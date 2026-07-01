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Digital artist Norrobey brings together worlds that were never meant to meet, and somehow makes them look like they belong in the same frame. His mashups and photo manipulations combine famous movie characters, musicians, historical paintings, sculptures, and familiar pop culture scenes into images that feel both unexpected and oddly convincing.

What makes his work stand out is the attention to detail. Norrobey does more than simply drop a modern figure into an old painting or a famous movie still. He carefully matches lighting, colors, textures, poses, and atmosphere, allowing characters like the Joker, Batman, Tyler Durden, or Django to slip into completely different visual worlds without breaking the illusion. His images play with nostalgia while also giving well-known artworks and pop culture moments a fresh twist.

Scroll down to see his work, and let us know in the comments which unexpected crossover worked best for you.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: A modern chef with tattoos next to the Milkmaid, a clever art mashup.

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    #2

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art, depicting The Birth of Venus with modern figures and falling money.

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    #3

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, portraying Joker dancing on steps with classical figures.

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    #4

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: A man reaches for God's hand in a mashup of The Creation of Adam.

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    #5

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art featuring a man and woman by a window, movie mashups.

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    #6

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, mashing up American Psycho and The Wolf of Wall Street.

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    #7

    Digital artist blends famous movies Joker with classical art in clever mashups, surrounded by soldiers.

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    #8

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, showing the Joker from behind, holding his mask, overlooking a misty landscape.

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    #9

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, illustrating a dinner scene with famous artists including Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo.

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    #10

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, showing Batman behind a figure resembling The Godfather.

    norrobey Report

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    #11

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art, featuring modern characters in a classical dinner scene.

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    10points
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    #12

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, a woman serving meat from a large skewer, movie mashups.

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    9points
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    #13

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: Spider-Man and MJ swinging on a rope, incorporated into a classical painting.

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    9points
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    #14

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, depicting a woman holding a phone with an Instagram overlay.

    norrobey Report

    9points
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    #15

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, depicting Jesus solving a Rubik's cube during a meal with two other men, a clever mashup.

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    #16

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, depicting Leonardo DiCaprio as Jordan Belfort interacting with God's hand in The Creation of Adam, surrounded by money.

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    #17

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: The Joker stands with the Milkmaid, a classic art mashup.

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    8points
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    #18

    Digital artist blends famous movie character with classical art, creating a clever movie mashup.

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    8points
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    #19

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, showing a woman in lingerie in a torn classic painting.

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    8points
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    #20

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art featuring a woman washing hair in classical painting.

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    7points
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    #21

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, a young woman with a painted head on a modern couch, movie mashups.

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    7points
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    #22

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, featuring a woman smoking with figures from classical art.

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    7points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Strategic placement of the matches there, Adam!

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    #23

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, portraying a Last Supper parody with movie characters.

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    #24

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: Prince Charming in PPE kisses Snow White with a face shield.

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    #25

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, showing a mashup of Frida Kahlo and Salvador Dalí in The Kiss.

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    7points
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    #26

    Digital artist blends famous movie actor with classical art, creating clever mashup.

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    7points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that you mention it . . . . .

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    #27

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art featuring a scene from Pulp Fiction with a floating body.

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    7points
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    #28

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, depicting Willem Dafoe as Tyler Durden from Fight Club, with red hair and a beard, a clever mashup.

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    7points
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    #29

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, showing Brad Pitt and Cillian Murphy in a mashup.

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    7points
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    #30

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, close-up of a statue getting a contact lens, movie mashups.

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    6points
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    #31

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, showing a man on horseback holding a pistol.

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    6points
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    #32

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, depicting a Reservoir Dogs scene in a Van Gogh painting.

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    6points
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    #33

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: A classical art woman pours water, creating a waterfall.

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    6points
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    #34

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: Ryan Gosling rows a boat with a woman from classical painting.

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    6points
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    #35

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, featuring Freddie Mercury triumphing over Muhammad Ali in a boxing ring.

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    6points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎵Another one bites the dust🎶

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    #36

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art, showing a man in The Starry Night landscape.

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    6points
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    #37

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio hammering a figure.

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    6points
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    #38

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art featuring Marilyn Monroe and a ripped canvas.

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    5points
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    #39

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art featuring Elvis Presley and The Creation of Adam mashup.

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    5points
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    #40

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, a diner scene with armed figures, movie mashups.

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    5points
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    #41

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: Snow White holding a glowing Apple logo on a laptop.

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    5points
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    #42

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, featuring a scene with soldiers and women at a table.

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    5points
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    #43

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: Pulp Fiction's Mia Wallace with a ripped classical art face.

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    5points
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    #44

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art: Pretty Woman meets Hopper's Nighthawks in a clever mashup.

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    5points
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    #45

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, with a ripped image revealing a classical sculpture.

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    5points
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    #46

    Digital artist blends Audrey Hepburn with Girl with a Pearl Earring, a clever classical art movie mashup.

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    5points
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    #47

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, depicting Jesus Christ surrounded by historical and modern figures with social media like notifications, a clever mashup.

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    5points
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    #48

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, depicting the Joker as the leader in Liberty Leading the People, holding a French flag with other clowns fighting.

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    #49

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, featuring Van Gogh and Girl with a Pearl Earring.

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    5points
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    #50

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, depicting a character kicking on a rocky outcrop.

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    4points
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    #51

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, featuring Freddie Mercury with classical cherubs.

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    4points
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    #52

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, showing Van Gogh eating a burger.

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    4points
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vincent eating just like Trump! Poor Vincent!

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    #53

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art, with Frida Kahlo and Salvador Dalí on a swing.

    norrobey Report

    4points
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    #54

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, featuring a classic portrait ripped to reveal a black and white image.

    norrobey Report

    4points
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    #55

    Digital artist blends Clint Eastwood with a classical art painting of Van Gogh, creating a clever movie mashup.

    norrobey Report

    4points
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    #56

    Digital artist blends famous movies and classical art, with a torn painting revealing a kissing couple from Friends.

    norrobey Report

    3points
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    #57

    Digital artist blends Harley Quinn with classical art, creating a clever movie mashup.

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    3points
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    #58

    Digital artist blends famous movies with classical art, showing a woman with a bloody nose in a torn image.

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    2points
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