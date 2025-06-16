33 Beloved Foods And Drinks That Broke Our Hearts When They Disappeared
Nothing stings quite like discovering your favorite snack has vanished from store shelves forever. These 33 beloved foods and drinks met their untimely demise despite having loyal fans who still search grocery aisles in vain hope. Some were victims of changing tastes, others fell to corporate cost-cutting, and a few just couldn't compete in the modern marketplace. From sodas that defined entire decades to candies that made childhood special, these discontinued items left holes in our hearts (and our pantries). Pour one out for these fallen favorites – they may be gone, but judging by the online petitions begging for their return, they're definitely not forgotten.
Pepsi Blue
Marshmallow Alphabits
Wendy’s Superbar
Nestle Quik
Altoid Tangerine Sours
Ice Breakers Liquid Ice
Chewels Sugarless Gum
Hi-C Ecto Cooler
Choco Taco
Lime-Flavored Skittles
Butterfinger Bb's
Hershey's Kissables
Planters Cheez Balls
Sierra Mist Soda
Yogos
Philadelphia Cheesecake Bars
Reese's Peanut Butter And Banana Cups
Skittles Bubble Gum
Reese's Bites
Jello Pudding Pops
Taco Bell's 7 Layer Burrito
Fruitopia
Pizzarias Pizza Chips From Keebler
Kudos
Slice Orange Soda
McDonald's Snack Wraps
Berries & Cream Dr. Pepper
Creme Savers
Kix Cereal
They still make Kix. If your local market doesn't have it, you can buy it on Amazon.
Hansen Soda
Waffelos Cereal
Jolt Cola
One of the original high-caffeine drinks. Still sold on Amazon.
"Ambrosia" Salad
I rarely saw this in stores; occasionally in a restaurant. Luckily there are *many* recipes out there for those who actually like this stuff. For example: https://passmeaspoon.com/classic-ambrosia-salad/
It isn't too much to ask for moment of research behind each item. Many of these are still available.
The one I miss most isn't on the list: Aspen, an apple-flavored soda made by PepsiCo for about a decade. Jones Soda has a green apple flavor, and while it's very tasty, it's sweeter & less "crisp" than Aspen was; more like a green Jolly Rancher in carbonated form.
