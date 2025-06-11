Maid Of Honor Demands Thousands Back After Bride Excludes Her Due To Pregnancy Weight

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a Maid of Honor is more than just a title; it’s a role packed with responsibilities, from organizing events like the bridal shower to managing bachelorette party plans and supporting the bride through the highs and lows of wedding planning. But what happens when all your efforts and contributions are brushed aside?

One woman shared her experience online after her close friend, the bride, dismissed her as Maid of Honor upon discovering she was pregnant. Despite putting in thousands of dollars for the bridal events, the author was informed that she didn’t fit the “aesthetic” for the wedding photos. Keep reading to find out how she navigated this painful experience and stood up for herself.

Wedding photos are a special keepsake, and couples spend a lot of time planning them

Image credits: Wedding Photography / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how her best friend replaced her as maid of honor after discovering she was pregnant because she had a certain vision for her wedding photos

Image credits: Elizabeth Wahab / Unspalsh (not the actual photo)

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TelephoneConstant270

Brides should also take responsibility for looking after their bridesmaids’ comfort

When it comes to weddings, we often hear about how bridesmaids can support the bride, but what about how the bride can make her friends feel appreciated? A wedding day is undeniably the bride’s moment, but the dynamic between the bride and her gang can make or break memories for everyone involved. It’s a two-way street: just as bridesmaids have their roles, a bride should also be considerate of her friends’ time, financial investments, and emotions.

Let’s be honest: Wedding planning is stressful, and sometimes, brides can overstep in pursuit of the “perfect day.” While the bride and groom have the final say on things like decor, food, and location, it’s crucial to remember that vendors come and go, but your friendships are meant to last a lifetime.

So, before letting minor wedding details lead to unnecessary drama, keep in mind that treating your friends with respect can go a long way toward creating a day filled with love and positive memories.

As a bride, it’s essential to remember that being a Maid of Honor comes with significant financial and emotional commitments. Wedding planner Jessica Ashley uses the term “scope of work” to capture the extent of the time, effort, and money that bridesmaids are often expected to contribute.

She says, “It’s multiple vacations. You’re going to the bachelorette party. You’re going to the bridal shower. Maybe these are in different states and require hotel rooms or Airbnbs. Or planes, trains, and automobiles to get there,”

Before asking your friends to be part of the bridal party, it’s respectful to consider whether these commitments are realistic for them. Setting a clear budget upfront can make things easier, ensuring your friends know what they’re signing up for and giving them the option to participate in a way that feels manageable.

Remember, it’s not just about assembling your bridesmaid “dream team”—it’s about making sure they can work together smoothly, too. Your friends may not know each other, so taking time to introduce them and create a comfortable atmosphere can go a long way. After all, bridesmaids will spend a lot of time together and with you in the months leading up to the wedding. If they’re comfortable and friendly with each other, it’ll help everyone feel more at ease on the big day.

Image credits: Joeyy Lee / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Letting your bridal tribe pick their own dresses can make them feel at ease during the celebration

And then there’s the sometimes tricky issue of bridesmaid dresses. While it’s tempting to want everyone in matching outfits, it’s worth considering your friends’ comfort and preferences. Each bridesmaid has her own unique body type and style, so what looks good on one person might not suit another.

Finding a middle ground can be a great solution, like sticking to a specific color palette but allowing each bridesmaid to choose a dress style that flatters her best. This way, everyone feels confident, and the group looks cohesive without sacrificing personal comfort.

It’s important to remember that as a bride, expecting your bridesmaids to be at your beck and call 24/7 can be a bit much. They have their own lives, responsibilities, and commitments. Being mindful of their time will allow them to fully enjoy and engage in the wedding festivities rather than feeling overburdened. When brides respect their bridal party’s boundaries, the whole experience becomes more enjoyable for everyone.

In this situation, it seems the Maid of Honor genuinely fulfilled her duties and went above and beyond to support her friend’s big day. Yet, the bride’s decision to ask her to step down over personal appearance feels unfair, especially given her efforts and expenses. How would you have handled it? Would you have stood your ground, or simply stepped aside? Share your thoughts in the comments below—we’d love to hear what you think.

People online were outraged by the bride’s actions and urged the author to reconsider calling her a friend

