent update, Smith told her viewers that her husband is threatening her to get her to take down the videos

Image credit: kellysophiaava

The man claims that he contacted the police over his name, address, and phone number being publicly shared, claims that Kelly categorically denies.

“Tell him you will take it down when the divorce is final and the child support is up to date,” says one of her viewers.

“Don’t take anything down. Just a narcissist trying to control the narrative. You got this. Your tik tok fam will have your back,” said another, with many more similar comments offering her support and providing advice.

Image credit: kellysophiaava

As the case continues to evolve, the TikToker told her followers that her lawyer advised her to cease any further social media activity in fear of her doing something or sharing information that could potentially hurt her case.

“Please leave any questions you may have and I’ll try to answer the main ones,” she wrote in her latest post.

Viewers wished Kelly the best in the coming months as her divorce case advances, with many sharing in her embarrassment and pain

