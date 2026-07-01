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Digital artist Norrobey brings together worlds that were never meant to meet, and somehow makes them look like they belong in the same frame. His mashups and photo manipulations combine famous movie characters, musicians, historical paintings, sculptures, and familiar pop culture scenes into images that feel both unexpected and oddly convincing.

What makes his work stand out is the attention to detail. Norrobey does more than simply drop a modern figure into an old painting or a famous movie still. He carefully matches lighting, colors, textures, poses, and atmosphere, allowing characters like the Joker, Batman, Tyler Durden, or Django to slip into completely different visual worlds without breaking the illusion. His images play with nostalgia while also giving well-known artworks and pop culture moments a fresh twist.

Scroll down to see his work, and let us know in the comments which unexpected crossover worked best for you.

More info: Instagram