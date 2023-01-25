Giving advice on the internet is like calling a random number. You're ready to dispense some wisdom and knowledge but there's no guarantee that someone will answer and listen.

However, when Twitter user Hipster Viking Amy (@lasrina) dished hers, many did. "So everybody's got, like, a 'wear sunscreen' level piece of advice they want to pass on to others," she wrote. "You know, 'I can't actually teach you any of the important stuff I know about how to live, so here's my thing I can pass on' - and mine is 'Microwave in short bursts and stir.'"

In fact, not only were people thankful for this gem, many decided to repay Hipster Viking Amy for it with their own tips, creating a pretty useful thread for the everyday person.

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

Jason
Jason
Similarly don't put the @ to groups in slack until you are done writing the message

#2

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

MarieIsOnHiatus Report

#3

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

Caffienekitty Report

Glass Ghost
Glass Ghost
Build on what you got and learn from what you lose and never let people distract you from being you.

#4

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

Dvoraks_Inferno Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
This is spot on. Offer to take out trash, clean a bathroom, vacuum or mop a floor, change light bulbs or HVAC filters, walk the dog. Those things mean so much to a person who feels helpless.

#5

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

GoldenC688 Report

Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Glad there has been 0 traffic jams in my city, this place is so small (I'm from Finland)

#6

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

Palaverd Report

Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
I always ask a friend or my mum to read the emotion filled email and help fix it (mostly lower the passive aggressiveness of the email)

#7

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

astridhobbit Report

MellonCollie
MellonCollie
Yes, indeed!! For both types of advice.

#8

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

vegafallingstar Report

#9

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

RoosedInstitute Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Yeah, found that one out for myself. Oh Boy did that hurt. On the other hand ... Never made it downstairs so fast :)

#10

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

GraceSeybold Report

#11

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

emiel57 Report

Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
I have a rule that if its not a necessity i have ty wait 3 days and if i still want it then i can have it

#12

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

Cunobaros Report

Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
Holly🇫🇮🇬🇧
wiping your face(and going to the bathroom) before washing your hands is a good way to save on the heating bill of your apartment

#13

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

mattiOgreen Report

oktopus
oktopus
Better: decide on a certain place for things (keys, wallet, phone etc.).

#14

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

jennelikejennay Report

Green Tree
Green Tree
If you have the room, hang dry your clothes. Better for your clothes, the environment and your utility bills

#15

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

sigridellis Report

#16

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

PinkyIsBlue Report

#17

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

littlecrane Report

Jason
Jason
My advice is: ignore all social media but bored panda

#18

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

ConanOfLibraria Report

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Advice not to be sniffed at.

#19

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

DrMikeWiser Report

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
I only buy plain black socks so it doesn't matter if I lose a few odd ones.

#20

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

johndowgin Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Except plasters for you nipples, don't use old ones!, Always new!

#21

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

SpookyEvilOne Report

LK
LK
This totally depends on the air fryer, and the toaster oven. When I live toaster oven are more expensive to buy, and smaller.

#22

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

MillerTrish42 Report

#23

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

Deekoter1 Report

Jason
Jason
Hah I've learned to ask my wife this. Usually it's listen to vent but it avoids me being tricked

#24

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

Izzlemashizzle Report

Owen
Owen
My Mum taught me this when I was about 18. You need to really shake the ghost, but it certainly works. 🙂

#25

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

KristyDAlley Report

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Ok sad, but during a drive-by that’s the only place I’m fixin to drop.

#26

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

chef4funlisa Report

Rachel Grig
Rachel Grig
Just yesterday I thought to myself - I don't even know my mom's cellhpone number by heart!

#27

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

emefiell Report

Jason
Jason
Who doesn't have a plunger? I got my first apartment after being homeless and decided I enjoyed indoor plumbing and first thing I bought tp and a 2$ plunger

#28

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

gouda_noir Report

#29

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

nelsokt Report

Jason
Jason
This is true. My handwriting is worse than doctor's but when I make cards or presents for my wife she thinks I use stencils

#30

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

WalkerWitch94 Report

LK
LK
There's a particular brand of yogurt that makes excellent re-usable plastic tubs. They tubs are the perfect size for soup. I make soup and freeze in the clean yogurt tubs. This is the perfect amount to fit into my vacuum flask for lunches. When I need new 'soup tubs' I buy yogurt.

#31

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

UrsulaV Report

LK
LK
Before reaching for relaxer, talk with the stylist about styles that can make full use of your curls. If you want to try relaxer, go for it, but first please give curly hair a go.

#32

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

clifton_r Report

Charles Barrow
Charles Barrow
This doesn't ring that true or at least less true nowadays and more likely the restaurants have a catering supply company that delivers or uses Amazon for short notice stuff. Or at least you would be looking at significantly more then 2 restaurants.

#33

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

clemmy_danger Report

Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Agree… and then pretend you’re a tiny figure-skating spoon and zen out for a minute.

#34

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

the_maddawg Report

Owen
Owen
This advice is good, but doesn't say why. Mixing cleaning chemicals will form a dangerous (possibly deadly) gas.

#35

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

DuchessTeatime Report

Ace
Ace
Even better is to watch movies in their original (foreign) language with subtitles, but still in the original language.

#36

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

jolenestarshine Report

Jason
Jason
I'm a lazy guy. I have a single soap. It cleans my body. It gets the stink off. I feel good.

#37

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

AlixWzl Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Don't microwave pizza! Soggy and rubbery. Heat in a 400° oven on a pizza pan or cookie sheet for 10 minutes and it's like fresh again.

#38

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

shes_a_reader Report

#39

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

essemque Report

Tim Martin
Tim Martin
Add the last step of holding down the power button while unplugged to discharge stored power.

#40

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

RobertMEnders Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
81mg tablets? Really? That’s oddly specific.

#41

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

Marconi333 Report

Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Yes, this! Also, when another driver uses their blinker to signal a lane change, slow down so they can get over. This works better than speeding up.

#42

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

LicenceToMock Report

#43

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

sleepycatowl Report

#44

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

stopitnya Report

Jason
Jason
If you are doing anything important keep a paper trail

#45

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

notoriousmgb Report

#46

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

jameswhelan42 Report

#47

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

MooseCadbury Report

Confused Duck
Confused Duck
This guy has had a traumatising experience lol

#48

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

lasrina Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Use the Defrost feature or learn the steps to microwave on 50% power, stirring between bursts. Your frozen item will heat much more smoothly and evenly.

#49

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

alg24 Report

Ace
Ace
Rubbish. Preheating means that the body of the oven, not just the air in it, is at the required temperature, so it won't drop by 50 degrees as soon as you put your cold item in it. Crucial for baking, important for accurate timing of other items, roast meats particularly.

#50

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

ghost_girl13 Report

#51

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

amireal Report

Ace
Ace
Flat sheets nearly always have one edge with a wider - like 5cm/2" - hem than the others, which should be used as the top or bottom.

#52

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

eschatomaton Report

Misstisco
Misstisco
Complaining or sending something back just because I don't like it? Take it for a lesson, and order something else next time. Only send it back when something is wrong with it!

#53

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

RagSalesman Report

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Cats live in cubic space, not square space.

#54

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

kirasroth Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Or get a PPO plan that doesn't require referrals.

#55

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

laurelsbooks Report

#56

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

zomgitskiki Report

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
I've had one in my car since September 12, in case I couldn't get home. I've another in case I get called out of town for an emergency, after jumping out of bed 19 times the last time. Both are available with one other bag in case I have to evacuate, as well as a list of what to add at the last minute.

#57

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

crimenvox Report

Kim Kermes
Kim Kermes
Even a 2 gallon zipper bag with cat litter in it.

#58

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

ra_rabble Report

#59

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

KimberAgonistes Report

Green Tree
Green Tree
You can also roast all of the tomatoes before freezing. It concentrates the flavor and cuts down on how much space they take up in the freezer

#60

Practical-Useful-Tips-Twitter-Thread-Lasrina

Tcepsa Report

