Giving advice on the internet is like calling a random number. You're ready to dispense some wisdom and knowledge but there's no guarantee that someone will answer and listen.

However, when Twitter user Hipster Viking Amy (@lasrina) dished hers, many did. "So everybody's got, like, a 'wear sunscreen' level piece of advice they want to pass on to others," she wrote. "You know, 'I can't actually teach you any of the important stuff I know about how to live, so here's my thing I can pass on' - and mine is 'Microwave in short bursts and stir.'"

In fact, not only were people thankful for this gem, many decided to repay Hipster Viking Amy for it with their own tips, creating a pretty useful thread for the everyday person.