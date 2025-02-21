ADVERTISEMENT

With over 1,7 Million followers, Josh Hernandez an artist behind mad.charcoal creates incredible free-hand portaits using nothing but charcoal. Besides being visually striking, Josh's artwork carries a unique atmosphere, blending shadows and light to tell powerful stories.

The artist often shares his behind-the-scenes videos showcasing how his artworks are born. Josh's signature style characterized by bold contrasts, dynamic textures, and an almost ethereal quality has set him apart in the contemporary art scene.

More info: Instagram | madcharcoalshop.com

Drawing in process