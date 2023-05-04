This Online Community Shares Posts About Kids Behaving Like Hellspawn, And Here Are 64 Of The Worst Offenders Interview
Whether or not to have children is one of the most important decisions you’ll ever make in life. But even if you’re the biggest family person in town, you can’t deny that there are moments when you wonder if your kid might be moonlighting as a demon in disguise, sent to torment you. Maybe they spat a chicken nugget right into your morning coffee, destroyed your expensive camera, or tore up their allowance, angry you didn’t give ‘em more cash.
It’s moments like this that can make someone reconsider parenthood. And it’s exactly this feeling that the spicily named, humor-focused ‘Living Condom Advertisements’ subreddit aims to capture. It’s an online community that’s dedicated to sharing examples of children behaving in the very worst, entitled, and yucky way possible. Check out the worst offenders below. Keep in mind, Pandas, that the r/KidsAreCondomAds subreddit focuses entirely on comedy, not hate.
Bored Panda got in touch with the friendly team running the subreddit, and one of its moderators, redditor u/neuroticsmurf, was kind enough to share their thoughts on the community, humor, and what they'd tell overwhelmed parents. "The idea behind the community was always to appreciate the humor in the toughest of parenting moments," they said. You can check out the full interview below.
$25.00-$30.00 Down The Shitter!
We were interested to learn more about the idea behind the r/KidsAreCondomAds subreddit, and moderator u/neuroticsmurf told us all about it. According to them, the focus lies on learning to appreciate the humor in some of the toughest parenting moments you'll ever run into.
"Those moments when your kids exasperate you so much, you begin to question whether you made the right choice to become a parent in the first place," the mod told Bored Panda.
"When you look back on those moments with the benefit of hindsight, they’re usually pretty funny. They were awful at the time, but tragedy + time = comedy!" the redditor urged everyone to look at these sorts of situations from a broader perspective.
Coffee, Now Including Ammonia And Urea!
Kids Trash Thrift Shop's Toy Section, Parents Don't Care
Humor is an incredibly powerful thing that can help turn even the gloomiest situation into something palatable. Moderator u/neuroticsmurf shared a story from their school days with us that shows this.
"When I was in high school, I had a friend who wasn't a great student. Each time our algebra teacher handed back our graded quizzes, my friend would take a look at his grade, let out a defeated chuckle, and just bury his head on his desk. Our teacher finally asked him why he always laughed. She didn't think his grades were very funny. In response, he said, 'Well, I can't cry about it.' No one is going to hate a kid for being a kid. But we can laugh about it," they told Bored Panda.
My 11 Month Old Son Just Hit Me In The Face With His Toy And Broke My Tooth In Half
I like seeing the mother's love come through in this unfortunate moment. The kid has a good mom.
Uhhh
Oh Boy
Meanwhile, the mod also had some advice for new parents who feel entirely overwhelmed, overstressed, and exhausted beyond belief. "When you have a moment as a parent that makes you question your decision not to wear a condom that time long ago, close your eyes, take a deep breath, and consider what a great story you’ll be able to tell at your kid's wedding someday," they pointed out that having a long-term view can help parents see the comedic aspect of it all.
"And remember: Stories are always best accompanied by pictures, so get that camera phone out!" they urged everyone to share these moments of others to help turn tension and stress into laughter.
As we’ve covered on Bored Panda before, actually wanting to be a parent is one of the things that will help you get through the toughest of times. In other words, you have to enjoy the idea of being a mom or a dad. Otherwise, you might feel frustrated and even resent your kids for having to put them first, well, pretty much all of the time. To oversimplify things a tad, nobody enjoys being forced to do something that they dislike, whether it’s parenting or anything else.
And though parenting is incredibly rewarding, any of your bleary-eyed, tousle-haired friends will tell you that it can be beyond exhausting. They’re not just juggling parenting and housework. They’re also likely working, trying to maintain a semblance of social life, taking care of their health, and using the few moments of leisure they have to remind themselves that, hey, they have hobbies and passions like everyone else.
Absolutely Smashing
And There Go All The Saving For College
WHO THE FÜCK LETS THEIR CHILD AROUND SCISSORS AND LEAVES THEM ALONE? THIS IS PARTLY THE PARENTS FAULT
Nice Try Kiddo
i saw the video. part of me was laffing and the other felt bad because the kid trying to blow out the candles was crying
From a practical standpoint, what really helps is knowing how to ask for help. Talk to your partner about dividing up the housework more fairly or them looking after the kids while you take a half-day to unwind. You can then reciprocate once you’re feeling like a human being again. Remember, you're supposed to be a team, not a solo superhero.
If your partner is just as overwhelmed as you are, talk to your family and friends—maybe they could do a spot of babysitting so the both of you can get some well-deserved sleep or go on a date night. If everyone’s busy, consider hiring a nanny. It shouldn’t be seen as a weakness that you want a small break from being a mom or dad. You’re a parent, yes, but you’re not just a parent. And it bodes well to remember that you’re not doing anyone any favors if you’re sacrificing everything for the family and working yourself to exhaustion.
Let's Paint The TV! Great Idea
I Don't Think He Will Be Trusted With Technology For A While
S**t Like This Is Why I'm Not Taking Advice From Those Parenting Books
Originally founded in May 2020, the r/KidsAreCondomAds subreddit currently has 27.4k members. According to the information shared on the sub, the online group is now “under new management."
The group primarily focuses on showing the humorous side of misbehaving kids, and there’s plenty of that to go around. It can make you really respect the amount of patience and perseverance that parents have (or it can temporarily put you off from having kids at all).
This Kid In Home Depot
The irony is that the people who'd probably make the best parents are the one who don't want kids.......
My 7 Year Old Just Broke Something I’ve Had Since I Was Younger Than Him
Half-Eaten-Chicken-Nugget-Soup
Before you start posting random memes and screenshots, you’ve got to familiarize yourself with a few rules. Thankfully, there are only a few. The team running the ‘Living Condom Advertisements’ sub explains that the content that’s shared has to go beyond kids “just being stupid.”
“We want kids destroying people's things, making messes, misbehaving, etc. We want moments that make you not want kids/regret having them,” they point out.
Tity
lol Time to leave some Victoria's Secrets catalogs laying on the coffee table! Children are naturally curious and hear things. This can be handled delicately with scaring anyone
Durex With The Smart Advertising
Ultimate Logic
The best thing you can do for the environment and the future of our planet is to not have kids. Here's 63 examples of why this is such a good idea.
Meanwhile, all the members of the community are urged to be kind to each other. There’s no need to be a jerk when there’s so much comical content to share. What’s more, you should strive to post original stuff—don’t share anything that’s already been posted within the last three months.
The moderators also stress the fact that the sub is all about humor. “Take the hatred elsewhere,” they point out that there’s a zero-tolerance approach to child hatred.
I Gave My 10 Y Old Bro My Laptop Which He Needed For “School”. Punched It While Playing Fortnite…
He wouldn't be touching a computer till he was 16 and his allowance would go to fixing it
3-Year Old Poured A Can Of Soda Into My $2k PC
My Beautiful Children (2/4) Drew Me A Picture.... On My Car.... With Rocks
My father-in-law had a 68 camaro that he took to shows. Gdad insisted on taking my 3 year old down to the shop to help him work on the Camaro. My child was returned 20 minutes later after beating on the car door with a screwdriver
What really helps weather the jaw-droppingly awful moments featured in this list is shifting your perspective and focusing on the silver lining. Namely, the humorous side of things. Sure, you might have just realized that your munchkin is more like a goblin than an innocent angel, but if you manage to laugh when things get tough, you’re effectively saying ‘no’ to stress and anxiety.
Just... Why?
This is why I keep my instruments in a case that kids can’t get into
How Did He Even Get His Head In There??
I hate to laugh when he is clearly scared… but we know he’s fine and this is pretty funny. Why is this the case. I would stick my head in the railing of my stairs and then never could get it back out. How? How does it go one way but not the other. The lesson is also…. Never learned. Honestly did it again and again. It just looks too fun.
Me And The Baby Powder
What you do next will depend a lot on your parenting style. There are four main ones: authoritarian, authoritative, permissive, and uninvolved. Though all families are unique and there are no one-size-fits-all answers, authoritative parenting is generally the best out of the four because it leads to kids growing up to be self-reliant, cooperative, friendly, and achievement-oriented.
Dad I Saw Them Do This At The Gas Station
This Made Me Laugh A Little Too Hard
Yay, So Much Fun... Thanks, Kids
This style focuses on moms and dads setting firm limits for children while also valuing being nurturing, responsive, and supportive. Authoritative parents explain what the rules are like and why they’re like that and they’re open to listening to their kids’ points of view (even if they might not accept it). Clarity and a mix between firmness and friendliness are key here.
We Found My Wife’s Phone In The Toilet Yesterday. We Weren’t Sure Which Of Our Three Kids Put It There.......until My Wife Scrolled Through Her Pictures Today
Sounds About Right
Repost But I Think It Belongs In This Sub
Which of these pics made you laugh and cringe the hardest, Pandas? Do you have any kids of your own? What do you do when they make a massive mess? We'd love to hear your thoughts, so drop by the comment section. And feel free to vent or share some similar stories, too.
All The S**t My Son Has Put Down The Air Conditioning Vent In The Last 6 Years
He’s Sonic
Kids Will Be Kids
Does This Count As A Condom Ad?
Grabby Grabby
Thank You Children Very Cool
Ah Yes, Paint Blood
What A Hell?
Finally Found My Missing AirPods! It Turns Out My Daughter (4 Yr) Got Ahold Of Them And Put Them In The Toaster
You Just Gotta Lock It
My Daughter Had My Wife’s Phone On A Long Car Ride. She Ordered All The Barbie Dream Houses From Amazon
Send them back. Kids have to learn money doesn't grow on trees
Too Late For Birth Control
My Toddler Found A White Ink Pad And Immediately Turned Into Saruman
Skateboarding In The Kitchen
But They‘Re Like, So Worth It
Gave Her A Banana, Turned Around To See This. Terrifying
Slpt_how To Reduce Screen Time
My Kid Was Playing Workshop While I Fixed The Garage Door Yesterday. Super Glad I Checked My Shoe Before Putting It On
Argg... You know the little turd did it because they thought it would be funny
Your Short Break Got Shorter
the kid is barefoot.. in a public restroom... peeking under the stalls.... WHERE IS THE PARENTS
[oc] Why I Couldn't Get Any Sleep Last Night:
A Condom A Day Keeps The Children Away
I stoped taking pictures like this, the album is full of this. Bread, fruit, nuggets, chips.