34 Moving Photos Of African American Troops Post WWII, Honoring Their Courage
There are moments in history, and the people who shaped them, that deserve our full attention and remembrance. This collection of 34 photographs does just that, offering a powerful and often moving look at the dedicated military service of African Americans. While the images span from before the Revolution to the mid-1980s, the heart of this collection beats strongest during the pivotal years of World War II and the ensuing decade, through the mid-1950s. Within these pictures are stories of courage, daily life in encampments, the rigors of training, and the faces of men and women who served with honor in the Army, Navy, and Marines. It's a vital visual record, reminding us of their immense contributions to the nation's defense during some of its most challenging times.
Wacs Stand With Their Coffee And Doughnuts
Members Of The Women's Army Corps, New York
An Officer Standing Next To His Wife And Holding His Baby Son In His Hands, Honolulu
U.S. Army Boxers In England
There was quite a backlash in ww2 against American army segregation for units posted in Britain. Outside of their base they were allowed anywhere, the white American Army authorities wanted them to be banned from certain places to avoid mixing, the Brits told them what they could do with their stupid ideas. Here's one account https://www.americanairmuseum.com/stories/black-americans-britain-sww
Dinner Given At Leghorn, Italy,
With The Eighth Army In Japan
At Conference In Vienna
At A Currency Exchange Counter In Liege, Belgium
New Army Hostesses In Germany
Students At The University Study Center, First U. S. Army Operated University For Soldiers, Florence, Italy, Are Fed In Modern Cafeteria Style Mess Halls
Dinner Given For The Dependents By The 180th Port Battalion Officers' Club At Leghorn
Reunion In Japan
With The Eighth Army, Gifu, Japan
Private First Class Alfred Pierce, Jr., A Laboratory Technician At Fort Ord, California
The Arrival Of The Last Members Of The 93rd Infantry Division
Munich Military Post, Germany
Baseball In Germany
Guard Duty In Berlin
Performing Occupational Chores In Munich
Art Class
Soldiers Standing On The Front Of A Stationary Train
James C. Lee Sitting At A Teletype Machine In The Telegraph Room At Camp Edwards, Kentucky
Julius C. Mckenzie, Station Manager Of Wabs (The Hospital Program Distribution System At Aberdeen Proving Ground)
Army Air Forces Wright Field, Dayton, Ohio
Climbing A Rope Wall During Practice For A Sea Rescue Maneuver, Fort Lawton, Washington
Sixteen African American Soldiers Taking The Oath In Vienna, Austria
Discussion Group In Reins
Veteran Of The U. S. Armed Forces Working With Army Units At Marseille Garrison Area, France
Women Basketball Players Holding Their Trophy Won At The Wac Theater Basketball Championship In Rouen, France
Nurnberg, Germany, The Third Army's Track And Field Finals
With The Eighth Army In Kobe, Japan, Free, One-Day Fitting Service At Kobe Qm Depot
Fort Benning, Georgia
Master Sergeant William P. Thompkins Sitting At A Desk And Looking At A Photograph Of His Fiancée Delores Taylor, Fort Dix, New Jersey
Among The First To Enter Action, Returning Home
Bless the New York Public Library for the photo collection. This is an important resource now the the Pentagon is purging archives (F#ck you, Pete Hegseth and your ilk). Librarians do a lot more than stamp books!
For those interested in Black history photos, check https://digitalcollections.nypl.org/divisions/schomburg-center-for-research-in-black-culture-photographs-and-prints-divisionLoad More Replies...
