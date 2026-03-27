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Cartoonist Joe Lennon has a knack for taking some of the most recognizable characters in pop culture and dropping them into situations you’d never expect to see them in. Through his clever one-panel comics, superheroes, cartoon favorites, and other iconic figures suddenly become a lot more relatable, and a lot more ridiculous. With a clean visual style and a sharp sense of humor, Lennon knows exactly how to turn familiar faces into the punchline, often with just one well-placed twist.

Previously featured on Bored Panda, Lennon continues to prove that great comedy doesn’t need to be complicated. His latest comics once again play with the worlds and characters we all know, reimagining them in ways that are simple, witty, and instantly funny. Whether he’s poking fun at heroic clichés or finding the absurd in everyday life, his work has a way of feeling both nostalgic and fresh at the same time.

And now, scroll down to check out some of Joe Lennon’s funniest comics, and don’t forget to vote for the ones that made you laugh the most.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

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#1

This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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marsom1103 avatar
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
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9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If no pumpkins then at least a 🍑

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    #2

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Took me way too long to get it. 😐

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    #5

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Things were not going well for The Flash. He was already turned down by Johnny Cash.

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    #7

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    sbj
    sbj
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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So now you tell me!

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    #8

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And don't waste your time on the USA until 2028.

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    #9

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    #10

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, heavens!

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    #15

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When Tinkerbell became jealous of the attention Wendy was getting...

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    #17

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally justice for Tom! Enjoy every scoop!

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    #18

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Yelenda Lawrence-Tahir
    Yelenda Lawrence-Tahir
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    7 hours ago (edited)

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    Via.gra. Medicines are not taboo

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    #19

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    #20

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    samtrudeau_1 avatar
    Sam Trudeau
    Sam Trudeau
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    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They actually made that joke in one Justice League cartoon

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    #21

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    #22

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The good news is that by telling the shrink his secret identity, Batman took the first step on the road to recovery.

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    #23

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he can afford an office instead of a makeshift booth by the sidewalk, Charlie Brown must be able to charge much more than Lucy. Finally, a win!!

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    #24

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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Dammit, Jim! I'm a doctor, not a musician!"

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    #25

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, maybe The Flintstones really was a documentary.

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    #26

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The guys realized that a healthy relationship is based on mutual respect, and a level of equality they had yet to achieve.

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    #29

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    #30

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    #31

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    #32

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    #33

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    #34

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    #35

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    David Paterson
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    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was younger so much younger than today.

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    #38

    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's understandable. So many blue dudes, but only one Smurfette.

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their first wish was for lots of snack food.

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    #46

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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    This Artist Turns Pop Culture Icons Into Clever, Unexpected One-Panel Jokes (50 New Comics)

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