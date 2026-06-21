ADVERTISEMENT

With so many iconic fantasy worlds, sci-fi universes, and brilliant fictional settings in books and movies, we all ask the same question: “What would I do if I were the hero of this story?”

This ultimate pop culture ‘Would You Rather’ poll lets you test your survival instincts against the toughest fictional dilemmas. Cast your vote to decide which magical worlds are actually habitable, which legendary characters you would follow, and which movie villains are the most terrifying. Step out of reality for a second and see how your choices stack up against other Pandas!

When you’re done voting in this poll, continue your fantastical journey in Part 2 of the Fictional ‘Would You Rather’ Poll by clicking here.