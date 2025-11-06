Pregnant Wife Fed Up With Husband Obeying Parents, Snaps When She Must Sweat So They Stay Warm

ADVERTISEMENT

Every couple should have each other’s back, especially when situations become tough to deal with or their families are too overbearing. When one partner begins to take other people’s sides, it can cause conflicts and problems in their relationship over time.

This is what a pregnant woman faced because her husband kept giving in to his parents’ demands and ignored her needs. She found herself at the end of her rope because of his pushover behavior, which put her in a tough spot of constantly having to adjust for her in-laws.

More info: Reddit

Dealing with pushy in-laws can get easier if both partners present a united front and stand up to rude behavior

Pregnant woman relaxing on sofa with coffee, gently holding belly, representing pregnant woman demand husband respect concept.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that even though she was 37 weeks pregnant and her husband’s parents had come to help, she had to do all the cooking and cleaning

Pregnant woman expressing demand for husband respect amid family tensions before planned C section delivery.

Text excerpt expressing frustration from a pregnant woman demanding husband respect for increased household duties.

Text excerpt about a pregnant woman expressing discomfort and demanding husband respect during cold autumn and winter days.

Text excerpt about a pregnant woman feeling hot and complaining about cold frequently, highlighting pregnancy discomforts.

Pregnant woman demanding husband respect, standing with crossed arms and serious expression in a home setting.

Text excerpt showing a pregnant woman demand husband respect by sharing feelings of coldness and tiredness during a visit to relatives.

Pregnant woman preparing a healthy salad in the kitchen, emphasizing self-care and demanding husband respect.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Her in-laws also couldn’t stand the cold, so her husband kept turning on the heater even though his wife felt extremely hot

Text image with sentence about a husband turning on the heater when he comes home at night related to pregnant woman demand husband respect.

Pregnant woman demanding husband respect after discomfort from heater causing sweating through clothes and bedclothes at night.

Text excerpt describing a pregnant woman demanding husband respect regarding baby’s vaccination and visitor rules.

Text excerpt about a pregnant woman sharing concerns and demanding husband respect regarding baby care advice.

Text excerpt about a pregnant woman demanding husband respect during a family discussion on baby's tradition.

Text on a white background reads about discussing a tradition and opposition, related to pregnant woman demand husband respect.

Pregnant woman with serious expression demanding husband respect during a tense conversation at home.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Her husband also tried to convince the poster to give in to old family traditions after his mom kept pushing her views on him

Text excerpt about setting boundaries in traditions, reflecting pregnant woman demand husband respect in family discussions.

Pregnant woman expressing frustration while demanding respect from her husband to protect their baby’s well-being.

Text discussing a pregnant woman feeling disrespected by her husband for not supporting her needs and adjusting to his parents.

Pregnant woman expressing the need for her husband to offer respect and support during pregnancy challenges.

Text excerpt from a pregnant woman expressing frustration and demanding respect from her husband in a tense conversation.

Text excerpt discussing a pregnant woman mentioning family support and the need for husband respect during challenging times.

Image credits: BlacksmithLeather726

All these situations made the poster feel like she had to keep adjusting and compromising for her in-laws, especially since her husband always took their side

As the poster explained, her husband’s parents had travelled halfway across the world to come and help when their newborn baby was born. She didn’t mind having them around most of the time since they were nice people and clearly wanted to be helpful for this new stage of the OP and her husband’s life.

It is common in many cultures for grandparents to help with childcare, especially in the first few months after delivery. This gives the exhausted parents some time to themselves and helps reduce the amount of stress they might be facing. On the flip side, it can also prove to be burdensome if the grandparents are very pushy.

This is what the pregnant poster faced because her in-laws expected her to cook, clean, and adjust to all of their demands. Even though the OP was 37 weeks pregnant and due for a C-section in just a few days, she was expected to make food for everyone and clean up after them, too.

Most medical professionals advise pregnant women to avoid doing a lot of household chores. The reason for this is that the hormones released during this period can actually soften or loosen one’s ligaments, which makes them more prone to back strain. That’s why the poster’s husband should have taken this responsibility off her shoulders and let her just relax.

Pregnant woman sitting on bed holding her belly and head, showing a need for husband respect and support.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Apart from the daily chores, the OP also found herself constantly having to compromise for her in-laws. This became apparent when her husband’s parents kept complaining about how cold they felt, so the heater had to be turned on for them, making the poster then feel uncomfortably hot.

She also felt annoyed when her partner tried to convince her to carry out an old tradition for their baby, just because his mom had told him to. The OP felt that nobody was respecting her boundaries, especially because her husband kept giving in to what his parents wanted, at her expense.

According to marriage counsellors, when a person keeps feeling sidelined by their partner like this, it can lead to a build-up of resentment. Although cultural factors or traditions might play a role in this kind of behavior, it’s important for people to put their spouse’s needs first and pay attention to them.

The poster tried to make her husband understand how unheard she felt, but he didn’t seem to view his pushover behavior as problematic at all. He tried to convince her to adjust just for a short time while his parents were staying there, and then things would go back to normal.

Do you think the woman should listen to her partner and compromise or set boundaries in this situation? Let us know your honest thoughts.

People felt that the poster’s husband was a mommy’s boy and that he needed to stop keeping the peace at the expense of his wife

Comment discussing a pregnant woman's demand for husband respect, emphasizing her need to be cared for and prioritized.

Comment discussing a pregnant woman demanding husband respect by insisting on shared household chores and support.

Comment discussing a pregnant woman demand husband respect, suggesting shared household duties and empathy through a weighted vest.

Comment on a forum discussing a pregnant woman demanding husband respect, advising to stay with parents and avoid rituals.

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing a pregnant woman demanding husband respect and balancing family responsibilities.

Pregnant woman setting boundaries and demanding respect from husband while protecting her baby and pregnancy needs.

Comment about a pregnant woman demanding husband respect, discussing lack of help with cooking and cleaning chores.

Comment emphasizing the importance of husband respect and support for a pregnant woman during her vulnerable time.

Comment text in a forum discussing a pregnant woman demanding husband respect amid mental stress and relationship challenges.

Comment discussing a pregnant woman demanding husband respect while addressing in-laws and hospital visit concerns.

Comment highlighting a pregnant woman demanding husband respect and setting boundaries during pregnancy.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a pregnant woman demanding husband respect and addressing family support concerns.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a pregnant woman demand husband respect and the need for a supportive partner.