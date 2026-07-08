First-Time Mom Takes Friend For Granted For 3 Years, Finally Makes An Effort After She Gets Blocked

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Friendships are all about a healthy give and take, and a good buddy knows that, which is why they’ll do their best to keep up their end of the bargain. On the flip side are entitled folks who are comfortable with a one-sided friendship and always expect their bestie to pick up the slack.

This is what a woman faced for 3 years as her pregnant friend kept disappointing her by canceling plans, making excuses, and taking advantage of her kindness. This became way too much when her bestie ditched her birthday without remorse.

More info: Reddit

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When people start taking their loved ones for granted, it can slowly lead to the other person feeling resentful and annoyed

Image credits: asier_relampagoestudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her pregnant friend had been disappointing her for 3 years by canceling plans and hardly making an effort to be there for her

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Image credits: dexondee / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When the poster’s birthday was coming around, she kept reminding her friend about it, but the woman purposely missed the event and then tried to deflect blame

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Image credits: jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster eventually decided to block her pregnant bestie because she felt used and disposable due to years of being in such a one-sided friendship

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Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When the pregnant woman had her baby, her family member contacted the poster asking why she wasn’t there as support, so she exposed her selfish friend with multiple receipts

Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The woman realized that her friend was painting her as the bad guy and that she expected the poster to drop everything and be with her during her postpartum period

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The woman knew that her evidence against her friend would be enough to show how selfish she was, and how much effort the poster had put into the relationship

It seems that for the last 3 years, the friendship between these two women has been on thin ice, mainly because the pregnant lady kept expecting the OP to bridge the gap between them. She always canceled on plans at the last minute, made silly excuses to justify her behavior, and hardly made an effort to contact the poster first.

According to psychologists, the best bonds between friends are always based on mutual support. This means that each individual should show interest in what their buddy likes, make plans to meet them, and reach out even if the other person hasn’t. If this doesn’t happen, it often means that the relationship is one-sided.

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The poster soon realized that her pregnant friend didn’t care much about her, especially as her birthday approached. She tried her best to call and text the other woman to remind her about the event and confirm whether she was coming, but eventually, the OP was let down when her bestie just didn’t show up.

In situations like this, therapists reveal that people need to figure out if there is any way to fix their imbalanced friendship. This can involve talking to the other person and letting them know how their actions, or lack of interest, are making you feel. In certain cases, it might be best to just end the relationship, especially if the friend isn’t willing to make an effort.

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Even though the woman had given her friend multiple chances to be there for her, it seemed the situation wasn’t going to change, so she decided to block her. This decision came after a lot of pain because she didn’t want to give up on the friendship, but she had started feeling stressed, used, and disrespected.

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These kinds of breakups between buddies can be very painful, even though research has found that nearly 70% of close friendships end after 7 years. The reason it can hurt even more when this happens is that, unlike in romantic relationships, there might be no resolution, leaving folks feeling they have no closure.

The poster had made up her mind not to be in touch with her pregnant friend, but she was shocked when the other woman’s relatives contacted her after the baby was born. They questioned why she hadn’t been around to support her bestie, since the first-time mom was feeling alone.

This angered the poster, who sent many screenshots to expose how one-sided her friendship had been. That’s when the other woman’s family members realized that the postpartum mom was in the wrong. Despite knowing it wasn’t her fault, the poster still worried about her friend and couldn’t move on from what happened.

Do you think the woman did the right thing by blocking her friend? Let us know your thoughts on this situation and what you would have done differently.

People urged the poster to cut her friend off completely and to not put so much energy into trying to fix the relationship

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