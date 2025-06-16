ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing stings quite like discovering your favorite snack has vanished from store shelves forever. These 33 beloved foods and drinks met their untimely demise despite having loyal fans who still search grocery aisles in vain hope. Some were victims of changing tastes, others fell to corporate cost-cutting, and a few just couldn't compete in the modern marketplace. From sodas that defined entire decades to candies that made childhood special, these discontinued items left holes in our hearts (and our pantries). Pour one out for these fallen favorites – they may be gone, but judging by the online petitions begging for their return, they're definitely not forgotten.

#1

Pepsi Blue

Pepsi Blue bottle and a glass filled with blue soda and ice cubes, a beloved drink that disappeared from the market.

    #2

    Marshmallow Alphabits

    Post Marshmallow Alpha-Bits cereal box with colorful letters and happy children, a beloved discontinued food item.

    #3

    Wendy’s Superbar

    Woman serving herself salad at a vintage buffet of beloved foods and drinks that broke hearts when they disappeared

    #4

    Nestle Quik

    Vintage Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix can, a beloved food and drink that disappeared from shelves.

    #5

    Altoid Tangerine Sours

    Tin of discontinued Tangerine Sour Altoids candies, a beloved food that broke hearts when it disappeared.

    #6

    Ice Breakers Liquid Ice

    Hand holding Ice Breakers Liquid Ice mint container, one of the beloved foods and drinks that disappeared.

    #7

    Chewels Sugarless Gum

    Packages of Chewels sugarless gum, a beloved food that disappeared, shown alongside gum pieces with a shiny center.

    #8

    Hi-C Ecto Cooler

    Hi-C Ecto Cooler juice box with a bendy straw, displayed alongside nostalgic foods that disappeared.

    #9

    Choco Taco

    Hand holding a Klondike Choco Taco ice cream, a beloved food that disappeared from the market.

    #10

    Lime-Flavored Skittles

    Limited edition All Lime Skittles candy pack, a beloved food that many missed when it disappeared from shelves.

    #11

    Butterfinger Bb's

    Nestle Butterfinger BBD candy bar with Simpsons characters, a beloved food that disappeared from the market.

    #12

    Hershey's Kissables

    Kissesables candy coated mini kisses, a beloved food that broke hearts when it disappeared, on a white surface near keyboard.

    #13

    Planters Cheez Balls

    Planters Cheez Balls canister with mascot Mr. Peanut on a couch, a beloved snack that disappeared and returned.

    #14

    Sierra Mist Soda

    Sierra Mist soda cans and bottles displayed with packaging, representing beloved foods and drinks that disappeared.

    #15

    Yogos

    Boxes of Yogos yogurt-covered fruit flavored snacks in Strawberry Slam, Crazy Berries, and Berry-Berry Banana flavors, nostalgic foods.

    #16

    Philadelphia Cheesecake Bars

    Cheesecake bars with strawberry topping and white drizzle on a wooden cutting board, a beloved food that disappeared.

    #17

    Reese's Peanut Butter And Banana Cups

    Reese's Peanut Butter and Banana Creme candy bar, one of the beloved foods that disappeared from shelves.

    Skittles Bubble Gum

    Skittles bubble gum flavor candy pack, a beloved food that broke our hearts when it disappeared from shelves.

    #19

    Reese's Bites

    Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bites candy cup featured in beloved foods and drinks that disappeared.

    #20

    Jello Pudding Pops

    Jell-O Pudding Pops box and partially eaten popsicle representing beloved foods that disappeared from the market.

    Ugh, I associate these with Bill Cosby. No thanks.

    #21

    Taco Bell's 7 Layer Burrito

    Partially eaten grilled burrito with melted cheese and beans, representing beloved foods that disappeared.

    #22

    Fruitopia

    Bottles of discontinued Fruitopia beverages in various fruity flavors lined up outdoors on a table.

    #23

    Pizzarias Pizza Chips From Keebler

    Keebler Pizzarias cheese pizza chips bag, a nostalgic beloved food that disappeared from the snack market.

    #24

    Kudos

    Box of Kudos milk chocolate granola bars variety pack featuring Dove, M&M’s, and Snickers, a beloved discontinued snack.

    #25

    Slice Orange Soda

    Can of Slice orange citrus soda placed on a stone surface representing beloved foods and drinks that disappeared.

    #26

    McDonald's Snack Wraps

    Two wrapped burritos on branded paper, showing lettuce, cheese, and sauce, representing beloved foods that disappeared.

    #27

    Berries & Cream Dr. Pepper

    Limited edition Dr Pepper berries and cream soda can held by hand, nostalgic beloved foods and drinks that disappeared.

    #28

    Creme Savers

    Package of Creme Savers hard candy strawberries and creme flavor, one of the beloved foods and drinks that disappeared.

    #29

    Kix Cereal

    Kix cereal box featuring crispy corn puffs, a beloved food that broke hearts when it disappeared.

    They still make Kix. If your local market doesn't have it, you can buy it on Amazon.

    #30

    Hansen Soda

    Six-pack of Hansen's Cherry Vanilla soda, a beloved discontinued food and drink, displayed on a colorful blanket.

    #31

    Waffelos Cereal

    Waffelos maple syrup flavored cereal box featuring animated characters, a nostalgic beloved food that disappeared.

    #32

    Jolt Cola

    Red can of Jolt Cola zero sugar energy drink, a beloved food and drink that disappeared from shelves.

    One of the original high-caffeine drinks. Still sold on Amazon.

    #33

    "Ambrosia" Salad

    Creamy retro fruit salad in a vintage crystal pedestal bowl, one of the beloved foods that disappeared over time.

    I rarely saw this in stores; occasionally in a restaurant. Luckily there are *many* recipes out there for those who actually like this stuff. For example: https://passmeaspoon.com/classic-ambrosia-salad/

