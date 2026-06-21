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With so many iconic fantasy worlds, sci-fi universes, and brilliant fictional settings in books and movies, we all ask the same question: “What would I do if I were the hero of this story?”

This ultimate pop culture ‘Would You Rather’ poll lets you test your survival instincts against the toughest fictional dilemmas. Cast your vote to decide which magical worlds are actually habitable, which legendary characters you would follow, and which movie villains are the most terrifying. Step out of reality for a second and see how your choices stack up against other Pandas!

When you’re done voting in this poll, continue your fantastical journey in Part 2 of the Fictional ‘Would You Rather’ Poll by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Would you rather find out you’re a replicated human with a false past like in Blade Runner 2049 (2017), or find out your whole life was a lie, filmed for reality TV, like in The Truman Show (1998)?

Two side-by-side scenes from popular fiction movies, one featuring a man driving at night and the other a man looking in a mirror.

Alcon Entertainment , Paramount Pictures Report

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    #2

    If you were in the movie Passengers (2016), would you rather spend the rest of your life alone on a massive spaceship or wake someone up for company, practically sentencing them to the same uncomfortable fate?

    A man observes a woman in a hibernation pod, both characters from a popular fiction movie. The scene emphasizes the sci-fi setting.

    Columbia Pictures Report

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    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easy choice for us introverts.

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    #3

    If you had to choose between these two to solve a mystery for you, would you rather get help from Ace Ventura or Johnny English?

    Jim Carrey as Ace Ventura and Rowan Atkinson as Mr. Bean in a Popular Fiction and Movies Would You Rather Poll.

    Warner Bros. , StudioCanal Report

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    #4

    Would you rather get accidentally stuck in the past like in Back to the Future (1985) or relive the same day over and over again like in Groundhog Day (1993)?

    A split image featuring the DeLorean from Back to the Future and Bill Murray in bed for a Popular Fiction and Movies Would You Rather Poll.

    Amblin Entertainment , Columbia Pictures Report

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    #5

    If you had to choose between love and ambition, like in La La Land (2016), which way would you go?

    Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone sitting on a bench at night with a city view for a Popular Fiction and Movies Would You Rather Poll.

    Summit Entertainment Report

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    #6

    Would you rather be a close work associate of Jordan Belfort from The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) or Patrick Bateman from American Psycho (2000)?

    A split image of Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale in a Popular Fiction and Movies Would You Rather Poll.

    Paramount Pictures , Lionsgate Films Report

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    #7

    Would you rather fight Thanos with the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or face Sauron with the Fellowship in The Lord of the Rings?

    A split image for the Popular Fiction And Movies Would You Rather Poll, showcasing Thanos and the Eye of Sauron.

    Marvel Studios , New Line Cinema Report

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    #8

    Would you rather wake up chained and trapped in a dilapidated bathroom like in the movie Saw (2004), or buried alive like in the movie Buried (2010)?

    A split image for the Popular Fiction And Movies Would You Rather Poll, with Jigsaw's victims in two scenes.

    Lionsgate Films Inc. Report

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    #9

    Would you rather get spun into a media frenzy after being framed for your significant other's disappearance, like in Gone Girl (2014), or be tormented by a feeling you might actually have been at fault for it, like in Shutter Island (2010)?

    A split image for the Popular Fiction And Movies Would You Rather Poll, depicting Ben Affleck and Leonardo DiCaprio.

    20th Century Fox , Paramount Pictures Report

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    #10

    Would you rather live in the fantastical world of Middle-earth or the utopian United Federation of Planets from Star Trek?

    A split image showing Hobbiton and a Star Trek spaceship for a Popular Fiction and Movies Would You Rather Poll.

    New Line Cinema , Paramount Television Report

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    #11

    Would you rather get trapped aboard the Flying Dutchman from Pirates of the Caribbean or in the magical prison of Azkaban from Harry Potter?

    A split image for the Popular Fiction And Movies Would You Rather Poll, showing Davy Jones and a dark ship.

    Walt Disney Pictures , Warner Bros. Report

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    #12

    In The Twilight Saga, would you rather be a vampire with superhuman abilities who must sustain themselves on blood, or a shapeshifting werewolf who protects people from vampires?

    A split image for the Popular Fiction And Movies Would You Rather Poll, featuring Edward Cullen and a werewolf.

    Summit Entertainment Report

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    #13

    If you were in the middle of the conflict in the world of the Avatar franchise, would you rather fight on the side of humanity or on the side of the Na’vi?

    A split image for a popular fiction and movies would you rather poll. Left: Stephen Lang as Colonel Quaritch. Right: A Na'vi riding a Banshee in Avatar.

    20th Century Fox Report

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    #14

    Would you rather risk it all chasing perfection like Nina in Black Swan (2010) or stay painfully mediocre, but healthy?

    Natalie Portman as the Black Swan with a dark crown and elaborate makeup, ideal for a popular fiction and movies would you rather poll.

    Cross Creek Pictures Report

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    #15

    Would you rather try to survive the alien attack from Independence Day (1996) or War of the Worlds (2005)?

    A split image for a popular fiction and movies would you rather poll. Left: A building attacked in The Day After Tomorrow. Right: A tripod alien from War of the Worlds.

    20th Century Fox , Paramount Pictures Report

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    #16

    Would you rather gain the curse of Princess Fiona from Shrek (2001) – stay human by day, but turn ogre by night – or the curse of The Beast from Beauty and the Beast (1991) – turn permanently monstrous until someone truly loves you and lifts the curse?

    A split image for a popular fiction and movies would you rather poll. Left: Princess Fiona from Shrek. Right: The Beast from Beauty and the Beast.

    DreamWorks Animation , Walt Disney Pictures Report

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    #17

    Would you rather be part of the crew in Ocean's Eleven (2001) and try to rob three casinos at once, or the crew from Inception (2010) and attempt to implant an idea in someone’s mind through their dreams in a mind-heist?

    A split image for a popular fiction and movies would you rather poll. Left: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon from Oceans Eleven. Right: Leonardo DiCaprio and Elliot Page sleeping in a scene from Inception.

    Village Roadshow , Warner Bros. Report

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