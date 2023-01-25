Twitter Users Share 112 Pieces Of Practical Advice That Make Their Lives Much Easier
Giving advice on the internet is like calling a random number. You're ready to dispense some wisdom and knowledge but there's no guarantee that someone will answer and listen.
However, when Twitter user Hipster Viking Amy (@lasrina) dished hers, many did. "So everybody's got, like, a 'wear sunscreen' level piece of advice they want to pass on to others," she wrote. "You know, 'I can't actually teach you any of the important stuff I know about how to live, so here's my thing I can pass on' - and mine is 'Microwave in short bursts and stir.'"
In fact, not only were people thankful for this gem, many decided to repay Hipster Viking Amy for it with their own tips, creating a pretty useful thread for the everyday person.
Build on what you got and learn from what you lose and never let people distract you from being you.
This is spot on. Offer to take out trash, clean a bathroom, vacuum or mop a floor, change light bulbs or HVAC filters, walk the dog. Those things mean so much to a person who feels helpless.
Glad there has been 0 traffic jams in my city, this place is so small (I'm from Finland)
If you have the room, hang dry your clothes. Better for your clothes, the environment and your utility bills
I only buy plain black socks so it doesn't matter if I lose a few odd ones.
Except plasters for you nipples, don't use old ones!, Always new!
Ok sad, but during a drive-by that’s the only place I’m fixin to drop.
Just yesterday I thought to myself - I don't even know my mom's cellhpone number by heart!
There's a particular brand of yogurt that makes excellent re-usable plastic tubs. They tubs are the perfect size for soup. I make soup and freeze in the clean yogurt tubs. This is the perfect amount to fit into my vacuum flask for lunches. When I need new 'soup tubs' I buy yogurt.
This doesn't ring that true or at least less true nowadays and more likely the restaurants have a catering supply company that delivers or uses Amazon for short notice stuff. Or at least you would be looking at significantly more then 2 restaurants.
Agree… and then pretend you’re a tiny figure-skating spoon and zen out for a minute.
Don't microwave pizza! Soggy and rubbery. Heat in a 400° oven on a pizza pan or cookie sheet for 10 minutes and it's like fresh again.
Add the last step of holding down the power button while unplugged to discharge stored power.
Yes, this! Also, when another driver uses their blinker to signal a lane change, slow down so they can get over. This works better than speeding up.
Use the Defrost feature or learn the steps to microwave on 50% power, stirring between bursts. Your frozen item will heat much more smoothly and evenly.
Rubbish. Preheating means that the body of the oven, not just the air in it, is at the required temperature, so it won't drop by 50 degrees as soon as you put your cold item in it. Crucial for baking, important for accurate timing of other items, roast meats particularly.
I've had one in my car since September 12, in case I couldn't get home. I've another in case I get called out of town for an emergency, after jumping out of bed 19 times the last time. Both are available with one other bag in case I have to evacuate, as well as a list of what to add at the last minute.
You can also roast all of the tomatoes before freezing. It concentrates the flavor and cuts down on how much space they take up in the freezer