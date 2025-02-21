ADVERTISEMENT

With over 1,7 Million followers, Josh Hernandez an artist behind mad.charcoal creates incredible free-hand portaits using nothing but charcoal. Besides being visually striking, Josh's artwork carries a unique atmosphere, blending shadows and light to tell powerful stories.

The artist often shares his behind-the-scenes videos showcasing how his artworks are born. Josh's signature style characterized by bold contrasts, dynamic textures, and an almost ethereal quality has set him apart in the contemporary art scene.

More info: Instagram | madcharcoalshop.com

Drawing in process

#1

Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, with abstract drips and moody texture, showcasing a striking artistic style.

mad.charcoal Report

    #2

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez features a striking side profile with abstract detailing.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #3

    Charcoal portrait by an artist with over a million fans, featuring a striking abstract female face with dynamic brush strokes.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #4

    Charcoal portrait on newspaper by artist Josh Hernandez, showcasing intricate facial details and dynamic brush strokes.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #5

    Abstract charcoal portrait by artist Josh Hernandez, featuring a face with swirling lines and expressive shading.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #6

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, showcasing an expressive face with blurred, dynamic strokes.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #7

    Charcoal portrait of a person with abstract, flowing elements obscuring their eyes, showcasing Josh Hernandez's artistry.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #8

    Charcoal portrait of a woman's face with intense expression, illustrating striking artistic style by Josh Hernandez.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #9

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, featuring intricate overlapping lines and subtle shading.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #10

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez of a woman in profile, showcasing intricate detail and texture.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #11

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, depicting an abstract face with flowing black lines.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #12

    Charcoal portrait by artist Josh Hernandez, featuring abstract elements and a serene facial expression.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #13

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, featuring a woman's face with expressive shading and dynamic lines.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #14

    Charcoal portrait by artist Josh Hernandez featuring a woman with swirling hair, showcasing striking artistry.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #15

    Charcoal portrait by artist Josh Hernandez, featuring abstract linework over a serene face.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #16

    Charcoal portrait of a person with closed eyes, showcasing Josh Hernandez's striking artistic style.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #17

    Charcoal portrait of a person with upraised arms, created by the artist Josh Hernandez.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #18

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, depicting a face obscured by expressive, swirling strokes.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #19

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, featuring abstract black strokes forming a woman's face in an expressive style.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #20

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, featuring an abstract, ethereal face with swirling lines.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #21

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez featuring an expressive close-up of a face with abstract strokes.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #22

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, showcasing layered textures and striking contrasts in abstract elements.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #23

    Charcoal portrait with abstract strokes creating a striking image by artist Josh Hernandez.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #24

    Charcoal portrait by artist Josh Hernandez, depicting an expressive face with flowing lines.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #25

    Charcoal portrait of a Native American on horseback, showcasing striking details by artist Josh Hernandez.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #26

    Charcoal portrait of a woman by Josh Hernandez, featuring expressive strokes and abstract elements.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #27

    Charcoal portrait of a bearded man by artist Josh Hernandez, featuring expressive textures and deep shadows.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #28

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, featuring a bearded figure with dramatic black shading and abstract lines.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #29

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, featuring abstract lines and a partially obscured face in striking detail.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #30

    Charcoal portrait by artist Josh Hernandez, featuring an expressive face with abstract, dynamic strokes.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #31

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, featuring a blindfolded figure with textured strokes and a dynamic composition.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #32

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, depicting an expressive face with abstract shading and intricate details.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #33

    Charcoal portrait of a person riding a galloping horse, showcasing dynamic artistry by Josh Hernandez.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #34

    Charcoal portrait of a woman's face with intense expression, artwork by Josh Hernandez.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #35

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez featuring abstract, striking lines and shadows, showcasing a detailed human face.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #36

    Charcoal portrait of a woman with striking facial features, created by artist Josh Hernandez.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #37

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, featuring a blurred face with dynamic lines creating a mysterious effect.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #38

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez depicting a woman's face with intricate shading and dynamic lines.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #39

    Charcoal portrait by artist, featuring an abstract, detailed depiction of a woman's face amid swirling textures.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #40

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez, depicting a serene face emerging from abstract strokes.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #41

    Charcoal portrait of a woman's face with dynamic brush strokes by artist Josh Hernandez.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #42

    Charcoal portrait with pixelated design elements, created by artist Josh Hernandez.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #43

    Charcoal portrait of a rider on horseback, showcasing dynamic movement and contrast.

    mad.charcoal Report

    #44

    Charcoal portrait by Josh Hernandez depicting a dramatic crucifixion scene with expressive shading and intense detail.

    mad.charcoal Report

