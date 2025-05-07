As a fine art photographer based in Ottawa, I specialize in capturing the kind of beauty that feels fleeting—gentle moments, soft light, and expressions of pure wonder. Over the years, I’ve worked with many subjects, but there’s something uniquely magical about photographing children and their animals together. It’s where my heart truly lives.

Children and animals share a language that’s unspoken yet deeply understood. It’s a kind of trust, curiosity, and authenticity that can’t be posed or faked. In a world that moves so fast, these quiet, soulful connections remind me of what really matters—innocence, joy, and being fully present.

#1

Young girl and dog having a whimsical tea party in a field of blue flowers, capturing the magical bond between children and animals

I love working with children because they are naturally imaginative and unfiltered. They don’t try to “perform” for the camera—they just are. Their expressions are real, their emotions honest, and their sense of wonder contagious. When a child reaches out to touch a bunny or whispers to a horse, there’s a softness that fills the space around them. That’s the magic I try to preserve.

Animals, too, bring their own kind of energy into a session. Whether it’s a playful puppy, a curious duck, or even a majestic horse in one of my fantasy sessions, they ground the child and create real, unscripted moments of interaction. They calm anxious little ones, spark laughter, and open the door to beautiful storytelling.
    #2

    Young girl in a whimsical dress having a tea party with a white dog, capturing the magical bond between children and animals outdoors.

    #3

    Child in red winter clothing gently interacting with a duck, capturing the magical bond between children and animals in snow.

    This collection features 15 of my favorite portraits from recent sessions—each one a moment of connection between a child and their animal friend. Some are whimsical and fantastical, others are quiet and heartfelt. Every image is carefully styled and lit, but the emotions captured are always genuine.

    Creating these portraits isn’t just about making beautiful pictures—it’s about celebrating the tender relationship between the wild and the innocent. It’s about giving families art that feels personal and timeless, and giving children an experience they’ll never forget.
    #4

    Young girl in a flowing gown gently embracing a horse, capturing the magical bond between children and animals in a whimsical portrait.

    #5

    Child in winter clothes holding a puppy, standing next to a wooden sled in a snowy whimsical portrait capturing magical bond.

    For me, photography isn’t just about capturing how people look. It’s about preserving how they feel. These portraits are more than pictures—they're memories, emotions, and timeless stories waiting to be shared.

    I invite you to step into this dreamlike world, where animals are companions, unspoken secrets between animals and children, and the best friend bond between child and their favourite companion is something truly magical.
    #6

    Child and dog playing chess in whimsical portrait capturing magical bond between children and animals with vintage props.

    #7

    Young girl in a red dress holding an apple, standing in a field with a small brown pony, capturing the magical bond between children and animals.

    #8

    Young girl in a whimsical turquoise dress with a small black dog, capturing the magical bond between children and animals outdoors.

    #9

    Young boy in vintage clothes gently interacting with a chicken, capturing the magical bond between children and animals in nature.

    #10

    Young girl in a vintage dress holding ducklings, sitting on wooden floor with books and globe, capturing magical bond with animals.

    #11

    Young girl in a whimsical portrait closely observing a goldfish, capturing the magical bond between children and animals.

    #12

    Young girl offering an apple to a white dog in a wicker basket, capturing the magical bond between children and animals.

    #13

    Child lying on a black horse in a serene forest, capturing the magical bond between children and animals in a whimsical portrait.

    #14

    Sleeping child in a bear costume on a high chair with playful kittens and whimsical floral decorations, capturing magical bond.

    #15

    Boy in a yellow plaid shirt kneeling with a dog on grass at sunset, capturing the magical bond between children and animals.

