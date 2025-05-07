As a fine art photographer based in Ottawa, I specialize in capturing the kind of beauty that feels fleeting—gentle moments, soft light, and expressions of pure wonder. Over the years, I’ve worked with many subjects, but there’s something uniquely magical about photographing children and their animals together. It’s where my heart truly lives.

Children and animals share a language that’s unspoken yet deeply understood. It’s a kind of trust, curiosity, and authenticity that can’t be posed or faked. In a world that moves so fast, these quiet, soulful connections remind me of what really matters—innocence, joy, and being fully present.

More info: soniagourliefineartphotography.com | Instagram | Facebook