39 Clever One-Panel Comics Featuring Iconic Characters By Mark Parisi
Cartoonist Mark Parisi, the creator of 'Off the Mark,' is back on Bored Panda. This time, we decided to feature the artist’s cartoons showcasing familiar pop culture characters. As always, Mark’s humor is quick, light, and hits perfectly in just one panel.
You can expect to see iconic characters from multiple universes like Star Wars, Looney Tunes, Peanuts, and more. Parisi takes the characters we grew up with and drops them into ordinary life in a way that feels fresh, silly, and instantly relatable.
Scroll down and enjoy a hilarious selection of strips from the series.
If you can lift the cat without waking it you are a true Jedi master
Tucker Carlson must be delighted Mrs. Green wears her heels again. But also, why is she the only girl there?