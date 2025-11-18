ADVERTISEMENT

Cartoonist Mark Parisi, the creator of 'Off the Mark,' is back on Bored Panda. This time, we decided to feature the artist’s cartoons showcasing familiar pop culture characters. As always, Mark’s humor is quick, light, and hits perfectly in just one panel.

You can expect to see iconic characters from multiple universes like Star Wars, Looney Tunes, Peanuts, and more. Parisi takes the characters we grew up with and drops them into ordinary life in a way that feels fresh, silly, and instantly relatable.

Scroll down and enjoy a hilarious selection of strips from the series.

#1

One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing different names for Waldo worldwide and a man thinking he's hard to find.

mark_parisi_otm

1 hour ago

And in reality he is Frank Abagnale

And in reality he is Frank Abagnale

    #2

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi featuring iconic characters in a humorous Star Wars training scene with Yoda and a student.

    mark_parisi_otm

    1 hour ago

If you can lift the cat without waking it you are a true Jedi master

    If you can lift the cat without waking it you are a true Jedi master

    #3

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing grumpy dwarfs asking why one is upset while reading the news on a phone.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #4

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing iconic Winnie the Pooh characters discussing a bear in the woods humorously.

    mark_parisi_otm

    1 hour ago

its also the tale how Eeyore lost his tail the first time

    its also the tale how Eeyore lost his tail the first time

    #5

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi shows iconic characters facing an update warning sign in a humorous sci-fi scene.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #6

    Cat knocking apple from tree near Isaac Newton in clever one-panel comics by Mark Parisi with iconic characters.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #7

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing a frog in a coffin protesting about how his eyes look.

    mark_parisi_otm

    1 hour ago

How can he move without a hand inside of him?

    How can he move without a hand inside of him?

    #8

    Clever one-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing a cartoon coyote eating Marshmallow Meeps chicks.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #9

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing Yoda struggling to finish fries while Chewbacca watches.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #10

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing a character approaching and entering a chiropractor’s office.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #11

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing Snoopy teaching reindeer a class on balancing on a roof.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #12

    Snoopy lying on a doghouse with a thought bubble, a clever one-panel comic featuring iconic characters by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #13

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing detectives inspecting a lineup including Big Bird and smaller birds.

    mark_parisi_otm

    51 minutes ago

It was probably number 2, he looks really evil.

    It was probably number 2, he looks really evil.

    #14

    Clever one-panel comic by Mark Parisi shows a cartoon coyote and cat talking over drinks about a laser dot.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #15

    One-panel comic featuring iconic characters including Bugs Bunny and Wile E. Coyote in a humorous dining scene.

    mark_parisi_otm

    56 minutes ago

I am more concerned that Bugs is the one complaining

    I am more concerned that Bugs is the one complaining

    #16

    One-panel comic featuring iconic characters by Mark Parisi showing Darth Vader using Breathe Right strips while lying down.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #17

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi shows a stormtrooper browsing greeting cards under a Missed You sign.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #18

    Cartoon cereal box labeled Loco Pebbles with iconic characters in a clever one-panel comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #19

    Darth Vader humorously typing Yoda’s password on a laptop in one-panel comics featuring iconic characters by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #20

    One-panel comic featuring iconic characters with a cafe worker asking about spinach spice in a humorous scene.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #21

    Wile E. Coyote sitting sadly in an armchair in a one-panel comic by Mark Parisi featuring iconic characters.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #22

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing a prince with a fortune teller and a happy snowman celebrating in snow confetti.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #23

    Harley Quinn with mallet thinking phone and keys checklist in a clever one-panel comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #24

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi shows a grumpy character on a therapist couch expressing annoyance and irritability.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #25

    Clever one-panel comic by Mark Parisi shows Superman struggling to help choking person with Heimlich maneuver in restaurant.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #26

    Comic strip featuring iconic characters R2-D2 and C-3PO in a clever one-panel comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #27

    Masked character sitting on the floor in kitchen with thought bubble about machete in dishwasher in Mark Parisi one-panel comic.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #28

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi featuring iconic characters in a humorous St. Paddy’s Day gathering.

    mark_parisi_otm

    55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tucker Carlson must be delighted Mrs. Green wears her heels again. But also, why is she the only girl there?

    #29

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing characters confusing a full moon with a space station and a werewolf.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #30

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing a character in a Hot Yoda costume with a surprised yoga instructor.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #31

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi featuring iconic characters with humorous interaction in a lab setting.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #32

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi featuring iconic characters with clever life lessons in a simple cartoon style.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #33

    Yoda reading a book showing the Cat in the Hat saying sam I am in a clever one-panel comic by Mark Parisi.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #34

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing a character similar to Yoda taking an eye test with humorous results.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #35

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing a Vulcan and a Jedi in a mental battle inside a boxing ring.

    mark_parisi_otm

    36 minutes ago

Are you Team Star Wars or Team Star Trek?

    Are you Team Star Wars or Team Star Trek?

    #36

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing a humorous stylist transformation illustrating clever iconic characters.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #37

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi showing a person drawing a cartoon and Darth Vader saying I am your fodder.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #38

    One-panel comic by Mark Parisi featuring iconic characters with a humorous White Castle reference and a pun on Han Solo.

    mark_parisi_otm

    #39

    Person using a smartphone showing a clever one-panel comic featuring iconic characters on a fictional dating app called tintinder.

    mark_parisi_otm

