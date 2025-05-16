ADVERTISEMENT

There are moments in history, and the people who shaped them, that deserve our full attention and remembrance. This collection of 34 photographs does just that, offering a powerful and often moving look at the dedicated military service of African Americans. While the images span from before the Revolution to the mid-1980s, the heart of this collection beats strongest during the pivotal years of World War II and the ensuing decade, through the mid-1950s. Within these pictures are stories of courage, daily life in encampments, the rigors of training, and the faces of men and women who served with honor in the Army, Navy, and Marines. It's a vital visual record, reminding us of their immense contributions to the nation's defense during some of its most challenging times.

#1

Wacs Stand With Their Coffee And Doughnuts

African American women in uniform gathered and enjoying refreshments during a historical military moment in uniform.

The New York Public Library Report

    #2

    Members Of The Women's Army Corps, New York

    African American women in uniform having a snowball fight outside during winter, showcasing historical moments in uniform.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #3

    An Officer Standing Next To His Wife And Holding His Baby Son In His Hands, Honolulu

    African American man in military uniform holding baby while woman stands beside them wearing a floral lei.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #4

    U.S. Army Boxers In England

    African American soldier in uniform sharing a moment with others during a historic military gathering.

    The New York Public Library Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was quite a backlash in ww2 against American army segregation for units posted in Britain. Outside of their base they were allowed anywhere, the white American Army authorities wanted them to be banned from certain places to avoid mixing, the Brits told them what they could do with their stupid ideas. Here's one account https://www.americanairmuseum.com/stories/black-americans-britain-sww

    #5

    Dinner Given At Leghorn, Italy,

    African American man in military uniform sitting at a table with a woman and child in a vintage black and white photo.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #6

    With The Eighth Army In Japan

    African American soldier in uniform getting a haircut while another uniformed man watches in a historic setting.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #7

    At Conference In Vienna

    African American military officers in uniform gathered around a table during a historical strategic meeting.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #8

    At A Currency Exchange Counter In Liege, Belgium

    African American soldier in uniform receiving approval at a military checkpoint during historical service.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #9

    New Army Hostesses In Germany

    Three African American women in uniform stand at the Office of the Theater Chief of Special Services during wartime.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #10

    Students At The University Study Center, First U. S. Army Operated University For Soldiers, Florence, Italy, Are Fed In Modern Cafeteria Style Mess Halls

    African American and white soldiers in uniform eating together in a historic military canteen during wartime.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #11

    Dinner Given For The Dependents By The 180th Port Battalion Officers' Club At Leghorn

    African Americans in uniform share a joyful moment with family around a dining table in a historic black and white photo.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #12

    Reunion In Japan

    African American soldier in uniform standing next to a woman holding a bouquet of flowers in a historic black and white photo.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #13

    With The Eighth Army, Gifu, Japan

    Two African American men in military uniform operating vintage communication equipment in a wood-paneled room.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #14

    Private First Class Alfred Pierce, Jr., A Laboratory Technician At Fort Ord, California

    African American man in uniform working in a laboratory surrounded by glassware and scientific equipment.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #15

    The Arrival Of The Last Members Of The 93rd Infantry Division

    African American military band playing near a docked ship, capturing history of African Americans in uniform.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #16

    Munich Military Post, Germany

    Four African Americans in uniform robes posing together and smiling in a black and white historical photo.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #17

    Baseball In Germany

    Historic black baseball team posing outdoors in uniforms, showcasing powerful African Americans in uniform through history.

    The New York Public Library Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poignant. Presumably the one white guy in uniform is the coach, manager, team boss, whatever. Gotta have a white guy in charge, right?.

    #18

    Guard Duty In Berlin

    Two African American soldiers in uniform sitting and warming by a stove, historical black and white photo.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #19

    Performing Occupational Chores In Munich

    Two African American soldiers in uniform repairing a military vehicle inside a garage during wartime.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #20

    Art Class

    African Americans in uniform drawing sketches in a classroom setting, showcasing talent and discipline through history.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #21

    Soldiers Standing On The Front Of A Stationary Train

    Group of African Americans in uniform posing happily in front of a large train engine at night in a historic black and white photo

    The New York Public Library Report

    #22

    James C. Lee Sitting At A Teletype Machine In The Telegraph Room At Camp Edwards, Kentucky

    African American soldier in uniform operating a vintage military communication device in a historical office setting

    The New York Public Library Report

    #23

    Julius C. Mckenzie, Station Manager Of Wabs (The Hospital Program Distribution System At Aberdeen Proving Ground)

    African American serviceman in uniform operating military communication equipment in a historical black and white photo.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #24

    Army Air Forces Wright Field, Dayton, Ohio

    Group of African Americans in uniform and suits standing near a military aircraft during a historical moment in aviation.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #25

    Climbing A Rope Wall During Practice For A Sea Rescue Maneuver, Fort Lawton, Washington

    African American soldiers in uniform climbing a rope net during military training in a historical black and white photo.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #26

    Sixteen African American Soldiers Taking The Oath In Vienna, Austria

    African American soldiers in uniform standing in formation outside a historic cathedral during a military ceremony.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #27

    Discussion Group In Reins

    African Americans in uniform sitting and conversing around a table in a historical military setting.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #28

    Veteran Of The U. S. Armed Forces Working With Army Units At Marseille Garrison Area, France

    African American man in uniform working at a desk with a colleague in a historical military office setting.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #29

    Women Basketball Players Holding Their Trophy Won At The Wac Theater Basketball Championship In Rouen, France

    Three African American women in military uniform smiling and holding a trophy, showcasing historic moments in uniform.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #30

    Nurnberg, Germany, The Third Army's Track And Field Finals

    African American athlete in uniform crossing finish line during historical track race at outdoor stadium with spectators.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #31

    With The Eighth Army In Kobe, Japan, Free, One-Day Fitting Service At Kobe Qm Depot

    Two African American soldiers in uniform, one measuring the other's sleeve length, showcasing historical military attire.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #32

    Fort Benning, Georgia

    Three African Americans in military uniform reading documents outside a war information center during history.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #33

    Master Sergeant William P. Thompkins Sitting At A Desk And Looking At A Photograph Of His Fiancée Delores Taylor, Fort Dix, New Jersey

    African American soldier in uniform sitting at desk looking at a photo in a historical military setting.

    The New York Public Library Report

    #34

    Among The First To Enter Action, Returning Home

    Group of African American soldiers in uniform gathered outdoors with their military bags around them in historical photo

    The New York Public Library Report

