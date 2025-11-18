ADVERTISEMENT

Cartoonist Mark Parisi, the creator of 'Off the Mark,' is back on Bored Panda. This time, we decided to feature the artist’s cartoons showcasing familiar pop culture characters. As always, Mark’s humor is quick, light, and hits perfectly in just one panel.

You can expect to see iconic characters from multiple universes like Star Wars, Looney Tunes, Peanuts, and more. Parisi takes the characters we grew up with and drops them into ordinary life in a way that feels fresh, silly, and instantly relatable.

Scroll down and enjoy a hilarious selection of strips from the series.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee