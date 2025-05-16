ADVERTISEMENT

There are moments in history, and the people who shaped them, that deserve our full attention and remembrance. This collection of 34 photographs does just that, offering a powerful and often moving look at the dedicated military service of African Americans. While the images span from before the Revolution to the mid-1980s, the heart of this collection beats strongest during the pivotal years of World War II and the ensuing decade, through the mid-1950s. Within these pictures are stories of courage, daily life in encampments, the rigors of training, and the faces of men and women who served with honor in the Army, Navy, and Marines. It's a vital visual record, reminding us of their immense contributions to the nation's defense during some of its most challenging times.