Couple Can't Afford More Than 1 Meal Daily, Guy Loses It When Pregnant Wife Takes A Bit Of His Food

Nobody wants to worry about where their next meal is coming from or watch their family struggle to survive. Money problems can make day-to-day living tougher, which is why people often need to find drastic solutions to escape the cycle of poverty.

A couple found themselves in this kind of financial crunch due to an accidental pregnancy. They have been forced to survive on one meal a day, which is what led to the man blowing up at his pregnant, starving wife when she tried to eat a bit of his food.

More info: Reddit

Some people get ‘hangry’ if they don’t eat for a while, so imagine what could happen if they missed most of their meals every single day

The man explained that his wife got pregnant accidentally and that they are both working and having only one meal a day to cope with the unexpected costs they now face

When the guy returns from work, he looks forward to eating his single meal for the day, but his wife often starts eating off his plate despite already having eaten earlier

One day, when he was extremely hungry after getting back from work, the moment his wife reached for his food, he blew up at her and told her he just wanted to eat in peace

His tearful wife explained that he should try to understand that she couldn’t help herself because of how hungry pregnancy has made her

Eventually, the poster conceded that he had been rude to his wife and that he’d try and look into some of the meal suggestions netizens had shared

The couple’s situation is a difficult one. They suddenly have to save a lot of money for a baby they had not planned on having. When they found out the news, they tried to save money by having just one meal a day. Although this solution came about due to desperate circumstances, it’s not sustainable, especially for the pregnant woman.

The main reason why the wife keeps reaching for her husband’s food is because she needs a lot more calories than she’d normally ever eat. Pregnant women need around 300 extra calories daily. Since this lady is in her third trimester, she may need to eat approximately 2,400 calories each day, which definitely isn’t going to come from just one meal.

As people stated in the comments, a pregnant woman doesn’t just need any food, she needs specific vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that are necessary for the baby’s growth. A hungry mother doesn’t just put her own health at stake, but also her baby’s. Malnourishment can also unfortunately cause severe complications in pregnancy.

As the poster mentioned, he knows that his pregnant wife needs more food because she’s growing their child inside her belly. It seems that, during his ‘hangry’ moment of weakness, he forgot about that and snapped at her for something she probably couldn’t help. That’s what shocked people the most when reading the post.

Apart from cutting back on their food, the couple have both been working to earn more money. The OP’s wife is juggling a part-time job and her pregnancy, which obviously must tire her out completely. Experts state that women who work while pregnant should snack often and eat healthy food to combat fatigue, none of which the woman seems to be able to do.

People suggested that the struggling couple should check out local food banks or apply for government subsidies. One such program called Women, Infants and Children (WIC) provides pregnant women with vouchers for food that can supplement their diet and provide them with the nutrients they need.

There are many different ways for people dealing with food scarcity to get more meals, such as going to soup kitchens or charity organizations. All of this would help them and their unborn baby stay healthy and well-fed.

This is honestly a difficult situation for the couple, especially because they’re clearly trying their best to save up for their baby. Nobody chooses to have money troubles, and they shouldn’t be vilified for the way they are dealing with the hardship.

People were understandably worried about the mother and baby’s health, which is probably why this post received 13k upvotes and 9.7k comments. What are your honest thoughts on this situation and the husband’s reaction?

People were concerned that the couple would not be able to look after their baby if they are already struggling with food and expenses