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Cartoonist Joe Lennon has a knack for taking some of the most recognizable characters in pop culture and dropping them into situations you’d never expect to see them in. Through his clever one-panel comics, superheroes, cartoon favorites, and other iconic figures suddenly become a lot more relatable, and a lot more ridiculous. With a clean visual style and a sharp sense of humor, Lennon knows exactly how to turn familiar faces into the punchline, often with just one well-placed twist.

Previously featured on Bored Panda, Lennon continues to prove that great comedy doesn’t need to be complicated. His latest comics once again play with the worlds and characters we all know, reimagining them in ways that are simple, witty, and instantly funny. Whether he’s poking fun at heroic clichés or finding the absurd in everyday life, his work has a way of feeling both nostalgic and fresh at the same time.

And now, scroll down to check out some of Joe Lennon’s funniest comics, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that made you laugh the most.

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